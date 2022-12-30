ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Firefighters rescue man from burning Anderson home

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said a man was pulled from a burning home on Sunday. The fire broke out at a vacant home on South Murray Avenue, which firefighters said is known to be used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness. Firefighters used a...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Call 911 if you see missing Greenville Co. woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriffs Office is asking anyone who sees a missing woman to call 911 immediately. Gloria Gomez, 55 was last seen Dec. 31 around 10 p.m. at the Rocky Creek apartments on Woodruff Road. She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car

Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car. Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s …. Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car. PACT Act goes into effect; expands healthcare, benefits …. PACT Act goes into effect; expands healthcare, benefits...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Unity Park playground mounds to close temporarily

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Unity Park playground mounds will close temporarily to make repairs. Crews will be working to improve the sliding, gliding, and rolling experience even better. Crews will also add more lighting and make other additional improvements. The Unity Park playground mounds will be closed from January...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

2 people taken to hospital after shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a shooting that sent two people to a hospital Monday night. According to deputies, they were called to Old Cleveland Road in Greenville around 9:30 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

PACT Act goes into effect; expands healthcare, benefits for veterans

PACT Act goes into effect; expands healthcare, benefits for veterans. PACT Act goes into effect; expands healthcare, benefits …. PACT Act goes into effect; expands healthcare, benefits for veterans. 4:30 am – 9:00 am Newscast Everyday. 4:30 am - 9:00 am Newscast Everyday. Tuesday Forecast: Jan. 3. Renters push...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Queen City News

Man arrested for arson following Spartanburg Co. apartment fire

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after an apartment fire in Boiling Springs. According to investigators, Taqii Henderson has been arrested for arson. Henderson’s criminal history shows he previously was arrested in January 2022 for arson and pled guilty in court. The Boiling Springs Fire […]
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
wfmynews2.com

Crews find body of missing SC Lake Murray diver

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
CHAPIN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy