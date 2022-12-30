Read full article on original website
WKTV
Winners announced for Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority's recycling challenge
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority held its sixth Plastic Film Recycling Challenge for schools this past fall, to educate students on how to recycle the material. 16 schools within Oneida and Herkimer Counties took part in the challenge. They had five weeks to collect plastic film to...
WKTV
Transfer of jurisdiction over the southbound service road in Deerfield
DEERFIELD, N.Y. -- Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon and Senator Joseph Griffo announced that a new law was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul, authorizing the transfer of jurisdiction over the southbound service road in the town of Deerfield from Oneida County to New York State, freeing the town from the responsibility of maintaining the road.
WKTV
Interim principal appointed at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A new interim principal was appointed recently at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica. Richard F. Ambruso will serve as principal through June 2024. Ambruso started his career at Notre Dame in 1978 when he worked as a teacher and varsity coach. Throughout his career, Ambruso has also provided services in parochial, institutional, public, nonprofit and private educational consulting. He was also an adjunct professor at SUNY Oswego.
WKTV
Bassett Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2023
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Bassett Healthcare Network’s Birth Center in Cooperstown welcomed the first baby of the new year in the early morning hours on Jan. 2. Calvin and Sarah Hardy, of Jordanville, welcomed their third child, Ezra, around 3:15 a.m. “We thought Ezra would make his appearance in...
WKTV
Voice in the Wilderness holding 'Joy in the Snow' worship service with snowshoeing, skiing to follow
BOONVILLE, N.Y. -- Voice in the Wilderness 'Joy in the Snow' worship service, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing will be held on Jan. 15 in Boonville. Following a worship service, there will be free snowshoes and cross-country skis available for anyone who would like to take part in the activity. Snacks and beverages will also be provided as well as a kids craft table in the pavilion.
WKTV
Vehicle rollover in Frankfort Monday evening
FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- Three people were treated for minor injuries after an accident in Frankfort Monday evening. Calls came in at about 4:30 p.m. for a vehicle that had rolled over and landed on its side on Higby Road just east of the Albany Road intersection. Three people who were...
WKTV
WKTV
Child tax credit changes for families this year
UTICA, N.Y. -- Tax season will be in full swing as of Jan 3. and most likely you aren't quite ready to file just yet. While you're gathering the necessary documents to file such as W-2s or 1099s, there are some IRS changes you'll need to know about. "Those with...
WKTV
Average gas prices on the rise after NY ends sales tax cap
Gas prices are on the rise in New York after the state gas tax cap ended before the start of the new year. Average gas prices in the Utica area are around $3.53, up 2 cents from last week. Here are the average prices locally as of Tuesday:. Oneida County:...
WKTV
Crews fix water main break at bridge construction site in Ilion
UTICA, N.Y. – Crews have repaired a water main break on East River Drive in Ilion near the bridge construction site along Steele Creek. The main broke Monday morning and crews have been working on repairs since then. They initially had a hard time shutting the water off in that area, but were eventually able to keep it off long enough to fix the main.
WKTV
South Street business destroyed in early morning Utica fire.
Utica, N.Y.-- A South Street building was destroyed by an early morning two alarm fire on New Year's Day. The first call for the fire at 645 South Street came in just after 1:30 AM. According to the Utica Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy fire in the entire building. 2 residents who were inside at the time were able to escape uninjured, however 2 firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released. The fire's cause is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Utica Fire Marshall's Office.
WKTV
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting on Seymour Avenue in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A man died from his injuries after he was shot in the head on Seymour Avenue in Utica Monday night, according to the Utica Police Department. William Morris, 25, of Utica, was rushed to St. Elizabeth's and then transferred to a Syracuse hospital where he later died from his injuries.
WKTV
WKTV
State police find missing 78-year-old from Davenport safe
DAVENPORT, N.Y. – New York State Police have safely located a 78-year-old Delaware County man who had been missing since before Christmas. Theodore Sikora was last seen on Dec. 23 at a gas station in Davenport. After his family and friends couldn’t get in contact with him, they reported him missing on Dec. 26.
WKTV
Utica standoff on Linwood Place ends peacefully
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A standoff in Utica ended peacefully Monday after authorities responded to a domestic dispute on Linwood Place. Police were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. to find a man barricaded inside a home with a knife. It took officers and SWAT team members five...
WKTV
Two Utica firefighters recovering after New Year's Day Fire
UTICA, N.Y -- Two Utica firefighters are recovering after they were hurt battling an early morning fire on South Street on New Year's Day. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, firefighters found heavy smoke and all three floors in flames when they arrived. The department says the high winds...
WKTV
Man charged after robbery attempt
Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police arrested a man after he threatened a woman at the Lillian Cooper Apartments this afternoon. According to UPD, 20-year-old Brian Chapman was arrested after he knocked on the door of a woman who he previously knew and attempted to rob her with a handgun. Chapman then allegedly took two cell phones from the woman to prevent her from calling 911. While this was occurring, the building's fire alarm went off and Chapman left the scene. Officers were able to catch up with chapman and after a short foot chase, took him into custody on south street. Chapman has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal trespass, robbery, menacing and criminal mischief.
