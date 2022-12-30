ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison Fire Department sees dozens of calls of burst pipes, water leaks in recent days amid wild winter weather

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TtSup_0jyHFR5900

MADISON, Wis. — First responders and plumbers across Madison have been busy responding to calls about burst pipes and water leaks following a winter storm that brought bitter cold to the area.

In the past six days, the Madison Fire Department said it responded to 32 leaks at homes, businesses and buildings across the city. Many of those calls came after temperatures began to warm up and ice began to thaw.

“I do not recall this level of volume for this type of call in the wintertime,” fire department public information officer Cynthia Schuster said, “in my seven years, seven winters with the Madison Fire Department, this seems like a high number.”

In some cases, residents didn’t have renter’s insurance, leaving them with a messy cleanup and a big bill.

“We welcome any collaborations and partnerships that would make this sort of resource available in those emergencies where the Red Cross can’t assist,” Schuster said. “In these situations, the safety net around us is very thin, and the best thing you can do is find yourself some renters insurance.”

While it would have been difficult to prevent many of the calls firefighters responded to, the department said keeping thermostats set to at least 55 degrees, turning off water supplies and draining pipes if leaving home for long periods, opening cabinet doors under sinks to allow warmer water to flow around pipes, and replacing thermostat batteries can help others avoid similar frustration.

“We’ve had polar vortex, you know what I mean? So I don’t know what is different about this year,” Schuster said.

Download the First Warn Weather app to stay up-to-date on current weather conditions and the latest forecast.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Barneveld emergency siren to sound Tuesday for late Chief Jeff Jenson

BARNEVELD, Wis. — The emergency siren will sound on Tuesday between noon and 1 p.m., but not because of a test or tornado. The Barneveld-Brigham Fire Department will honor former Chief and firefighter Jeff Jenson, who passed away last month. Jenson served as the department’s Chief from 2006 to 2014, and stayed on staff as a firefighter until his retirement...
BARNEVELD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘It’s about legacy’: Madison man hopes to rebuild fire-damaged house owned by grandmother for generations

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison family is starting 2023 without the home that’s been in their family for generations after it caught fire Sunday. The fire broke out at the home on West Lakeside Street just before 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day. It happened just days before the first anniversary of Derek Rose’s grandmother Ruby Rose’s death on Jan....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Marshall Area EMS signs off after 45 years of service

MARSHALL, Wis. — The New Year marks a new era for first responders in northeastern Dane County. At 7 a.m. Sunday, Marshall Area EMS signed off for the last time after serving the community for 45 years. Moving forward, Sun Prairie EMS will cover the village as well as the surrounding townships of Medina, Sun Prairie and York. ﻿ “Attention...
MARSHALL, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 injured in crash that closed Highway 14 near Middleton for roughly 7 hours, sheriff’s office says

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 14 west of Middleton Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 24-year-old woman was heading west on Highway 14 in the area of Millers Curve when she...
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Don’t rely on the warmer weather to melt that snow’: City of Madison seeing rise in uncleared sidewalk complaints

MADISON, Wis. — Mother Nature may have thrown us a bone with these warm temperatures, but Madison city officials want to remind property owners: don’t expect her to pick up the shovel – as they’re seeing complaints of sidewalks with piles of snow and ice pile up. According to Liz Stanislawski, the public information officer for the city’s building inspection...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Watching the next big system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Portage police increase presence at Portage High School following false threat

PORTAGE, Wis. — Portage police plan to have an increased presence at Portage High School for the remainder of the day after someone called the school with an anonymous active shooter threat that was later ruled non-credible. District officials said they immediately called Portage police who conducted a search of the school and its grounds while students were put on...
PORTAGE, WI
wisfarmer.com

Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins

TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WATERTOWN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy