KCBD
Lady Raiders fall to Iowa State 81-58
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders fell to No. 15 Iowa State 81-58 on Saturday in their first game of conference play. The Lady Raiders were on an 11-game win streak going into the game. The first quarter stayed within a 3-point game as Iowa State took the early...
KCBD
Area mascots perform at Citrus Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mascots from Jayton, Lamesa, and Slaton ISD performed in the pre-game show at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Florida today. Lainey Baldridge, Raven Salazar, and Libby Brown, performers of Jasper the Jaybird, the Golden Tornado, and Tuffette the Tiger respectively, were three of 38 other mascots who performed alongside cheerleaders and dance squads from across the country.
KCBD
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Monterey Lady Plainsmen
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Monterey Lady Plainsmen are the first Hoop Madness Team of the Week of this new year. No. 1 Monterey took down No. 5 Lubbock Cooper Saturday in the Chick-fil-a bracket in the 2022 Caprock Classic Championship game by a final score of 71-63. This was...
KCBD
Whiplash from West Texas weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s weather has been a good representation of west Texas weather. Over the last 24 hours, we have moved from spring-like weather to colder temps, wind gusts over 60 mph, blowing dust, and some light rain. Colder temperatures will settle in tonight with lows returning...
KCBD
UMC welcomes first baby of 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Parents, Melanie Garza, and Austin Davis had an incredible start to 2023, with the birth of their son, Declan. Little Declan is the first baby born within UMC Children’s Hospital this year. He was born at 5:24am on January 1st at the UMC Children’s...
KCBD
South Plains wind and temp trends
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind again will be prominent across the South Plains today. The morning colder, the afternoon cooler. It will be chilly in the wind. Temperatures will peak about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday’s highs. Lubbock yesterday hit it’s high temperature, as forecast, around 1 PM. With...
KCBD
Downed powerline causes North Lubbock fence fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A downed power line started a fence fire that spread to the grass and nearby trees at 102 N. Avenue P by Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. Lubbock Fire Rescue was dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. According to LFR, no structures were damaged by the fire.
KCBD
Lubbock small business owners reflect on 2022, hopeful for new year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While many people are resolving to eat better or go to the gym more, some vendors at the Wolfforth Farmers Market are just hoping to keep their businesses afloat. “I love when you meet people or when somebody tries on something and it makes them feel...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Police chase ends in rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. A short police chase early Monday morning ended in a rollover. The story continues: Early morning police chase ends in crash. UMC welcomes the first baby of the year: Declan!. Declan was born to parents Melanie Garza and Austin Davis. He was...
KCBD
Lubbock-Cooper board to consider approval of resolution condemning racism in special meeting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock-Cooper Board of Trustees will meet Thursday, Jan. 5 to consider an approval of a resolution condemning racism in the district. The district called a special meeting Tuesday. The agenda includes one item, Consider Approval of Resolution Condemning Racism. Since April 2021, parents claimed their...
KCBD
Wind and a chance of “rud” today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the latest West Coast storm sweeps east, it brings our area just a slight chance of precipitation. It will make today and tomorrow windy. Both days blowing dust is likely. It’s a Skirt Alert day. A cold front sweeping across the area will result...
KCBD
1 woman dead in Cochran Co. rollover on New Year’s Day
COCHRAN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A rollover in Cochran County left one woman dead. The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day about four miles south of Morton, according to a DPS report. Graciela Marquez Chavez, 44, was driving south on State Highway 214. Her SUV...
KCBD
Traffic delays expected after crash on Marsha Sharp
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in southwest Lubbock. The crash occurred just after 1:33 p.m. on Sunday on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Upland Avenue. The eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp have been blocked off. Traffic delays are expected while crews clear the...
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured in a crash early New Year’s Day morning. A shooting early Sunday morning left one person moderately injured. The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. Police stated no one has been arrested in connection to the...
KCBD
‘Her worst fear was fire’: family mourning after deadly fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On December 23rd families were gathering and preparing for the holidays, but the family of Belinda and Bud Purdy recognized a trailer that was on the news, a trailer that burned down. Sarah Canales, stepdaughter of Belinda says, “So we all found out through the news...
KCBD
New Year’s Day shooting leaves one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in an early New Year’s Day shooting in west Lubbock. Just before 2 a.m., police responded near 50th Street and Frankford Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found one person with moderate injuries. No one has been arrested...
KCBD
Skunk tests positive for rabies in Hockley County
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a wild animal tested positive for rabies near Ropesville. The positive case was in a skunk, and the animal has been disposed of after testing. Authorities say there have been no reports of infected pets, livestock or...
KCBD
Passenger dies from injuries after crash on New Year’s Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A serious crash early New Year’s Day has left one woman dead. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 26th Street and Avenue Q just after 1 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found 57-year-old Elizabeth Prado seriously injured. Police stated Prado was a passenger in an...
