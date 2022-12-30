Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PAMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
154 Migrants Arrived in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve on the 18th Bus From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosionGodwinPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Crowds in Philadelphia welcome 2023 with the Mummers; Fancy Brigade winner announced
People welcomed 2023 in Philadelphia at the one and only place to be on New Year's Day: along South Broad Street for the Mummers Parade!
Band members finishing up preparations for Philadelphia Mummers Parade
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Mummers Parade is almost here. Band members and organizers are finishing up preparations before Sunday's New Year's Day celebration. The South Philly String Band took over 15th and Market Streets by dancing in gloomy conditions all in preparation for the 2023 Mummers Parade. "We love the tradition. We love the city of Philadelphia, and we love to entertain the people," Denny Palandro, South Philly string Band captain, said. Palandro says this year's parade prep was different from past years. "Unfortunately, we didn't have a parade in 2021 because of COVID, and last year was a shortened year because...
New Year's Eve festivities in Philadelphia go on despite foggy weather
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Celebrations are underway to welcome in the new year. Penn's Landing is ready to ignite 2023."It was really pretty," Gianni Borton said. "Really beautiful I liked it."A spectacular firework display helped kick off the festivities, as families braved the rain and the fog, to watch the Rivers Casino New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront."We normally watch them from our balcony," Deanna Manfredi said. "But we're so socked in with the fog and rain tonight and I said 'if I want to see them I'm gonna have to walk a few blocks.'""You could see it more clearly with...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
phillyvoice.com
Order fried chicken and Prosecco at Amina to benefit the African American Museum in Philadelphia
Diners at Amina can eat and drink for a cause every Wednesday through the end of March. The Old City restaurant is hosting a "Fried Chicken & Prosecco" fundraiser benefitting the African American Museum in Philadelphia. MORE: Watch the '100 greatest films of all time' during year-long series at the...
fox29.com
Phield House hosts winter break camp for kids in Philadelphia
Looking for something for your kids to do this winter break? The Phield House in North Philadelphia has all kinds of activities to keep them occupied.
Iannelli’s and friends, a generous Secret Santa
One of South Philadelphia’s historic bakeries is cooking for a cause this holiday season. Iannelli’s Brick Oven Bakery at 1155 E. Passyunk Ave. is presenting one local family a check for $1,000, which was raised from cooking classes at the bakery. “Every holiday season I like to try...
fox29.com
2 New Year's babies born at exact same time at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia is welcoming some of its first - and tiniest - residents of 2023!. New Year's Day brought two bundles of joy to Jefferson Hospital - with perfectly planned big debuts. Both babies were born at 2:27 a.m.!. Meet Juykim, a healthy baby boy born to proud mom...
Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
fox29.com
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at South Philadelphia beer shop on New Year's Eve
PHILADELPHIA - Now that's a happy New Year - one lucky lottery winner is heading into 2023 with a $2 million check!. A Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $2 million was sold at Porter Beverage on Porter Street in South Philadelphia on New Year's Eve. The winning ticket matched...
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
fox29.com
'They’re just plain stupid': Woman, 87, grazed by bullet while celebrating new year on her doorstep
PHILADELPHIA - The city of Philadelphia said goodbye to a violent 2022, and unfortunately, 2023 started off on the same foot. Police are investigating more than ten shootings on New Year's Day, including one homicide. The majority of the shootings happened within hours after midnight—starting off with an 87-year-old woman,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Manayunk, Philadelphia
Enjoy an urban experience with small-town charm when you visit the neighborhood of Manayunk in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Renovated Victorian storefronts and mill buildings dot the streets of this commercial district along the banks of the Schuylkill River and the Manayunk Canal and Tow Path. Manayunk was originally called the town...
phillyvoice.com
Philly's newest boutique pasta shop will feature handmade Italian meals, a deli and hoagies
A new restaurant in Philadelphia just had a soft opening to announce its presence to the Italian food community in the city. Farina Di Vita, a boutique pasta shop located at 250 Catherine Street, opened its doors Dec. 28-30 for guests to come and try their foods before the restaurant officially opens in 2023.
billypenn.com
Hakim’s Bookstore, Philly’s oldest Black-owned book shop, is being honored with a blue historical marker
After 64 years providing books and culture in West Philadelphia, Hakim’s Bookstore is being commemorated with an official state historical marker. Step inside the 52nd Street establishment named after original owner Dawud Hakim, and you can almost hear the pages of history turning. Over the decades, the city’s longest operating Black-owned bookshop has solidified itself as a place for Afrocentric literature, gifts, and discourse.
fox29.com
Rain, fog not enough to dampen party-goers celebrating the New Year at Penn's Landing
OLD CITY - Saturday across the Delaware Valley was damp and dreary, with foggy conditions all day, but that was not enough to dampen people’s enthusiasm to celebrate the New Year. "It’s a light drizzle and we’re hoping that the good vibes will carry on and the rain will...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot Dead, Woman in Her 80s Hurt as 2023 Starts With 11 Shootings in Philly
Deadly gun violence in Philadelphia continued right from 2022 into 2023 as at least 13 people were shot and one killed in at least 11 shootings over the first 24 hours of the new year. A woman in her 80s and a 15-year-old were among those injured. Léelo en español...
New year begins with multiple shootings in Philadelphia, one fatality
The victims include an 87-year old-woman who was struck in the shoulder by celebratory gunfire.
Family-run men's shop serving North Philly community for nearly 7 decades
If you want to look sharp, take David Rosenblum's fashion advice. He's been fitting men for dress clothes for decades at Leo's Apparel in North Philadelphia.
Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Montgomery County
Montgomery County has numerous ways to welcome 2023.Photo byiStock. Pop open a bottle of sparkling champagne and kiss a loved one for good luck because 2023 is just around the corner.
Comments / 0