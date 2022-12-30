ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Bisayang Dako
4d ago

Why not bring them to affluent neighborhoods like La Jolla and Encinitas. Why skip these cities and send them all the way to Oceanside!

Californialifefornow
3d ago

SADLY Biden tells them come here. NO plan, we are supposed to take care of them. TAKE them to politicians homes. THEY have an overwhelming homelessness crisis ans say they want more immigrants , they should start going to their homes now. otherwise, send to rich areas because we in these other districts are stretched to the limit.

Saint
3d ago

Let's start sending them all to the White House lawn. Secret service can't arrest all of them. Ultimately, the Capital should be filled with tents and migrants and refugees. They shouldn't get to dump their inaction onto all of us. Send them to the Capital.

SAN DIEGO, CA

