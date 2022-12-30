ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5’s Mid-Season Finale Airs Tonight: Here’s a Quick Recap of All You Need to Know

It was before Christmas that Yellowstone fans were last treated to a brand-new episode. But tonight, our favorite Duttons return, and with that, so does Yellowstone‘s midseason finale of Season 5. With hours to go until the midseason finale airs, we’re taking a look at a new Yellowstone recap. The following clip reminds us exactly where we are before the episode new debuts.
‘Yellowstone’ Reveals Teaser & Return for Season 5’s Second Half

That raucous mid-season finale left us hanging, but we now know when to expect the return of Yellowstone Season 5 in 2023. Don’t worry, we won’t spoil anything from Season 5, Episode 8’s mid-season finale here. Instead, we’ve got exciting news straight from Paramount. Revealed during Sunday’s episode, the teaser trailer announcing the much-anticipated return of TV’s #1 show is here. Alongside that oft-pondered return date, you’ll find all the details after the teaser below.
‘Yellowstone’s Ian Bohen Speaks Out About Seeing a ‘Different Side’ of Ryan This Season

Over the past five years, Yellowstone fans have come to adore actor Ian Bohen’s character Ryan. Ryan is one of the Duttons’ longtime ranch hands and often provides comic relief amid intense and serious episodes. However, this season, fans have met a new version of Ryan, one looking for romantic companionship. As we await the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5’s midseason finale, Ian Bohen is speaking out about this “different side” of Ryan.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Still Having Trouble Figuring Out How to Watch Ahead of Midseason Finale

With Yellowstone season 5 midseason finale airing today (January 1st), fans were still having trouble figuring out how to watch the highly anticipated episode. Yellowstone fans took to Twitter to discuss how to watch the latest episode. “Can someone please explain how/where to watch 5th season?” one fan asked. “It’s not on Paramount. Is it on Philo? Why is this so difficult to stream?”
‘1923’ Episode 3: Is Harrison Ford’s Jacob Dutton Dead?

Beware of major spoilers ahead as we dissect the future of Harrison Ford‘s Dutton patriarch, Jacob Dutton, after 1923‘s brutal Season 1, Episode 3. The vicious words of Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) still echo a day after experiencing his raucous, violent fallout. Banner, a villain truly worth of the Duttons, mocked Jacob’s (Harrison Ford) own words to him in the episode prior as he unleashed utter hell on the patriarch and his family. And again, I must warn you of spoilers ahead as we discuss the ramifications.
Rumer Willis Has a Lot To Celebrate — Including the ‘Privilege’ of Becoming a Mom

Celebrating the beginning of a new year, a new chapter of her life, and another year of sobriety, Rumer Willis‘ 2023 is looking to be one of her best years yet. The Empire actress took to Instagram to share an adorable black and white throwback photo of herself as a baby, sitting in an outdoor swing and smiling gleefully at the camera. Willis began the caption, “Sending love to Baby Rue today… Celebrating 6 years Sober ✨.”
HAWAII STATE
‘Yellowstone’: Clara Brewer Actress Lilli Kay Explains How Show’s First Lesbian Kiss Came To Be

While sharing some details about her time on the Yellowstone set, Clara Brewer actress Lilli Kay revealed how the show’s first lesbian kiss came to be. As she spoke to Deadline in a recent interview, Yellowstone actress Lilli Kay discussed the big kissing scene. “We were in our COVID protocol. It was written that Clara is making out with someone in the background behind John and Summer. And we were trying to figure out who was easy and comfortable [to cast] who was also in the testing cycle.”
MONTANA STATE
