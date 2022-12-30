Read full article on original website
North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
CPR certifications in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — In the event that someone near you becomes unresponsive or stops breathing, it can be helpful to be certified in CPR so that you can assist them. Here's a list of where you can get CPR-certified in the Central Texas area:. The Red Cross offers a...
APD: 3 shot in east Austin at party
APD said during a briefing that 911 received multiple reports of a house party in the area and gunfire was heard erupting from the party.
Gunshots near East Austin home lead to at least 3 people injured
AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting at a party in East Austin early Tuesday morning led to four arrests and at least three people injured. At 1:09 a.m. on Jan. 3, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call stating that there were gunshots in the 1100 block of Ebert Avenue at a large party.
LGBTQ nightclub Stonewall Warehouse closing in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: The video above, about San Marcos tourism, was published in July 2022. The only LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in San Marcos closed on Jan. 1, according to its now-former manager. Stonewall Warehouse was a space frequented on the weekends by both Texas State...
The last Hays County volunteer fire station changing to paid
The South Hays Fire Department is the last completely volunteer station in Hays County. But this year, that will change.
21 residents displaced after apartment fire in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A structure fire at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning in Round Rock left 21 residents displaced. Around 8 a.m. on Jan. 3, the Round Rock Fire Department (RRFD) responded to a structure fire call in the 3700 block of Quick Hill Road at the Terrastone Travesia apartments.
Austin woman finds bullet in yard after celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin mom said she was frightened to find a bullet on her property from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. It comes as a Texas lawmaker has already filed a bill to push for change and address the dangerous activity. "It was right about here,"...
South Congress Books ‘priced out,’ announces relocation to old Austin neighborhood
Its last day operating off South Congress is Jan. 8, with a planned reopening at 3703 Kerbey Lane in March.
Travis County Star Flight transports 1 patient following motorcycle crash
Travis County Star Flight transported an adult to Dell Seton Medical Center after a motorcycle crash in Webberville Sunday afternoon.
Man arrested after assault on UT campus
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested on Monday afternoon after an assault on the University of Texas at Austin campus. The University of Texas Police Department (UTPD) said the incident happened near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street around 1 p.m. Police said a UT-affiliated person was walking...
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, family demand release of video showing Hays County inmate death
KYLE, Texas — Ben Crump, the nationally known civil rights attorney, joined the family of a Hays County inmate who was shot and killed on Dec. 12 to call on law enforcement to release video showing what led up to the inmate's death. Joshua Wright was an inmate held...
Gourdough's Donuts airstream stolen; neighbors experiencing similar theft
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Austin-staple Gourdough's Donuts had an airstream stolen in Bastrop County over the Christmas weekend. Over the holiday weekend, the owners of Gourdough's Donuts reported that an airstream that was opening in the future was stolen. The owners went on the Gourdough's Instagram page to inform their followers of what had occurred.
KVUE
Austin mom rattled by celebratory gunfire
Every year, law enforcement tries to warn people about the risks that come with celebratory gunfire. Now, a bill has been filed to address the issue.
KVUE
Staple South Congress bookstore closes one chapter to open another in Old Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) If you've walked down South Congress in the past few years, you may have noticed the decreasing number of local establishments still keeping Austin "weird" in that particular pocket of town. After Lucy in Disguise announced its closure earlier this year, South Congress Books came to mind as one of the fearless few still working to retain a modicum of Austin soul in that increasingly soulless strip.
KVUE
Shooting in East Austin leaves at least three people injured
A shooting at a large house party has left three people injured, including one person with life-threatening injuries. At least five people are in custody.
App from Austin nonprofit helps domestic violence victims find safe place
AUSTIN, Texas — An app called Sanctuary, created the Survive2Thrive Foundation is helping domestic violence victims. "Sanctuary basically provides service providers and first responders visibility into available hotel rooms, spaces," said Survive2Thrive CEO Courtney Santana. "So we've put it all into one space, created an intake form, and then these service providers and first responders can use that to place victims of domestic assault into safe and secure and confidential hotel rooms."
How to find relief as cedar fever season arrives in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar fever season is here, and we all know it's a miserable time for people who have allergies. But there are some ways to find relief. KVUE's Quita Culpepper spoke with Dr. Amin Mery of Hill Country Allergy and Asthma. Doctor, for people who are new...
KVUE
Bicyclist recovering after colliding into an Austin police car
A bicyclist collided with the front of an Austin police cruiser early Monday morning. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries,
Hello, baby! Austin hospitals welcome first infants of 2023
Several Central Texas families have extra to celebrate this New Year's Day with the birth of Austin's first batch of 2023 babies.
KVUE
