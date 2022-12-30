Read full article on original website
Charlotte-area startup aims to open electric vehicle fast-charging stations across N.C.
MONROE, N.C. — There's nearly one electric vehicle charging port for every gas station in the country, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Energy. But, a lot more ports will be needed as the number of registered electric vehicles in the U.S. could jump to 35 million by 2030.
Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
Select drivers to receive 50% credit on toll bills in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — This year, you might see a much cheaper bill from taking toll roads. A new bill signed into law by Gov. DeSantis aims to save the average commuter $400 a year. What You Need To Know. Florida drivers who pass through a toll at least 35...
Ohio bars, restaurants welcome sports betting
CLEVELAND — It’s game on for sports gambling in Ohio. It’s now legal to wager who will bring home a win on the field and one Northeast Ohio sports bar is hoping that’s a win for their business. What You Need To Know. Sports betting went...
$10k reward offered in Mount Dora homicide investigation
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Authorities are offering a reward for information on the killings of a husband and wife at the Waterman Village senior living community. Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said at a town hall meeting Monday that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the homicide investigation of an 83-year-old man and 80-year-old woman.
Town hall set for Monday after married Mount Dora couple found dead in home
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A town hall is planned for Mount Dora at 11 a.m. Monday as the police department investigates two deaths that happened at a senior living community apartment. Police said the deaths occurred Saturday afternoon. A rarity for the City of Mount Dora. The police department...
