Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
Related
NBA
Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The 23-year-old superstar had arguably the best week of his NBA career with...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs 76ers
Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. To match their longest winning streak of the season, the Indiana Pacers will need to take down one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Riding four straight victories, the Pacers (21-17) can avenge an early-season loss to...
NBA
Recap: Wizards win fifth straight game behind dominant frontcourt display
Thanks to stellar play from the frontcourt, the Wizards dominated the Bucks in Milwaukee 118-95 and have now won five straight games, their longest winning streak of the season. Six different Wizards scored in double figures, and Kyle Kuzma secured his second career triple-double. Daniel Gafford set the tone right...
NBA
Pelicans release injury report ahead of Monday game in Philadelphia
NEW ORLEANS (23-13) Saturday loss at Memphis. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. De'Anthony Melton, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: 76ers 120, Pelicans 111
76ers (22-14), Pelicans (23-14) New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch. Philadelphia capitalized by turning a three-point lead through three quarters into a multi-possession advantage for much of the final stanza, gaining a split of meetings vs. New Orleans over the past four days. After the 76ers started fast and went up by eight through the first quarter, the Pelicans won the middle periods 56-51 to keep it a close game, with Williamson scoring 22 of those points. “That was extremely difficult,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Williamson’s injury. “It was right at a pivotal moment during the game. We’ll get some imaging and look at him (Tuesday), but hopefully he’s OK. But it was a tough loss for us.”
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tues., January 3
It will be a quiet night in the NBA on Tuesday with just three games on the schedule. There is the potential for a couple of blowouts, with the Bucks hosting the Wizards and the Celtics taking on the Thunder. We could also see a high-scoring affair when the Jazz host the Kings. The Jazz will be shorthanded, though, with Collin Sexton (hamstring) expected to miss at least the next week. Let’s dig into the options on Yahoo and highlight some players to consider for your entries, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Late Push Not Enough For Hornets In Loss To Lakers
Smith Returns from Injury; Charlotte Hurt by Early Shot Selection Issues, Fast-Break Defense. Ten days ago, the Charlotte Hornets got the best of the Los Angeles Lakers in a chaotic finish out west and in the rematch on Monday night, the purple and gold returned the favor in similar fashion by sending the hosts to a 121-115 loss at Spectrum Center.
NBA
Preview: Wizards head to Milwaukee Sunday for first of two-game duel with Bucks
The Wizards (16-21) have won four straight games, a streak that ties their season-long, and are now headed to Milwaukee for two games with the Bucks (23-12), starting Sunday night. Can the Wizards stay hot against one of the league's best teams? Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Fiserv...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Donovan Mitchell Enters the History Books
Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points and dished out 11 assists in one of the greatest performances in NBA history. Justin and Carter try to put his night and the Cavs comeback win into words before reflecting on what 2022 meant for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.01.2023
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Cleveland 103 Bulls 102. (Bulls: 16-20, 9-9 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 21 pts. Cavs: LeVert: 23 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11. Cavs: Allen: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan and Drummond each with 3. Cavs: Mitchell: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The...
NBA
Report: Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) to miss 4-6 weeks
The Charlotte Hornets’ injury-marred season was dealt another blow as forward Kelly Oubre Jr. reportedly will miss the next four to six weeks because of a hand injury. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Oubre has been dealing with a torn ligament in his left hand all season and was playing through pain, but will now have surgery on it.
NBA
Meaningful markers ahead for Pistons in season’s 2nd half
The Pistons will enter year four of Troy Weaver’s restoration next season. How they set their goals for 2023-24 and what they do to bolster the roster in the intervening months will be shaped largely by what happens over the second half of this season. That second half of the season starts this week. The next Pistons game, Game 41 at Golden State on Wednesday, marks the end of the first half.
NBA
Grizzlies Close 2022 with Home Victory over Pelicans
The Memphis Grizzlies used a big fourth quarter to close out the New Orleans Pelicans and the year 2022 in a 116-101 victory. The Grizzlies went 31-6 in regular season home games during the calendar year. Ja Morant scored 23 of his 32 points after halftime and recorded eight assists...
NBA
Mitchell hits record 71, Cavs take Bulls in OT
Down 21 points with just under two minutes to play in the first half, their team struggling and without two of its starters, Cavalier fans had no idea of the history they were about to witness in the second stanza. Donovan Mitchell provided that historic performance – posting an offensive...
NBA
Horry Scale: Kevon Looney's putback persistence wins it for Warriors
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Pistons ring out ’22 with a rousing rally to win at Minnesota
Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 116-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. NEW YEAR’S FIREWORKS – The Minnesota Timberwolves were angry coming into the game, losers of five in a row, and smelled blood in the water when they saw the Pistons limping into town with a 9-29 record and off a Friday loss at Minnesota. Sure enough, the Timberwolves took an 18-point first-quarter lead. It was still 14 at halftime. But the Pistons used a 15-3 run late in the third quarter to tie the game at 86 and then an 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter to take an 11-point lead. Minnesota pulled within four and it looked like Dwane Casey’s bench – magnificent in a 65-point outing that saw all five players finish in double figures – was out of gas. But they sucked it up and made their New Year’s flight to Portland a happy journey in a win that left the home crowd booing the Timberwolves. Marvin Bagley III scored 18 to lead the bench, which also got 13 from Alec Burks, 12 from Hamidou Diallo and 11 apiece from Cory Joseph and Rodney McGruder. Guards D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards combined for 27 points in the game’s first 10 minutes, each missing only one shot among 13 total attempts, to get Minnesota off and running. The Pistons cut their deficit to seven in the second quarter before a flurry of turnovers allowed Minnesota to restore its lead to 14 at the break. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 28 points, 17 to spark the third-quarter rally. But the night belonged to the bench, which turned the season around when Burks returned on Nov. 11. Since Nov. 18, the bench is averaging a league-best 48.1 points a game.
NBA
Trail Blazers Ring In The New Year As The Pistons Roll Into Town
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (18-17) vs DETROIT PISTONS (10-29) Jan. 2, 2023 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST. Portland and Detroit will meet two times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Portland on Jan. 2. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers won the 2021-22 season...
NBA
Lakers Ride LeBron Scoring Burst to Outlast Hornets
In a contest the Lakers at one time led by 24 points, they were able to hold on and survive a late rally from the Hornets to win 121-115 on Monday night. The victory gave the Lakers a 3-2 record on their five-game trip and brought them back up to 16-21 on the season.
NBA
Rob Williams’ Time-Stopping Dunk Leads to Bizarre Night in Denver
Rob Williams lived up to his Timelord nickname Sunday night, using his power to stop time in Denver. With just over eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of a New Year’s Day matchup between the Celtics and Nuggets, Boston’s veteran center caught an alley-oop lob from Jaylen Brown and slammed it through the iron with authority.
NBA
Timberwolves to Host Pride Night on January 4
MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL (Jan. 3, 2023) – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the organization will host its annual Pride Night, powered by Xcel Energy on Wednesday, Jan. 4 when the Timberwolves host the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center (tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. CT). The celebratory evening will include in-game entertainment and recognition of organizations who support the LGBTQ+ community.
Comments / 0