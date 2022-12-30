Read full article on original website
Bisayang Dako
4d ago
Why not bring them to affluent neighborhoods like La Jolla and Encinitas. Why skip these cities and send them all the way to Oceanside!
Californialifefornow
3d ago
SADLY Biden tells them come here. NO plan, we are supposed to take care of them. TAKE them to politicians homes. THEY have an overwhelming homelessness crisis ans say they want more immigrants , they should start going to their homes now. otherwise, send to rich areas because we in these other districts are stretched to the limit.
Saint
3d ago
Let's start sending them all to the White House lawn. Secret service can't arrest all of them. Ultimately, the Capital should be filled with tents and migrants and refugees. They shouldn't get to dump their inaction onto all of us. Send them to the Capital.
Related
El Cajon continues to push Kaiser to build long-promised hospital on the city's 'largest and last' vacant lot
Officials recently changed the rules over what the health care giant must do to develop 25 acres that are sitting unused
Washington Examiner
Arizona sheriff threatens criminal charges against border wall construction builders
An Arizona sheriff has threatened criminal charges against any construction worker caught building a wall along Santa Cruz County's boundary with Mexico — unaware that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's office never planned to build there. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway warned late last week that he planned to...
California county passes law stopping landlords from conducting criminal background checks on renters
California’s Almeda County has become the first in the country to pass a law against landlords conducting background checks on renters.On Tuesday, Almeda County’s board of supervisors in the San Francisco Bay Area voted to adopt a Fair Chance housing ordinance.The law prohibits landlords in private and public housing from using criminal records when considering prospective tenants. In a tweet, the East Bay Housing Organisation said that the law was passed in a 4-0 vote with one board supervisor abstaining.BREAKING: Alameda County's Fair Chance Ordinance, which protects applicants with a criminal history from housing discrimination, passes on first reading!...
San Angelo LIVE!
Del Rio Border Agents Intercept Huge Wave of Illegal Migrants Crossing the Rio Grande Thursday
DEL RIO – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector encountered a large group of 704 illegal migrants, in a single event, shortly after they illegally entered the United States. On Dec. 8, at approximately 3:20 a.m., a large group of migrants illegally crossed the Rio Grande...
El Paso resident watches migrants coming out of sewers, hiding near homes: 'We're being invaded'
An El Paso, Texas resident joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has created an unsafe environment in her community and the extents migrants go to cross into the U.S.
El Paso residents near border say migrants are coming up to their homes asking for help
An El Paso neighborhood next to the Border Highway is seeing an increase in migrants.
KFOX 14
Lower Valley residents take security measures against migrants invading community
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso is not only seeing a record number of migrants turn themselves in to Border Patrol, but El Paso is seeing many migrants cross illegally without being encountered by agents. KFOX14 spoke to residents in the Lower Valley about the situation and how...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
California decides to implement the Fast Act on Jan. 1 despite the move toward a referendum
California has alerted leaders of the restaurant industry that it intends to begin adoption of the Fast Act, a law that involves fast-food workers in the process of setting their own wages, on Jan. 1, or roughly two years earlier than expected. A coalition representing the restaurant industry filed a...
Kait 8
Border Patrol: Officers find $3M worth of meth concealed with carrots at US-Mexico border
(Gray News) - Officers say they were able to seize a concealed shipment of methamphetamine worth millions of dollars from entering the United States. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more than $3 million worth of meth was discovered in a shipment of carrots at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility in San Diego on Dec. 1.
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level
The intersection of the 15 Freeway and Duncan Canyon Road, Fontana, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Fontana reported watching a large, oval-shaped object falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire at about 7:23 p.m. on October 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
a-z-animals.com
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Diego
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
California Migrants May Be Hoping To Board Planes Under the New CA ID Law - But Won't Be Allowed After May 7, 2025
California immigrants still won't be able to board planes in the U.S. under the REAL ID Act of 2005 when it goes into effect without a passport. As I wrote about the new REAL ID deadline on Dec. 15: "California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane."
Mexico legalizes 1 million ‘chocolate’ cars
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Government of Mexico says it has granted amnesty to the owners of more than 1 million illegally imported cars that now bear legitimate license plates in 14 states. By legalizing the so-called “chocolate” or “crooked” cars (autos chocolate o chuecos) Mexico not only gets registration fees that will […]
paddleyourownkanoo.com
San Diego Airport Has Run Dry of Jet Fuel, Resulting in Lengthy Diversions For Some United and British Airways Flights
San Diego International Airport has reportedly run dry of jet fuel after a major fuel pipe leaking serving San Diego County proved harder to fix than initially anticipated. As a result, some flights from the airport are now being canceled, while others are being forced to divert for short refuelling stops.
KCRA.com
Judge puts California fast-food worker law on hold
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento Superior Court judge on Friday temporarily blocked California's Department of Industrial Relations from implementing a law that would allow the state to bargain wages and working conditions on behalf of fast-food workers in California. The legislation, known as AB 257 or the FAST Recovery...
For the first time in state history, a woman will likely lead California's emergency response
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday appointed Nancy Ward as director of the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Why California's much-touted CARE Court is 'no one-and-done program'
The CARE Act — like other attempts to legislate treatment for severe mental illness in California — is constrained by the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act.
iheart.com
What San Diego Doctors are saying about This Year's Flu
SAN DIEGO - Despite a recent drop in both Flu and COVID-19 cases, health care providers are urging you to still be cautious this winter season. Data from the County of San Diego shows flu cases are down 21 percent but the peak of the season isn't here yet. "In...
