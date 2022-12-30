Read full article on original website
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Three Popular Dinner Spots in Pocomoke, MDKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensOcean City, MD
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
WBOC
Rehoboth Summer Children's Theatre Camp Guide
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theatre camp is known for it's originality, imagination, and teamwork and if you are interested its that time of year to sign up. Once again this summer children, ages 8-14, will part join in a wide variety of hands-on creative activities! With...
WBOC
Animal Welfare League of Queen Anne's County Accepts Christmas Trees as Goat Feed
QUEENSTOWN, Md. --- Well, this isn't a "baa" idea for the Animal Welfare League of Queen Anne's County to accept and feed donated Christmas Trees to hungry goats. Organizer Emily Miller says they will eat all the needles and bark off every one of the 60 trees they have as of right now.
wvtf.org
Saving Northern Neck Ginger Ale
The original ginger ale – a sweet, carbonated non-alcoholic beverage – was developed in 1907 by a pharmacist in Canada, and by 1926 it had spread to the lower 48 with many regional variations including one made by the Carver Family in Virginia’s Northern Neck. It has since inspired a cult following with one man turning his ginger ale container into this instrument – the Northern Neck canjo.
chestertownspy.org
Second Annual Frosty’s Holiday Village Draws Record Crowd
Nearly 1,400 people participated in For All Seasons’ second annual Frosty’s Holiday Village event on Friday, December 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Talbot County Courthouse Lawn in Easton, MD. Participants included everyone from young families to Easton Midnight Madness shoppers and represented all ages and ethnicities.
WBOC
Update: Suspect Charged in Truck vs. Boat Accident in Talbot County
TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md- The Talbot County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Salisbury man in connection to a pickup truck that drove into a boat docked on Dogwood Harbor last week. On December 27th, deputies say 45 year-old Charles Arthur Riggs drove a Chevrolet pickup truck off of the parking lot, landing on the skipjack, the Rebecca T. Ruark. The boat, which is the oldest skipjack in the country, reportedly sustained extensive damage.
WBOC
Tickets Now on Sale for Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach Film Society (RBFS), along with Seaside Jewish Community has announced that tickets are on sale for the 8th anniversary of the Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival. The five-day festival is confirmed for March 15-19 at Cinema Art Theater in Lewes--behind the Wawa. Tickets are...
Bay Net
Lost Person In The St. Mary’s River State Park Has Been Located
UPDATE – At 6:20 p.m., the lost person was located safely. LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 2, 2023 at approximately 5:27 p.m., police, fire and rescue responded to Camp Cosoma Road for a person lost in the St. Mary’s River State Park. The search party is for...
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Lewes Campus Welcomes First Baby of 2023
LEWES, Del.- Beebe Healthcare at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus welcomed its first baby of 2023. Alya Itzae Colon Morales was born Sunday at 12:51 a.m. to Norma Morales Perez and Ricard Colon Alsina. She weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was 21 inches. Every year, Beebe team members...
WMDT.com
Construction resumes on new Taylor’s BBQ location in Salisbury, taking over former Agave Azule building
SALISBURY, Md- 2023 will see Taylor’s BBQ in Salisbury moving into their new location in the former Agave Azule building on College Avenue in March 2023, as construction resumes thanks to the Delmarva Veteran Builders group. Co-Owner Joey Calabrese says the current location has served them well since 2014...
WBOC
Caroline County Corporal Dies
CAROLINE COUNTY, Md.- The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of it's own. On Monday, the Sheriff's Office announced the death of Corporal Lucas L. Nagel on December 31, 2022. The Office says CPL Nagel lost his battle with PTSD and took his own life. CPL...
rehobothfoodie.com
Zava Milton OPEN
Restaurateur Danio Somoza and Thaina Bittencourt have opened their second location of the ZAVA coffee shop/eatery concept located in the old FoxHole space at 102 Federal St. in Milton (at the corner of Federal and Union). The Rehoboth location is in The Avenue Hotel complex at the corner of S....
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Opens New Services in Milford
LEWES, Del.-Beebe Healthcare has announced new laboratory and imaging services are now being offered at the newly opened Milford Health Center at 100 Silicato Parkway. Beebe Lab Express in Milford will offer a variety of resources from simple blood tests to more complex testing. X-rays will also be offered. To schedule an appointment for either, call 302-645-3278.
WBOC
Ocean Pines Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave After Burglary
OCEAN PINES, Md.-The Ocean Pines Association released a statement on Tuesday announcing that, effective January 1, Ocean Pines Police Chief Leo Ehrisman has been placed on paid administrative leave. This comes after a report of a burglary which occurred at a storage shed used by the Ocean Pines Police Department on December 17.
WBOC
DSP: Road Closed for Deadly Accident in Lewes
LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police say the southbound lane on Coastal Highway at Postal Lane is closed for a fatal accident. DSP tweeted the announcement Friday night. More information will be released as it becomes available.
WBOC
Fire Marshal: Frederica House Fire Caused by Discarded Fireworks
FREDERICA, De. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says fireworks were to blame for a house fire early on New Year's Day. Fire officials say a home on Tidewater Court caught on fire after used fireworks erupted inside of an outdoor trash can. Officials say the fire spread to...
WBAL Radio
Financial challenges for upcoming offshore wind farm near Ocean City
The company that received millions to build an offshore wind farm off the coast of Ocean City said there are financial challenges. The head of the Danish power company "Ørsted' told the Wall Street Journal money troubles threatened to derail several East Coast projects. Issues with the supply chain, rising interest rates and inflation have made it expensive to build.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Residents & Dog Safe After Fire at Parker Road Home Friday Night
Firefighters from Selbyville were called for a structure fire Friday night just before 9:30 at a home on Parker Road. Crews arriving at the scene found heavy fire in a garage with extension to the single story home. Fire crews from Dagsboro, Frankford, Gumboro, Laurel, Millsboro, Roxana, Willards, Pittsville and County Paramedics assisted at the scene or provided backup. The 5 occupants were able to get out of the home – and a family dog was rescued by firefighters.
WMDT.com
Early morning Frederica house fire caused by fireworks, say investigators
FREDERICA, Del. – An early morning house fire in Frederica has been deemed accidental. The blaze was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tidewater Court near Frederica Road. The Frederica Volunteer Fire Company arrived on scene, finding an active fire on the outside of the home. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal says the flames were moving inside.
Cape Gazette
Low-cost pet vaccine clinic set Jan. 8
Just Us and Cat Nippers will host a low-cost clinic for dog and cat vaccines from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, at Pot-Nets Lakeside Community Center, 33076 Rock Cove, Long Neck. FIV/FELV testing will be available, as well as heartworm and flea medication, and microchipping. Just Us...
WBOC
Harrington Raceway & Casino Remains Closed, Players Flock to Bally's
Harrington Raceway & Casino remains closed for the time being, and exactly why remains unknown. According to Harrington Raceway Inc.'s Facebook page, technical difficulties have been causing disruptions to their gaming and computer systems.
