Evil Dead Rise Trailer Teaser Released by Bruce Campbell
After years of waiting and anticipation building, which includes the release of photos, the first footage from Evil Dead Rise has been released by none other than longtime franchise star Bruce Campbell, who also confirmed that a full-length trailer is right around the corner. The trailer teaser itself doesn't offer much insight into the experience, as it primarily consists of highlights from previous films and Campbell reminding audiences that he doesn't star in this new film, but the brief glimpses at the new sequel offer plenty to be excited about. Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.
The Conjuring 4: James Wan Teases Bad News for Future of the Franchise
Even though The Conjuring Universe is the highest-grossing horror franchise to ever hit theaters, the writing may be on the wall for New Line's demonic stalwart. While on the press tour for M3GAN, the latest horror flick produced by James Wan and his Atomic Monster production house, it was revealed The Conjuring 4 may be the final film featuring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren.
Yellowstone Star Reveals How Show's First LGBTQ+ Scene Was Added to Season 5
While Paramount Network's Yellowstone has plenty of memorable moments, there's one from Season 5 that, for many, stands out. The season's seventh episode, "The Dream is Not Me", saw the series' first LGBTQ+ kiss when John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) assistant Clara Brewer (Lilli Kay) is seen making out with someone while sitting behind John and Summer (Piper Perabo) at the county fair. The moment got quite a bit of attention from viewers who quickly noted that it meant there were "lesbians on the ranch" but according to Kay, the moment happened out of logistical convenience — and no one really expected it to be that big of a deal.
Christian Bale's The Pale Blue Eye Clip Released
Christian Bale's new film, The Pale Blue Eye, debuts on Netflix on Friday, January 6th and now the streamer has released a new clip from the film. Shared via IGN online, the clip features Bale's detective Augustus Landor's introduction to a young Edgar Allen Poe as Landor investigates murders at West Point military academy in 1830. The meeting that happens in the clip is important as Poe will end up being very important to cracking the case. You can check out the clip for yourself below.
Sherlock Creator Will Start Writing Season 5 "Tomorrow" If Stars Return
Sherlock's creator says that he would start writing Season 5 tomorrow if both of his stars returned. Steven Moffat spoke to Deadline about the status of the BBC favorite this week. During his comments, he basically congratulated Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman on their success. But, it would be very hard to begin work on Season 5 of Sherlock without the duo in tow. "They're on to bigger and better things but, Martin and Benedict, 'please come back?'," Moffat laughed. It feels like ages since the two actors have been on-screen in the iconic roles. 2017 seems like an eternity ago now, and the idea of IP reboots and continuations are roaring again. So, never say never in that regard.
Mark Ruffalo sends prayers to Jeremy Renner, asks fans for well wishes after snowplowing accident
Mark Ruffalo asked fans to pray for his "Avengers" co-star Jeremy Renner after he underwent surgery for a snowplow accident and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition, according to his representatives.
Boston Strangler Movie Reveals First Look at Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon as Journalists
One of the most famous serial killers in American history is the "Boston Strangler," who killed more than a dozen women in the '60s, with the upcoming film Boston Strangler recreating the unsettling true-life story for a new generation, which just got first-look photos. The film stars Carrie Coon and Keira Knightley as journalists attempting to uncover the figure behind the brutal crimes, and who were also the ones to realize the crimes were likely connected and committed by one figure as opposed to being a random string of gruesome encounters. Boston Strangler is set to premiere on Hulu on March 17th.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Tracks Down Rengoku's Twin IRL
Demon Slayer is gearing up for another busy year. With season two in the bank, all eyes are on the future as season three sits on the horizon. The comeback will bring two new Hashira center stage as the Swordsmith Village arc gets underway. But right now, it seems a familiar Hashira is drawing buzz all thanks to a cosplay online.
Marvel Fans Pic Their Most Anticipated 2023 Releases
As the hours of 2022 run dry, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are looking to 2023 and beyond. In one of Marvel's busiest years since the pandemic first shut things down three years ago, fans have plenty of films and televisions to choose from...and choose they are, as a handful of tweets have started to go viral asking fans what they're most excited to see next year.
De La Soul’s Entire Catalog Coming to Streaming Services
Pioneering rap trio De La Soul’s catalog will finally be available on streaming services on March 3. De La Soul and Reservoir Media announced Tuesday that the group’s first six albums, including its platinum-selling 1989 debut, 3 Feet High and Rising, will be available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and other digital platforms. The release coincides with the 34th anniversary of the trio’s first album, which was inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry in 2011.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best 'Avatar: Way of Water' Merch, from Eco-Friendly Shoes to Lego SetsNFL Says Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Resume...
DC Reveals Mister Freeze's Creepy New Lair
Ever since his first appearance in the late 1950s, Mr. Freeze has been a unique component of Batman's rogues gallery. The villain has been reinterpreted in ways ranging from tragic to terrifying, in countless comics, movies, television shows, and more. One of his latest comic appearances took that even further, giving Mr. Freeze a weird and heartbreaking new base of operations in the pages of the current Detective Comics run. Spoilers for Detective Comics #1067, from Ram V, Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, and Dave Stewart below! Only look if you want to know!
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Theory Sparks First Look at Our Next JoJo
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is preparing to begin its next arc in February of this year, with creator Hirohiko Araki set to introduce fans to the "JoJo Lands". While details about this upcoming storyline remain few and far between at this point, recent New Year's Art was released by the mangaka, giving fans what they believe to be a first look at the next Joestar. Now, fans are taking the opportunity to depict the character that might be the star of the JoJo Lands next month.
Watch: WWE Stars Recreate Horror Movie Scene in Monday Night Raw Match
Professional wrestling and Hollywood have cross-pollinated for decades. Top stars like Batista, John Cena, and The Rock have found full-time acting careers after exiting the squared circle while movie stars like Hugh Jackman, Johnny Knoxville, and Matthew McConaughey have showed face on WWE television in the past. Most of these crossovers are simply stars from other industries appearing for the opposite, but sometimes these talents bring what made them famous to their new careers. This was evident by The Rock landing his Rock Bottom finisher in Furious 7 and Sasha Banks nailing a DDT in an episode of The Mandalorian.
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Review: The Best Adaptation of Rice's Work Yet
Throughout human history, magic has long been a fascinating subject, but one aspect of that mysterious and supernatural world — witches — has always held its own particular fascination. Simultaneously respected and reviled, esteemed and feared, witches are both the stuff of our most curious nightmares and our most fantastic dreams, which is why for many fans of the late author Anne Rice, it's her books about witches that are more precious than her more well-known novel, Interview With the Vampire. Spread over three volumes, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy traces the story of the complicated Mayfair family, a family of witches who have passed their power matrilineally over centuries through their dysfunctional and haunted line. The first — and most complex — novel in the series, The Witching Hour, gets a live-action series adaptation by AMC, the second series based on Rice's overall body of work after her vampires got a reimagining. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches delivers to fans a largely faithful adaptation of the beloved source material that is nothing short of magical.
WEBTOON Announces 2022 CANVAS Award Winners (Exclusive)
The time has come for WEBTOON to announce its winners of the 2022 CANVAS Awards. The digital comics platform is home to some of the biggest titles, such as Rachel Smythe's Eisner, Ringo, and Harvey Award-winning Lore Olympus, and WEBTOON's CANVAS Awards helps celebrate and elevate the next wave of webcomic creators. These creators have built a loyal following on CANVAS all throughout 2022, and some popular titles are in the running for category winners such as "Epic Adventures," "Romance," "Slice of Life," and "Star of 2022." In total, 48 series were up for nomination across 11 categories.
HBO Max Removes Over 250 Episodes of an Iconic Cartoon Series
Warner Bros. Discovery has removed about half of all Looney Tunes episodes from HBO Max, according to The Cartoon News. A social media account for the animation news site informed fans last night that seasons 16-31 of the classic animated series -- representing 256 of the 511 episodes which had been hosted on the streaming platform -- had disappeared after December 31. The move is the latest big removal of Warner Bros.-owned content from HBO Max, and follows a string of animation and children's programming removals, including Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Infinity Train, and the majority of Sesame Street episodes previously found on HBO Max.
Smallville Creators Reveal What They'd Change Now About the Series
Smallville ran for 10 seasons on The CW, starting in 2001 and running until 2011, so clearly it's hard to say that show wasn't a huge success. Still, executive producers/showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough aren't convinced that they couldn't do it better with the benefit of hindsight. In a new interview about Wednesday, their new series for Netflix, the two suggested that if they had it to do over again, they would have done better by Lana, who they say was not fully fleshed out, and who they feel got an unfair shake from all the make-up/break-up stuff she and Clark did.
Dragon Ball Super Artist Outs His Favorite Granolah Saga Scene
Dragon Ball Super's Granolah Arc introduced some major elements in the lives of the Z-Fighters, with Goku learning more about his father, Vegeta learning a new transformation in Ultra Ego, and the intergalactic bounty hunter becoming the strongest being in the universe for at least a little while. Following the conclusion of this major storyline, the artist responsible for drawing the sequel series, Toyotaro, participated in an interview stating which moment was his favorite and it's one that many fans of the Shonen manga might agree with.
M3GAN Reshoots Toned Down Gore to PG-13
Few cinematic genres earn as much debate over an MPA rating as the horror world, and in the case of the upcoming M3GAN, director Gerard Johnstone recently recalled that reshoots on the film toned down the violence and gore to earn it a PG-13 rating, yet believes this made the film overall more frightening. From his perspective, the scenes that have been altered make it so that audiences have to imagine the events that unfold off-camera as opposed to explicitly showcasing them, with audiences likely conjuring all manner of disturbing images. M3GAN lands in theaters on January 6th.
1899 Fans Upset Netflix Cancelled Series on a Cliffhanger
1899 fans are upset with Netflix for ending the series on a cliffhanger. There was a lot of buzz surrounding the Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese show as it premiered on the platform. Netflix has become filled with these sorts of mystery-horror spectacles as the years have stretched on. However, it has also become a normal sight to see these kinds of shows end without meaningful resolution. In this case, the Kerberos' complete fate will remain unknown to the chagrin of the numerous viewers who were invested.
