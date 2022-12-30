Read full article on original website
‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Reveals What Cole Hauser Is Like Beyond the Show
Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser plays one of the show’s most popular characters. Who can’t get enough of tough guy Rip Wheeler, right-hand man to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton and longtime love (and now husband) of Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton?. In the wildly popular neo-western drama series...
‘Yellowstone’s Lilli Kay Reveals How She Was Cast on the Show
Prior to the Yellowstone season 5 midseason finale, actress Lilli Kay, who plays Clara Brewer, opens up about how she... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Lilli Kay Reveals How She Was Cast on the Show appeared first on Outsider.
‘1923’: Have We Got the Dutton Family Tree All Wrong? Spencer Dutton May Be the Key to Everything
Several grievous injuries and a long-awaited homecoming may change everything we assumed about the Dutton family tree ahead of 1923. But first, please be wary of spoilers for both 1923 and older seasons of Yellowstone ahead. To put it plainly, the raucous events of 1923‘s Episode 3 may entirely rework...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5’s Mid-Season Finale Airs Tonight: Here’s a Quick Recap of All You Need to Know
It was before Christmas that Yellowstone fans were last treated to a brand-new episode. But tonight, our favorite Duttons return, and with that, so does Yellowstone‘s midseason finale of Season 5. With hours to go until the midseason finale airs, we’re taking a look at a new Yellowstone recap. The following clip reminds us exactly where we are before the episode new debuts.
‘1923’: These Two Photos Explain Major Dutton Character’s Connection to ‘1883’
Right before Christmas Yellowstone fans were given a special treat as the popular neo-western drama’s most recent spin-off series,1923, finally hit the Paramount+. And now, the series is sharing an image that really brings to light the connections between Yellowstone, its original origin series. Along with the connections to1883 and this latest origin spin-off.
Marie Osmond Is Nearly Unrecognizable With All-New Look in Rare Photo With Her Husband
New year, new Marie Osmond. Recently, the iconic 63-year-old singer debuted a new look that shocked her followers. On Friday, she posted a pic on Instagram showcasing her new blond locks, which was quite a surprise since she’s been a brunette for most of her life. In the Instagram...
Photo of Snowcat Machine That Reportedly Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg Has Fans Concerned
A Jeremy Renner fan has shared an image of a Snowcat machine that reportedly ran over Renner’s leg this weekend. Renner was hospitalized for his injuries. Fans beyond the initial poster on Twitter are definitely concerned about his health and well-being. He’s one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly Posts Epic New Year Message Before Ringing in 2023
Michael Weatherly of NCIS fame decided to offer up some words of wisdom as the clock neared New Year’s Day. Weatherly, who also appeared in the CBS drama Bull for a few seasons, headed over to Twitter. In this brief message, he shares a couple of thoughts for people entering 2023. He played Special Agent Tony DiNozzo on NCIS.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Post
For all of you American Pickers fans out there, then you know that Danielle Colby is part of the big show on the History Channel. She’s one of the hosts along with Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie. Well, Danielle wasn’t talking about the show in her recent post on Instagram. In fact, she was getting down to some bare facts.
‘Yellowstone’s Lilli Kay Has a Big Family Connection to the Show
Filming Yellowstone is an all-out family affair for Lilli Kay. The actress recently shared that both her father and stepmother... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Lilli Kay Has a Big Family Connection to the Show appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’ Reveals Teaser & Return for Season 5’s Second Half
That raucous mid-season finale left us hanging, but we now know when to expect the return of Yellowstone Season 5 in 2023. Don’t worry, we won’t spoil anything from Season 5, Episode 8’s mid-season finale here. Instead, we’ve got exciting news straight from Paramount. Revealed during Sunday’s episode, the teaser trailer announcing the much-anticipated return of TV’s #1 show is here. Alongside that oft-pondered return date, you’ll find all the details after the teaser below.
‘Yellowstone’s Ian Bohen Speaks Out About Seeing a ‘Different Side’ of Ryan This Season
Over the past five years, Yellowstone fans have come to adore actor Ian Bohen’s character Ryan. Ryan is one of the Duttons’ longtime ranch hands and often provides comic relief amid intense and serious episodes. However, this season, fans have met a new version of Ryan, one looking for romantic companionship. As we await the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5’s midseason finale, Ian Bohen is speaking out about this “different side” of Ryan.
Luke Grimes Gives Major Shoutout to ‘Yellowstone’ for Featuring His New Song
After his new song No Horse To Ride was featured on the most recent episode of Yellowstone, Luke Grimes took to Instagram to show his appreciation. The actor who stars as Kayce Dutton on the show recently signed a big-time record deal with Universal Music Group in Nashville. “Thanks for...
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Still Having Trouble Figuring Out How to Watch Ahead of Midseason Finale
With Yellowstone season 5 midseason finale airing today (January 1st), fans were still having trouble figuring out how to watch the highly anticipated episode. Yellowstone fans took to Twitter to discuss how to watch the latest episode. “Can someone please explain how/where to watch 5th season?” one fan asked. “It’s not on Paramount. Is it on Philo? Why is this so difficult to stream?”
The ‘Yellowstone’ Mid-Season Finale & ‘1923’ Episode 3 Connection You May Have Missed
Listen closely, and Sunday’s episodes of Yellowstone and 1923 connect in a big way, revealing much about the Dutton Legacy... The post The ‘Yellowstone’ Mid-Season Finale & ‘1923’ Episode 3 Connection You May Have Missed appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes’ Resolution for 2023 Is Going to Make Fans Happy
Good news, Luke Grimes fans. The Yellowstone star is moving into the new year with a resolution that benefits us... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes’ Resolution for 2023 Is Going to Make Fans Happy appeared first on Outsider.
‘1923’ Episode 3: Is Harrison Ford’s Jacob Dutton Dead?
Beware of major spoilers ahead as we dissect the future of Harrison Ford‘s Dutton patriarch, Jacob Dutton, after 1923‘s brutal Season 1, Episode 3. The vicious words of Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) still echo a day after experiencing his raucous, violent fallout. Banner, a villain truly worth of the Duttons, mocked Jacob’s (Harrison Ford) own words to him in the episode prior as he unleashed utter hell on the patriarch and his family. And again, I must warn you of spoilers ahead as we discuss the ramifications.
Rumer Willis Has a Lot To Celebrate — Including the ‘Privilege’ of Becoming a Mom
Celebrating the beginning of a new year, a new chapter of her life, and another year of sobriety, Rumer Willis‘ 2023 is looking to be one of her best years yet. The Empire actress took to Instagram to share an adorable black and white throwback photo of herself as a baby, sitting in an outdoor swing and smiling gleefully at the camera. Willis began the caption, “Sending love to Baby Rue today… Celebrating 6 years Sober ✨.”
‘Yellowstone’: Clara Brewer Actress Lilli Kay Explains How Show’s First Lesbian Kiss Came To Be
While sharing some details about her time on the Yellowstone set, Clara Brewer actress Lilli Kay revealed how the show’s first lesbian kiss came to be. As she spoke to Deadline in a recent interview, Yellowstone actress Lilli Kay discussed the big kissing scene. “We were in our COVID protocol. It was written that Clara is making out with someone in the background behind John and Summer. And we were trying to figure out who was easy and comfortable [to cast] who was also in the testing cycle.”
This Flat Earther Boldly Claimed He Could Prove His Theory, And Then His Experiment Confirmed The Earth Is Round
How do you not believe your own eyes?
