Mastodons fall on the road at Robert Morris

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa . – Ra Kpedi grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds (nine on the offensive glass) on Thursday (Dec. 29) for the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team but it came in a losing effort at Robert Morris 75-70 in Horizon League play.

The Mastodons controlled the glass, holding a 42-32 advantage in rebounds. That included a 15-8 edge on the offensive end. But Purdue Fort Wayne converted those 15 offensive boards into only six second-chance points.

The contest featured four lead changes and seven ties. Robert Morris extended their three-point halftime advantage to nine at 58-49 with 11:23 left. The ‘Dons responded with a 10-2 run to make it a one-possession game. Anthony Roberts tied the game up at 63 with 4:50 left on a free throw. Purdue Fort Wayne would never take the lead in the second half as the ‘Dons had just one field goal in the final six minutes, missing nine straight field goal attempts in the stretch. The ‘Dons also had to contend with Robert Morris’ Enoch Cheeks’ game-high 24 points.

Jarred Godfrey led the ‘Dons with 20 points and five assists. He was 8-of-8 from the free throw line. It is his 29th career game with 20 points. It is also his fourth career game making eight or more free throws without a miss.

Kpedi’s nine offensive rebounds were also a career best. Quinton Morton-Robertson added 13 points. Anthony Roberts pitched in 11 points.

Robert Morris shot 45.8 percent (27-of-59). The ‘Dons made 22-of-57 (38.6 percent).

The Colonials move to 7-7 (2-1 Horizon League). The ‘Dons are now 9-5 (1-2 Horizon League). Purdue Fort Wayne is back in action on Saturday (Dec. 31) at Youngstown State.

