Louisiana State

q973radio.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?

A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Tuesday forecast

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Wade's Monday Nightcast Forecast: Slim chance of storms overnight. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Wade's Monday Evening Forecast: Storms possible now through Tuesday morning. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The latest...
LOUISIANA STATE
mississippicir.org

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say

A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
BUSH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Lottery Fever in Louisiana – Jackpot Now One of Biggest Ever

Lottery fever is heating up as we begin the new year. In fact, the latest Mega Millions jackpot is now one of the largest in the history of the game. Folks all over Louisiana are dreaming about winning it big and being a multi-millionaire. The lottery jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing is now at $785 million dollars. The one time, lump sum payout is $395 million before taxes. This makes this big prize the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

State Police warns of tragic consequences when driving impaired

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If enjoying an alcoholic drink is how you celebrate, it’s important to have a plan to get home safely from New Year’s festivities. “Being on the roadway, you have to be aware all the time when you’re on a roadway,” Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal said.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA

