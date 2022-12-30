Read full article on original website
tiredofcrap
3d ago
glad she’s okay but keep voting democrats in and this is what happens to every city that they are in
Daniel
2d ago
I wonder how many crime victims voted for Lightfoot and Pritzker? Its like sticking your finger in a socket and then surprised at the shock
Mark Smith
2d ago
Get that hateful evil racist Lori Lightfoot out of the mayors office otherwise nothing will change or improve
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox32chicago.com
Man, 27, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the shoulder Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West 87th Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. The victim, who said he did...
Man beaten with piece of wood, nails by three men in East Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was attacked while walking in East Lakeview overnight. Chicago police said the 40-year-old man was walking near Halsted Street and Buckingham Place, just after midnight, when three men attacked him.The three attackers beat the man with a piece of wood with nails before running off.The victim was hit in the head and body. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.Police are searching for the attackers.
fox32chicago.com
3 teens shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 3:55 p.m., police say the juvenile victims were on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside pulled out a gun and fired shots.
Chicago shooting: 3 teens shot on sidewalk in Lawndale, police say
Three teenagers were shot on a sidewalk on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
Brutal Attack Leaves Northalsted Man in Critical Condition
Chicago Police are looking for three suspects in an uncommonly brutal attack that happened in the early hours of Monday morning just east of busy North Halsted Street. A 40-year-old man was walking just after midnight along the 700 block of West Buckingham Place in Chicago's Northalsted neighborhood when he said he was beaten by as many as three suspects, including one wielding a wooden board with a nail sticking out of it.
cwbchicago.com
Victim critical after men attacked him with board, mailbox, knife in Boystown
Chicago police are investigating after a man was severely beaten by three men armed with various weapons in Boystown early Monday. The victim is in critical condition. The 40-year-old was walking in the 700 block of West Buckingham, just east of the Halsted Street nightlife strip, when the offenders approached him around 12:10 a.m., according to a Chicago police statement.
fox32chicago.com
New details released in Chicago shooting death of 9-year-old Jarvis Watts
CHICAGO - A 9-year-old is the latest young victim of violence in Chicago, and his death has been ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Now, community activists are offering to pay for the child’s funeral services, and they’re offering a reward for information that will lead to an arrest in the case.
'He was my hero': Family mourns veteran shot, killed while working as Chicago hookah lounge bouncer
Austin McAllister, a father of six, died on the same day his mother passed, one year ago.
Chicago ends 2022 in violence as holiday shootings leave 7 dead including young boy, 21 others wounded
A bloody holiday weekend in Chicago left seven people dead, including a young boy, and 21 people wounded.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 20, wounded in Hegewisch drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood. The 20-year-old was walking on the sidewalk before 9 p.m. in the 700 block of East 132nd Street when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound...
2 women shot during fight, struggle over gun in Washington Park
CHICAGO - Two women were shot while fighting each other Sunday night in the Washington Park neighborhood. The women were fighting around 8:35 p.m. in the first block of East 59th Street when the 33-year-old pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said. A struggle of the gun ensued...
28 Shot, 7 Fatally, Over Holiday Weekend in Chicago
Twenty-eight people were wounded, seven fatally, in shootings over the New Year’s weekend across Chicago. Sunday night, a 9-year-old boy was killed inside his home in Washington Heights. The boy was shot about 6:30 p.m. in the house in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died. An extended family lives in the home, and there were multiple children and adults there when the boy was shot, CPD Commander Sean Joyce told reporters outside the hospital. No weapons were recovered. Several adults were being questioned by detectives.
WGNtv.com
CPD: 10-year-old found wandering alone on North Side
CHICAGO — A child was found wandering alone late Monday night on the North Side. Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of North Clybourn on the report of a child in the street. The 10-year-old had no shirt on and was located by officers, CPD...
3 Teens Injured in Shooting on Chicago's West Side, Police Say
Three teens were injured after a shooting on Chicago’s West Side Monday afternoon. According to Chicago police, the three teens were standing on a sidewalk just before 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Springfield when a vehicle pulled up, and an individual inside opened fire. Two of...
'He just started life': Young father hit, killed by driver who tried to flee in West Englewood
Police said the driver is in custody and charges are pending.
Chicago Shooting: 9-year-old boy fatally shot on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 9-year-old boy is dead after he was fatally shot inside a home on Chicago's South Side, police say. The shooting happened in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street around 6:30 p.m., and there were multiple children and adults in the home, according to Commander Sean Joyce of the 22nd District. Police said the victim was with his extended family. The child, who has been identified as Jarvis Watts, was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Joyce said it is unclear how many gunshot wounds the boy suffered or who fired the shots. Detectives were still conducting interviews as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday. No gun had yet been recovered. "It's too early to tell about negligence involved," Joyce said. Area Two detectives are investigating the incident. A family member told CBS 2 the shooting was accidental.
Man, 34, stabbed in Chicago McDonald's parking lot
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and critically wounded Sunday night in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Chicago's South Side. The 34-year-old arguing with someone he knew around 9:31 in the parking lot in the 9200 block of South Commercial Avenue when they pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police shutter Wicker Park bar hours after a shooting left 3 injured nearby
Chicago — In Wicker Park, in the front window of DSTRKT Bar & Grill, a sign encircled by festive artificial frost for the holidays warns that guns are not allowed on the premises. Beneath it, sprinkled with the spray-on frost, another sign reads, “PLEASE BE RESPECTFUL OF OUR NEIGHBORS WHEN LEAVING.”
cwbchicago.com
Mail theft is ‘the new hustle in urban America’ expert warns as another mail carrier is robbed in Logan Square
Chicago — A US Postal Service mail carrier was robbed by two men in Logan Square on Friday evening, the latest crime in an ongoing assault on the mail system in Chicago. “Never put anything into the postal system unless you are comfortable with it landing in the hands of criminals instead of at its intended destination,” advised an investigative source.
