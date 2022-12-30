Read full article on original website
Meet Lynchburg's New Year's Day baby
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Eleni Paige Weihrauch-Ernest could not wait to make her debut, and will always have a special birthday. She was born on January 1, 2023, at 2:47 a.m. Mom, Kera Weihrauch-Ernest said they were surprised when she went into labor because they were not expecting her so soon.
$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
Family car totaled by man outrunning LPD, gunshots exchanged on NYE
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A 29-year-old led Lynchburg Police on a high-speed chase through the city, late on New Year's Eve. The pursuit came to a halt when Jonathan Poe crashed his Chrysler sedan into the Cofflin family's car, which was parked in front of their home on Memorial Avenue.
Person displaced after escaping house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A person in a home in Danville was able to safely escape a house when a fire broke out in an office/yoga room, but the person is displaced after the damage to the home, the Danville Fire Department said. A total of nineteen firefighters were...
Meet Our New LHOV Co-Host Kaci Latimore!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The wait is over! A new face has joined Living in the Heart of Virginia. Meet the new co-host Kaci Latimore! She spoke with Emily so you can get to know her and learn what she's excited about most now being here in the Hill City.
Sentara Halifax welcomes first baby of the New Year
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital welcomed a special bundle of joy on Monday. Parents, Brittany Allen and Nick Blount welcomed Jeremiah Blount, the first baby of the new year at the hospital. Jeremiah is 9 pounds, 12 ounces, and 22 inches long, the hospital shared.
Home under renovation on Holly Street catches fire, LFD battles blaze from outside
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday afternoon, the Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a house fire on Holly Street. The house was unoccupied and the homeowner told fire crews that it was under renovation. Battalion Chief Ricky Bomar told ABC13 that the homeowner's warning saved crews. "The individual that...
'Significant water leaks' forces remote learning for two LCS elementary schools
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Students at T.C. Miller and R.S. Payne Elementary Schools are learning remotely this week. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Reid Wodicka said that on December 23, power outages and cold weather caused pipes in the HVAC systems to burst, causing leaks and the heating systems to break.
Man found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man was found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day, the Roanoke Police Department said. On Sunday at 4:56 a.m., RPD was alerted by Roanoke City E-911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. When officers...
Amazement Square hosts 'New Year's At Noon' event for kids
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Most New Year's Eve activities are geared towards adults, but Amazement Square always makes sure the kids are included on the celebration. On Saturday, they hosted a crowd of nearly 300 for games, activities, dancing, and more. Of course, that included some learning! Families got to "travel" to different countries, adding stamps to their passports, as they learned about New Year’s traditions in Greece, Finland, the Bahamas and the Philippines. All of this fun led up to the big bug balloon drop, where a canopy of hundreds of balloons fell onto a bubble wrap dance floor.
Volunteer firefighter still in rehab from traumatic brain injury months after car accident
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The past months have been a long road for Thomas Page, his wife Jacqueline and their family after Thomas was in a crash in July. Thomas, a volunteer firefighter in Pittsylvania County, was driving in Williamsburg when he was involved in a car accident that left him in critical condition. Nearly six months later, he's still in rehab, but Jacqueline says he's doing better than he was.
'That was just Mel:' Big Island Volunteer Fire Company remembers fallen brother
BIG ISLAND, Va. (WSET) — Lieutenant Mel Nowlin was a member of the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company since 2010 and his loss is hitting hard for the department. Nowlin's body was found in a pond near his home last Friday night after an hours-long search. Chief TR Goff...
Man wounded in shootout with police after car chase crash on Memorial Ave.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two pedestrians in Downtown Lynchburg in the Main Street area were almost hit by a car on the evening of New Year's Eve, the Lynchburg Police Department said. LPD officers tried to stop the car, but the driver fled, so LPD said they began a...
Lynchburg Fire Department working at house fire on Holly Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Holly Street. Holly Street is closed as well as parts of Pansy Street, Hawes Street and one lane of Bedford Avenue.
Wanted woman out of Campbell Co. in custody following stolen vehicle chase: Deputies
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman on the run in Campbell County is now in custody following a Monday morning incident. According to Lieutenant J.J. Rater, Altavista Police engaged in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect, Crystal Meyers Torrence, and arrested her on Route 29 at the Davis Fruit Stand.
Sorry kids! Minor water damage won't stop Clifton Middle School from returning to class
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Some minor water damage to Clifton Middle School won't stop students from returning to class as scheduled on Tuesday. Alleghany Highlands Public Schools have been closed for holiday break since Dec. 16. The water damage in question occurred on Christmas Eve when frigid weather...
2 juveniles with serious injuries after shooting: Roanoke police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two juveniles have injuries that are "serious" after a shooting on New Year's Eve, the Roanoke Police Department said. Around 11:10 p.m. RPD said they were notified of two people with gunshot wounds on Melrose Avenue NW. Officers responding found two juvenile victims outside and inside a business in the 2800 block.
Have you seen him? Campbell Co. deputies looking for man after he fled from stolen vehicle
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man on Tuesday afternoon. They said Billy Wes Adams, Jr. of Campbell County is wanted for a Felony Probation Violation. Lieutenant J.J. Rater told ABC13 this is the man that was in a stolen...
New Lynchburg City Council members sworn in, ready to serve the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After voters cast their ballots in the fall, the three new Lynchburg City Council members are taking their oaths and will begin working this week. The Honorable F. Patrick Yeatts swore in Councilman-At-Large Martin Misjuns and Councilman Larry Taylor this morning in chambers. Both men...
