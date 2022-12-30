Read full article on original website
Monday basketball results include Norfork girls, Bergman boys winning Northark tourney
The champions were crowned Monday to wrap up the North Arkansas College Invitational Tournament at the Pioneer Pavilion in Harrison. Norfork’s girls pulled away to defeat Valley Springs 55-30. Walker Patton hit a three-pointer in the corner to beat the buzzer and push the Bergman boys past Clinton 56-54.
Tuesday basketball schedule includes MH junior high teams hosting Batesville
Basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule and includes all six of Mountain Home’s junior high teams welcoming Batesville to the Twin Lakes Area. All of the games will be on the high school campus. The eighth grade boys’ game tips off at 4:30 in the main gym followed by both freshman contests. The seventh grade girls will start at the same time in the auxiliary gym, and the seventh grade boys and eighth grade girls will follow.
Norfork girls among teams playing for Northark title
Basketball makes up the local Monday schedule and includes the championship games of the North Arkansas College Invitational Tournament at the Pioneer Pavilion in Harrison. The girls’ game between Norfork and Valley Springs tips off at 6, and Bergman faces Clinton at 7:20. Two area boys’ teams will play...
MH wrestlers to host Tuesday dual meet
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams have a busy night set for Tuesday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will host a dual meet on the junior high campus. Action gets underway at 5.
Norfork, Flippin to meet at Driftwood Lanes
Two local high schools will send their bowling teams to Mountain Home on Tuesday. Norfork and Flippin will be squaring off at Driftwood Lanes.
Mary Hardison, 94, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 94-year-old Mary Hardison of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Mary Hardison died Saturday in Walnut Ridge.
Glenn B. Cunningham, 85, formerly of Cotter (Roller)
Mr. Glenn B. Cunningham, 85, of Mount Vernon, Missouri passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Mount Vernon. He was born on June 10, 1937 in Cotter, Arkansas to Calvin and Versal (Wells) Cunningham. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, and an aircraft mechanic for the Air Force for 30 years plus 2 years in the Air Force reserves. He enjoyed reading westerns, NASCAR, fishing, traveling, and was very devoted to his family and children.
Opal Maebel Chastain, 90, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Opal Maebel Chastain, 90, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Opal was born on March 6, 1932, in Balsam Grove, North Carolina, to Elzie and Sonora McCall. She graduated from Rosman High School in 1952. She married Talmage Richmond, “TR” on August 1, 1952, in Pickens, South Carolina. Opal was best known for her love of Jesus, her family and music. She was a member of Arkana Baptist Church. Opal had many friends in the community and loved people with the love of the Lord. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, and traveling across the country visiting state and national parks with her late husband TR. She treasured her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren singing to them and telling them stories. Opal was a blessed woman of God and valued her family, leaving a legacy and example shining throughout the generations for all of us, beloved by all who knew her.
Lynn Kelsh, 73, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 73-year-old Lynn Kelsh of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Lynn Kelsh died Saturday in Mountain Home.
Willene Marsalis, 92, Lakeview (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 92-year-old Willene Marsalis of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Willene Marsalis died Monday at Riverlodge Assisted Living.
Flippin School District unveils new road to start semester
As the second semester is underway for students in Flippin, the local school district has made it easier for children to be dropped off and picked up at the campus each day. A new road was unveiled on Monday that should also ease the flow of traffic on Arkansas Highway 178.
Twin Lakes Area ties record high
Monday’s warmer afternoon resulted in a record high being tied. The temperature reached 73 before a storm system started moving in. The high will be recorded for Jan. 3 with observations being taken each morning at 7 at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National Weather Service in Mountain Home. The last time the thermometer reached 73 on that day was in 2004.
Top 8 Stories of 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2022 had its fair share of insane headlines in Northeast Arkansas. Our first memorable story took us to Monette, AR, for the rebuilding of a town after an EF-4 tornado. The Monette Manor Nursing Home took a direct hit from the storm. During the tornado, 20...
MH finishes with above-average rainfall for 2022; 1 record broken in December
The Twin Lakes Area ended up above average in rainfall for December and the year of 2022. In addition, a daily record of rainfall was broken, and snow was recorded on one day during the month. At KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National...
Linda Hale, 79, Bull Shoals (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Linda Hale of Bull Shoals are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Linda Hale died Sunday at her residence.
2 area school districts receive ‘Beating the Odds’ awards
Two area school districts have received ‘Beating the Odds’ awards as of November. The University of Arkansas Office for Education Policy has recognized the Flippin School District and the Calico Rock School district as award winners. ‘Beating the Odds’ award winners are said to serve a population where at least 66% of students face economic challenges and where the students are demonstrating the highest levels of academic growth.
Dr. Shayna Wood moves to Baxter Health Family Clinic
Baxter Health has announced Pediatrician Dr. Shayna Wood will be moving from the Baxter Health Med-Peds Clinic to the Baxter Health Family Clinic. Beginning January 3, Dr. Wood will be seeing patients at the Baxter Health Family Clinic located at 899 Burnett Drive in Mountain Home. She joins Dr. Kam Lie, Dr. Mary Depper, and Phillippa Arnold, APRN in practice.
Parts of Missouri Route AC closed beginning Tuesday
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) states Missouri Route AC in Douglas and Ozark counties will be closed to replace a culvert under the roadway beginning Tuesday. The section of roadway between Route 14 in Douglas County and County Road 178 in Ozark County is set to be closed, weather...
Baxter County jury duty resumes Thursday
Baxter County jurors in group B will need to report Thursday morning at 9 to the Baxter County Court Complex located at 301 East 6th Street in Mountain Home. Baxter County Circuit Clerk Canda Reese states jurors in group A will not need to report on January 3 and will be notified as soon as possible when the next date will be.
County: Cardboard, recyclables no longer picked up in Batesville; items must be taken to Recycling Center
After Independence County officials pulled recycling collection trailers from Batesville earlier this month, the county recycling program now says it will stop picking up cardboard and recyclables from city businesses. In a letter sent to Batesville businesses dated Dec. 20, 2022, the Independence County Recycling program said due to recycling...
