Firefighters from Selbyville were called for a structure fire Friday night just before 9:30 at a home on Parker Road. Crews arriving at the scene found heavy fire in a garage with extension to the single story home. Fire crews from Dagsboro, Frankford, Gumboro, Laurel, Millsboro, Roxana, Willards, Pittsville and County Paramedics assisted at the scene or provided backup. The 5 occupants were able to get out of the home – and a family dog was rescued by firefighters.

SELBYVILLE, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO