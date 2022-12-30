ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOKI FOX 23

Man leads officers on chase after TPD responds to domestic violence report

TULSA. Okla. — On Jan. 1, around 9 p.m., Tulsa Police responded to a domestic violence report. Once arriving, officers found out the suspect, Ephrim Harris, had threatened to kill the victim after arriving at the home. The victim had a protective order against Harris, but it had not yet been served.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police say east Tulsa dispensary robbed at gunpoint

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said three men robbed an east Tulsa dispensary at gunpoint Monday night. The armed robbery occurred at Pura Cannabis Collective near East 46th Street and South Memorial Drive in east Tulsa just before 11 p.m., according to police. The person who called 911 said...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: 2023′s first homicide victim was shot, killed by brother

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 1/3/2023: Tulsa police have arrested 39-year-old Clifton Speed in connection to this morning’s deadly shooting. Investigators say an argument led to Clifton Speed shot his brother, 40-year-old Byron Speed, multiple times. Several family members were able to get the gun away from Clifton, who...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police say man shot, killed another man in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2023 Tuesday morning. Police said just after midnight, they found a man with gunshot wounds outside of a house near West 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard in north Tulsa. Medics began rendering aid, but...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Nowata police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic

NOWATA, Okla. — A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic on Monday. The Nowata Police Department (NPD) said the officer was directing traffic for the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office after a pickup truck pulling a trailer went off U.S. Highway 169 into a ditch. Northbound lanes of the highway were then blocked.
NOWATA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OHP sees multiple fatal crashes over New Year’s Eve weekend

TULSA, Okla. — After a busy holiday weekend that included multiple fatality collisions, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is warning the public about the dangers of driving under the influence. “Every New Year’s, New Year’s Eve around Christmas, it’s always all hands on deck for us,” said OHP Trooper...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Police: 1 Shot, Killed Following Chase, Shootout With Police In Tulsa

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police say officers shot and killed a man who shot at them during a pursuit. The officer-involved shooting happened at Rose Hill Cemetery near Admiral and Yale. The Muscogee Nation says a Lighthorse Officer tried to stop the vehicle for a routine traffic stop near Riverside Drive...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Motorcyclist dead after crash near Highway 169, I-244

TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash near Highway 169 and I-244 in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) According to TPD, they were first called out to the crash around 5:00 p.m. TPD said a motorcyclist, a male in his 30s, was...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Man breaks into ex-wife’s home, violates protection order

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he broke into his ex-wife’s home on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the home in south Tulsa Saturday night. The victim has a protection order against the suspect, John Hunt. Police say Hunt broke...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Drumright Police Department recovers items after officer notices drug activity

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drumright Police Department's Officer Kearney responded to a threats complaint on Wednesday. On that call, police say Kearny observed indicators of drug activity. Once completing the original call, Kearney requested assistance, secured the home, wrote an affidavit, and requested a search warrant. The warrant was...
DRUMRIGHT, OK

