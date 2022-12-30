Read full article on original website
Related
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
postsouth.com
What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?
A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Tuesday forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Wade's Monday Nightcast Forecast: Slim chance of storms overnight. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Wade's Monday Evening Forecast: Storms possible now through Tuesday morning. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The latest...
KPLC TV
State Police discusses consequences of driving impaired during holidays
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest...
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
mississippicir.org
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say
A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
theadvocate.com
The flow of Louisiana's crime guns at a glance: Where do they come from, where do they go?
Data collected by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms gives a glimpse into how guns connected to crimes flowed between states in 2021. While the numbers are not comprehensive — many law enforcement agencies don't contribute to the list — they give insight into where Louisiana's crime guns are coming from and going to.
New national database helps people find unclaimed property
Louisiana’s unclaimed property program is now connected to a national database where you can check to see if you are owed money from one of 49 states.
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn. Evelyn, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash in Louisiana resulted in the death of a 95-year-old Coushatta man after his vehicle failed to yield while turning. Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday,...
Lottery Fever in Louisiana – Jackpot Now One of Biggest Ever
Lottery fever is heating up as we begin the new year. In fact, the latest Mega Millions jackpot is now one of the largest in the history of the game. Folks all over Louisiana are dreaming about winning it big and being a multi-millionaire. The lottery jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing is now at $785 million dollars. The one time, lump sum payout is $395 million before taxes. This makes this big prize the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history.
KPLC TV
State Police warns of tragic consequences when driving impaired
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If enjoying an alcoholic drink is how you celebrate, it’s important to have a plan to get home safely from New Year’s festivities. “Being on the roadway, you have to be aware all the time when you’re on a roadway,” Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal said.
Louisiana lieutenant governor accused of harassing whistleblower
Louisiana State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton has filed a lawsuit accusing Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser of removing her from the physical office and cutting off access to her work after she reported him for "questionable contracts."
Louisiana residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer that was shot
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe’s shooting. For the past three years, a […]
Tornado victims still recovering as strong storms bring risk for more tornadoes Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS — Strong storms are expected in Southeast Louisiana Tuesday and while they create a risk for tornadoes, many families are still cleaning up from the most recent tornadoes to hit Southeast Louisiana. Joseph Chimento was inside his Marrero home on Lydia Court on December 14 when an...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
Airbnb experiences you didn’t know were in Louisiana
Aside from pub crawls, walking tours, and photo shoots, Louisiana is home to several unique experiences that can be found on Airbnb.
Louisiana's plan to ban TikTok and how it may affect you.
Tiktok has gained major popularity in the US since it was first released in 2018. The Chinese-owned company earned its popularity after it merged with another very successful app at the time named Musical.ly which offered the same platform as TikTok.
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Early Morning Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer. Jackson, Louisiana – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana when the driver of an SUV collided with the rear side of an 18-wheeler trailer. Louisiana State Police reported that...
Comments / 0