David Alan Short, age 58, passed away to God’s Heavenly Garden on December 28, 2022 at his home in Luray, Va. He was born in Luray on August 20, 1964, and was the son of the late Bernard Short Jr. and is survived by his mother Alice Chrisman Short, along with his stepfather William Lynwood Cubbage.

LURAY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO