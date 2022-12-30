Read full article on original website
Renters push for protections following problems from cold weather in Greenville Co.
Thousands across the Upstate were without power or water this holiday, with many renters saying they struggled to receive help from property owners.
Man dies in Greenville Co. shooting
The Greenville County Sheriff's said deputies responded to a shooting on Monday night.
1 injured during shooting in Anderson Co.
One person was injured during a shooting Tuesday morning in Anderson County.
Two hospitalized in Greenville County shooting
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on Old Cleveland Road, just south of Lakeside Park outside of Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Firefighters rescue man from burning Anderson home
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said a man was pulled from a burning home on Sunday. The fire broke out at a vacant home on South Murray Avenue, which firefighters said is known to be used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness. Firefighters used a...
Deputies search for missing woman in Greenville Co.
Deputies need the public's assistance in locating a woman who was last seen Saturday night in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Call 911 if you see missing Greenville Co. woman
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriffs Office is asking anyone who sees a missing woman to call 911 immediately. Gloria Gomez, 55 was last seen Dec. 31 around 10 p.m. at the Rocky Creek apartments on Woodruff Road. She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall...
wspa.com
Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car
Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy's car
Cars line up as Upstate food bank reopens
A Greenville County food bank is back open and serving the community on Monday.
Unity Park playground mounds to close temporarily
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Unity Park playground mounds will close temporarily to make repairs. Crews will be working to improve the sliding, gliding, and rolling experience even better. Crews will also add more lighting and make other additional improvements. The Unity Park playground mounds will be closed from January...
WYFF4.com
2 people taken to hospital after shooting, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a shooting that sent two people to a hospital Monday night. According to deputies, they were called to Old Cleveland Road in Greenville around 9:30 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they...
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
FOX Carolina
Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
wspa.com
PACT Act goes into effect; expands healthcare, benefits for veterans
PACT Act goes into effect; expands healthcare, benefits for veterans
Man arrested for arson following Spartanburg Co. apartment fire
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after an apartment fire in Boiling Springs. According to investigators, Taqii Henderson has been arrested for arson. Henderson’s criminal history shows he previously was arrested in January 2022 for arson and pled guilty in court. The Boiling Springs Fire […]
Upstate restaurant closes doors after 15 years
A Greenville restaurant has closed its door after 15 years of serving the community.
wfmynews2.com
Crews find body of missing SC Lake Murray diver
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
SC reacts to DSS announcing end of Emergency Allotments for SNAP households
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
Investigation ongoing after fatal Upstate shooting
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired just before 7PM Friday night on Winston Drive in the Homeland Park community just outside of Anderson.
Pedestrian dies in Oconee County crash
A pedestrian is dead following a crash in the Upstate this morning. The fatal wreck happened just after 5AM Monday morning on Sandifer Boulevard near Mauldin Mill Road about 2 miles west of Seneca.
