Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Meet Lynchburg's New Year's Day baby

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Eleni Paige Weihrauch-Ernest could not wait to make her debut, and will always have a special birthday. She was born on January 1, 2023, at 2:47 a.m. Mom, Kera Weihrauch-Ernest said they were surprised when she went into labor because they were not expecting her so soon.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Person displaced after escaping house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A person in a home in Danville was able to safely escape a house when a fire broke out in an office/yoga room, but the person is displaced after the damage to the home, the Danville Fire Department said. A total of nineteen firefighters were...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Meet Our New LHOV Co-Host Kaci Latimore!

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The wait is over! A new face has joined Living in the Heart of Virginia. Meet the new co-host Kaci Latimore! She spoke with Emily so you can get to know her and learn what she's excited about most now being here in the Hill City.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Sentara Halifax welcomes first baby of the New Year

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital welcomed a special bundle of joy on Monday. Parents, Brittany Allen and Nick Blount welcomed Jeremiah Blount, the first baby of the new year at the hospital. Jeremiah is 9 pounds, 12 ounces, and 22 inches long, the hospital shared.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSET

Man found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man was found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day, the Roanoke Police Department said. On Sunday at 4:56 a.m., RPD was alerted by Roanoke City E-911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. When officers...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Amazement Square hosts 'New Year's At Noon' event for kids

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Most New Year's Eve activities are geared towards adults, but Amazement Square always makes sure the kids are included on the celebration. On Saturday, they hosted a crowd of nearly 300 for games, activities, dancing, and more. Of course, that included some learning! Families got to "travel" to different countries, adding stamps to their passports, as they learned about New Year’s traditions in Greece, Finland, the Bahamas and the Philippines. All of this fun led up to the big bug balloon drop, where a canopy of hundreds of balloons fell onto a bubble wrap dance floor.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Volunteer firefighter still in rehab from traumatic brain injury months after car accident

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The past months have been a long road for Thomas Page, his wife Jacqueline and their family after Thomas was in a crash in July. Thomas, a volunteer firefighter in Pittsylvania County, was driving in Williamsburg when he was involved in a car accident that left him in critical condition. Nearly six months later, he's still in rehab, but Jacqueline says he's doing better than he was.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

2 juveniles with serious injuries after shooting: Roanoke police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two juveniles have injuries that are "serious" after a shooting on New Year's Eve, the Roanoke Police Department said. Around 11:10 p.m. RPD said they were notified of two people with gunshot wounds on Melrose Avenue NW. Officers responding found two juvenile victims outside and inside a business in the 2800 block.
ROANOKE, VA

