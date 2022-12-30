Ercole Labadia, 87, of Bristol and Stuart, FL passed away on Dec. 25, 2022 with his wife of 40 years Pamela (Plourde) Labadia, and his family by his side. Erc was the second of three sons of Joseph and Italia Labadia. After graduating from St. Anthony High School, Erc enlisted in the US Army and served from 1955-1957 as a medic. He returned to Bristol and started his career at Bristol Federal Savings and Loan, which later became Eagle Bank. He retired as Executive Vice President after 40 years.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO