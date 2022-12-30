ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Select drivers to receive 50% credit on toll bills in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. — This year, you might see a much cheaper bill from taking toll roads. A new bill signed into law by Gov. DeSantis aims to save the average commuter $400 a year. What You Need To Know. Florida drivers who pass through a toll at least 35...
FLORIDA STATE
Ohio bars, restaurants welcome sports betting

CLEVELAND — It’s game on for sports gambling in Ohio. It’s now legal to wager who will bring home a win on the field and one Northeast Ohio sports bar is hoping that’s a win for their business. What You Need To Know. Sports betting went...
OHIO STATE
$10k reward offered in Mount Dora homicide investigation

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Authorities are offering a reward for information on the killings of a husband and wife at the Waterman Village senior living community. Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said at a town hall meeting Monday that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the homicide investigation of an 83-year-old man and 80-year-old woman.
MOUNT DORA, FL

