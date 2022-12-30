Read full article on original website
WOLF
Vandalism outside Kingston floral shop
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Several pink Christmas trees were vandalized on new year's eve at Mattern's Floral and Furnishing Store on Market Street in Kingston. The store posted on Facebook stating that the suspect destroyed everything the shop stands for. The store says it has cameras and will...
WOLF
PSP investigating after a woman was shot outside a Lackawanna Co. club Sunday
Old Forge (Lackawanna County) - The Dunmore Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an attempted homicide after a woman was shot in the head early Sunday morning. Troopers were called out to The Diamond Club, 107 N. Keyser Ave., in Old Forge at 5:15 a.m. Troopers say the...
WOLF
Several animals hurt, killed in Saturday morning barn fire
WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — A barn fire early Saturday morning in Wyoming County left 6 goats and 16 chickens dead, and other animals burned. We're told some of those animals had to be euthanized. It's unknown how that fire started or where the barn is located other than firefighters...
WOLF
Firefighters battle house fire early Saturday morning
(WOLF)- Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company firefighters battled a second alarm house fire in Eldred Township, Monroe County early Saturday morning. According to officials there, the home is located in the 5200 block of Northway Road. Firefighters say no one was home at the time of that fire and no...
WOLF
New Year's baby! Jessup couple welcomes newborn of 2023
SCRANTON (WOLF) — The first baby of 20-23 was born at Moses Taylor Hospital ,one hour and 11 minutes after midnight. “It’s different, on an epic level. I was hoping for Christmas, was supposed to be on the 28th.”. As the clock struck 12, Patrick Barkscale and Kayla...
WOLF
Man faces arson charges following New Year's Day fire
WHITE DEER TWP, UNION CO, (WOLF) — A man from White Deer Township, Union County, is facing arson charges after State Police say he set fire to a home's enclosed porch on New Year's Day. Troopers say that 35-year-old Jamarro Wells was taken into custody on Sunday following a...
WOLF
Williamsport man dies after being shot several times Saturday
Williamsport (Lycoming County) - Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Junior says Quahdier Durrant, 25, of Williamsport, died in the emergency room at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport Hospital around 2:54 a.m. Saturday. Kiessling says Durrant was shot multiple times in the city, though the location of the incident is not known. It's...
WOLF
Ringing in the New Year at Lewisburg Children's Museum
LEWISBURG,UNION COUNTY(WOLF) — As the New Year rings in children at the Lewisburg Children Museum enjoyed family fun activities for celebration on New Year’s Eve. Many families attend every year and look forward to the fun filled event, with balloon droppings. “This was our New Year’s Eve event,...
