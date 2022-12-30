UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP)Jalen Pickett finished with a season-high 26 points, Andrew Funk scored 20 and Penn State held on for an 83-79 victory over Iowa on Sunday. Pickett made 10 of 16 shots from the floor and all six of his free throws for the Nittany Lions (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten Conference). He added seven rebounds and six assists. Funk sank 7 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Camren Wynter added 14 points, while Seth Lundy scored 10 and came up with the biggest play of the game.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO