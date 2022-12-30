ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Band members finishing up preparations for Philadelphia Mummers Parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Mummers Parade is almost here. Band members and organizers are finishing up preparations before Sunday's New Year's Day celebration. The South Philly String Band took over 15th and Market Streets by dancing in gloomy conditions all in preparation for the 2023 Mummers Parade.  "We love the tradition. We love the city of Philadelphia, and we love to entertain the people," Denny Palandro, South Philly string Band captain, said. Palandro says this year's parade prep was different from past years.   "Unfortunately, we didn't have a parade in 2021 because of COVID, and last year was a shortened year because...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Year's Eve festivities in Philadelphia go on despite foggy weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Celebrations are underway to welcome in the new year. Penn's Landing is ready to ignite 2023."It was really pretty," Gianni Borton said. "Really beautiful I liked it."A spectacular firework display helped kick off the festivities, as families braved the rain and the fog, to watch the Rivers Casino New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront."We normally watch them from our balcony," Deanna Manfredi said. "But we're so socked in with the fog and rain tonight and I said 'if I want to see them I'm gonna have to walk a few blocks.'""You could see it more clearly with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia

It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Manayunk, Philadelphia

Enjoy an urban experience with small-town charm when you visit the neighborhood of Manayunk in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Renovated Victorian storefronts and mill buildings dot the streets of this commercial district along the banks of the Schuylkill River and the Manayunk Canal and Tow Path. Manayunk was originally called the town...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Hakim's Bookstore, Philly's oldest Black-owned book shop, is being honored with a blue historical marker

After 64 years providing books and culture in West Philadelphia, Hakim’s Bookstore is being commemorated with an official state historical marker. Step inside the 52nd Street establishment named after original owner Dawud Hakim, and you can almost hear the pages of history turning. Over the decades, the city’s longest operating Black-owned bookshop has solidified itself as a place for Afrocentric literature, gifts, and discourse.

