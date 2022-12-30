ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps

AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

CPR certifications in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — In the event that someone near you becomes unresponsive or stops breathing, it can be helpful to be certified in CPR so that you can assist them. Here's a list of where you can get CPR-certified in the Central Texas area:. The Red Cross offers a...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Gunshots near East Austin home lead to at least 3 people injured

AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting at a party in East Austin early Tuesday morning led to four arrests and at least three people injured. At 1:09 a.m. on Jan. 3, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call stating that there were gunshots in the 1100 block of Ebert Avenue at a large party.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

LGBTQ nightclub Stonewall Warehouse closing in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: The video above, about San Marcos tourism, was published in July 2022. The only LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in San Marcos closed on Jan. 1, according to its now-former manager. Stonewall Warehouse was a space frequented on the weekends by both Texas State...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

21 residents displaced after apartment fire in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A structure fire at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning in Round Rock left 21 residents displaced. Around 8 a.m. on Jan. 3, the Round Rock Fire Department (RRFD) responded to a structure fire call in the 3700 block of Quick Hill Road at the Terrastone Travesia apartments.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Man arrested after assault on UT campus

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested on Monday afternoon after an assault on the University of Texas at Austin campus. The University of Texas Police Department (UTPD) said the incident happened near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street around 1 p.m. Police said a UT-affiliated person was walking...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Gourdough's Donuts airstream stolen; neighbors experiencing similar theft

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Austin-staple Gourdough's Donuts had an airstream stolen in Bastrop County over the Christmas weekend. Over the holiday weekend, the owners of Gourdough's Donuts reported that an airstream that was opening in the future was stolen. The owners went on the Gourdough's Instagram page to inform their followers of what had occurred.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Staple South Congress bookstore closes one chapter to open another in Old Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) If you've walked down South Congress in the past few years, you may have noticed the decreasing number of local establishments still keeping Austin "weird" in that particular pocket of town. After Lucy in Disguise announced its closure earlier this year, South Congress Books came to mind as one of the fearless few still working to retain a modicum of Austin soul in that increasingly soulless strip.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

App from Austin nonprofit helps domestic violence victims find safe place

AUSTIN, Texas — An app called Sanctuary, created the Survive2Thrive Foundation is helping domestic violence victims. "Sanctuary basically provides service providers and first responders visibility into available hotel rooms, spaces," said Survive2Thrive CEO Courtney Santana. "So we've put it all into one space, created an intake form, and then these service providers and first responders can use that to place victims of domestic assault into safe and secure and confidential hotel rooms."
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

