Bristol Press
CCSU women loses Northeast Conference opener to Stonehill 73-66
NEW BRITAIN - Dejah Jenkins led three Central Connecticut State players in double figures however, the Blue Devils couldn’t catch up from a 17 point hole as Stonehill came away with the 73-66 win Monday evening from Detrick Gymnasium. It was the Blue Devils fourth loss in their last...
Bristol Press
The offensive shine of Amos could be the CCSU light at the end of the tunnel
Central Connecticut State’s men’s head basketball coach Patrick Sellers described the season thus far as a series of rough patches - a nine game losing streak followed by a stretch that saw the Blue Devils go 2-2 before losing three straight heading into the New Year Eve’s contest against Northeast Conference opponent St. Francis Brooklyn from Detrick Gymnasium.
Waterbury, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Waterbury, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Sacred Heart Academy High School basketball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on January 02, 2023, 07:00:00.
Bristol Press
Southington and Berlin lead the All-Herald team with 15 selections after dominant seasons
There was quite a bit of parity among the five local schools this football season. From disappointing campaigns for Newington and Plainville, to New Britain turning a corner in 2022, and of course Berlin and Southington atop the local leaderboards once again after another dominant season. Southington, who was regarded...
NBC Connecticut
Free Golfing Monday at Western Hills Golf Course in Waterbury
Golfing will be free Monday at Western Hills Golf Course, a public golf course in Waterbury. Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary posted about offering free golf on Facebook and the post says that all golfers need to call for a tee time. “It may be Winter but warm temperatures and...
Eyewitness News
Firefighters battle late afternoon blaze in Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - A late afternoon fire broke out at 158 West St. in Windsor Sunday afternoon. Black plumes of smoke could be seen rising from miles away, as far away as Hartford. Fire crews are on scene investigating the cause of the fire. A large commercial barn went...
trumbulltimes.com
East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury
BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
The Chowder Pot in Hartford to close after 30 years
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After nearly 30 years, a seafood staple is closing its doors. The Chowder Pot in Hartford announced on Facebook Tuesday that in the coming months, it will be serving its last guests and closing up shop. According to the restaurant’s post, the owners made the decision to sell the location due […]
NBC Connecticut
New Britain Avenue in West Hartford Reopens After Crash
New Britain Avenue in West Hartford has reopened after a crash on Tuesday morning. Police said the crash involved two vehicles. New Britain Avenue was closed at South Quaker Lane. It has since reopened. No injuries were reported.
Hartford Hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
Crash partly closes I-91 North in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash has partially closed lanes on I-91 North in Meriden on Tuesday morning. The crash took place near exit 17 to Rt. 15 northbound ramp around 4:30 a.m. The left lane of the highway is closed, according to the DOT. State police also noted that Rt. 15 north near exit […]
Woman fatally strikes utility pole on Farmington Ave. in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman fatally struck a utility pole on Farmington Avenue early Monday morning, according to Bristol police. Officers said the crash took place around 1 a.m. on the 700 block of the roadway. The 57-year-old woman struck the utility pole after her car left the road. Farmington Avenue was shut down […]
It’s baaack: Goat Yoga returns to Hartford Yard Goat’s Dunkin Donuts Park
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — What’s better than watching a baseball game? Hanging out with some goats, of course. The Hartford Yard Goats are bringing back their goat yoga sessions at Dunkin Donuts Park in 2023. Guests will have the chance to take part in an hour-long yoga session in the team’s own indoor batting cages […]
Bristol Press
Ercole Labadia
Ercole Labadia, 87, of Bristol and Stuart, FL passed away on Dec. 25, 2022 with his wife of 40 years Pamela (Plourde) Labadia, and his family by his side. Erc was the second of three sons of Joseph and Italia Labadia. After graduating from St. Anthony High School, Erc enlisted in the US Army and served from 1955-1957 as a medic. He returned to Bristol and started his career at Bristol Federal Savings and Loan, which later became Eagle Bank. He retired as Executive Vice President after 40 years.
Police: Enfield man injured after hit by wrong way driver
WINDSOR LOCKS — State police said a Hartford man was arrested Saturday after he injured an Enfield driver in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91. Police said around 5:40 a.m., a vehicle operated by Calvin Ennis, 37, of Hartford was traveling the wrong way “at a high rate of speed” in the center lane of I-91 southbound, prior to Exit 40. Ennis’ vehicle then collided with another car, reported to have been traveling the correct direction in the right lane.
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2
On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
Bristol Press
Bristol girl left home Monday, never returned
BRISTOL – A teenager who left her home on Monday and has not been heard from since has been reported missing. Police have asked for help finding the girl, identified as 17-year-old Samantha Bartucca. According to police, she left her home around 7:30 p.m. Monday and never returned. The...
MISSING: Hartford police search for 11-year-old boy
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police have issued a silver alert for a missing 11-year-old boy, Gabriel Koivogui. Officers described Koivogui as a black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 4’9″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and red pants. Hartford police are […]
Old Saybrook rallies around restaurant that flooded on Christmas
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — After receiving a call Christmas morning, Len DiBella knew it was going to be bad. But it wasn’t until he arrived at Luigi’s Restaurant that he saw the full extent of the damage. “It was like an indoor monsoon,” DiBella said. “Just water cascading everywhere — out of the ceiling […]
