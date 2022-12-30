ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Lady Raiders fall to Iowa State 81-58

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders fell to No. 15 Iowa State 81-58 on Saturday in their first game of conference play. The Lady Raiders were on an 11-game win streak going into the game. The first quarter stayed within a 3-point game as Iowa State took the early...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Area mascots perform at Citrus Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mascots from Jayton, Lamesa, and Slaton ISD performed in the pre-game show at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Florida today. Lainey Baldridge, Raven Salazar, and Libby Brown, performers of Jasper the Jaybird, the Golden Tornado, and Tuffette the Tiger respectively, were three of 38 other mascots who performed alongside cheerleaders and dance squads from across the country.
JAYTON, TX
KCBD

Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Monterey Lady Plainsmen

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Monterey Lady Plainsmen are the first Hoop Madness Team of the Week of this new year. No. 1 Monterey took down No. 5 Lubbock Cooper Saturday in the Chick-fil-a bracket in the 2022 Caprock Classic Championship game by a final score of 71-63. This was...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Whiplash from West Texas weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s weather has been a good representation of west Texas weather. Over the last 24 hours, we have moved from spring-like weather to colder temps, wind gusts over 60 mph, blowing dust, and some light rain. Colder temperatures will settle in tonight with lows returning...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UMC welcomes first baby of 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Parents, Melanie Garza, and Austin Davis had an incredible start to 2023, with the birth of their son, Declan. Little Declan is the first baby born within UMC Children’s Hospital this year. He was born at 5:24am on January 1st at the UMC Children’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

South Plains wind and temp trends

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind again will be prominent across the South Plains today. The morning colder, the afternoon cooler. It will be chilly in the wind. Temperatures will peak about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday’s highs. Lubbock yesterday hit it’s high temperature, as forecast, around 1 PM. With...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Downed powerline causes North Lubbock fence fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A downed power line started a fence fire that spread to the grass and nearby trees at 102 N. Avenue P by Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. Lubbock Fire Rescue was dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. According to LFR, no structures were damaged by the fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Monday morning top stories: Police chase ends in rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. A short police chase early Monday morning ended in a rollover. The story continues: Early morning police chase ends in crash. UMC welcomes the first baby of the year: Declan!. Declan was born to parents Melanie Garza and Austin Davis. He was...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wind and a chance of “rud” today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the latest West Coast storm sweeps east, it brings our area just a slight chance of precipitation. It will make today and tomorrow windy. Both days blowing dust is likely. It’s a Skirt Alert day. A cold front sweeping across the area will result...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 woman dead in Cochran Co. rollover on New Year’s Day

COCHRAN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A rollover in Cochran County left one woman dead. The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day about four miles south of Morton, according to a DPS report. Graciela Marquez Chavez, 44, was driving south on State Highway 214. Her SUV...
COCHRAN COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Traffic delays expected after crash on Marsha Sharp

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in southwest Lubbock. The crash occurred just after 1:33 p.m. on Sunday on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Upland Avenue. The eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp have been blocked off. Traffic delays are expected while crews clear the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured in a crash early New Year’s Day morning. A shooting early Sunday morning left one person moderately injured. The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. Police stated no one has been arrested in connection to the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

‘Her worst fear was fire’: family mourning after deadly fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On December 23rd families were gathering and preparing for the holidays, but the family of Belinda and Bud Purdy recognized a trailer that was on the news, a trailer that burned down. Sarah Canales, stepdaughter of Belinda says, “So we all found out through the news...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

New Year’s Day shooting leaves one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in an early New Year’s Day shooting in west Lubbock. Just before 2 a.m., police responded near 50th Street and Frankford Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found one person with moderate injuries. No one has been arrested...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Skunk tests positive for rabies in Hockley County

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a wild animal tested positive for rabies near Ropesville. The positive case was in a skunk, and the animal has been disposed of after testing. Authorities say there have been no reports of infected pets, livestock or...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Passenger dies from injuries after crash on New Year’s Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A serious crash early New Year’s Day has left one woman dead. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 26th Street and Avenue Q just after 1 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found 57-year-old Elizabeth Prado seriously injured. Police stated Prado was a passenger in an...
LUBBOCK, TX

