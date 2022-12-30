ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

mypanhandle.com

Pickett, Funk help Penn State hold off Iowa 83-79

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP)Jalen Pickett finished with a season-high 26 points, Andrew Funk scored 20 and Penn State held on for an 83-79 victory over Iowa on Sunday. Pickett made 10 of 16 shots from the floor and all six of his free throws for the Nittany Lions (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten Conference). He added seven rebounds and six assists. Funk sank 7 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Camren Wynter added 14 points, while Seth Lundy scored 10 and came up with the biggest play of the game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
mypanhandle.com

Penn State’s young core leads the way in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (AP)As Penn State players celebrated their Rose Bowl win over Utah, there was a belief they can and should be back in 364 days when it hosts a College Football Playoff semifinal. ”I think we’re contending for everything, you know what I’m saying? This team’s gonna take this...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
mypanhandle.com

Pennsylvania officer killed, 2nd wounded; suspect shot dead

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting a Pennsylvania police chief and wounding another officer in confrontations during a foot pursuit near Pittsburgh was killed by police after a chase, authorities said. The officers were shot blocks apart Monday in Brackenridge, an Allegheny County town northeast...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA

