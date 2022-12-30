Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted in Aurora tattoo shop shooting
Police have named a suspect in a shooting late December at an Aurora tattoo shop. A reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Man arrested in 15-year-old’s fentanyl overdose death
A 30-year-old man accused of being involved in the fentanyl overdose death of a 15-year-old was arrested Dec. 29, according to the Loveland Police Department.
Loveland police arrest suspect in fentanyl death involving 15-year-old
Police in Loveland have made an arrest in connection with the July 2022 death of a 15-year-old from fentanyl poisoning. Officers have arrested a 30-year-old male in the overdose death. On July 21, 2022, shortly before 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Street in Loveland. When officers arrived, they were given information that the teenaged male was found unresponsive and not breathing. The teen was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora where he later died. The suspect, identified as Samuel Strait, was arrested Dec. 29, 2022 and faces charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution to a minor, both felonies.
Police: Woman killed in Thornton hit-and-run after rideshare left her on I-25
A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run along Interstate 25 after the rideshare vehicle she was in left her on the interstate shortly after midnight Sunday, according to Thornton police.
Driver arrested in deadly New Year’s hit-and-run on I-25
A man was arrested Monday in a deadly hit-and-run that happened just after midnight New Year's Day on Interstate 25.
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Aurora
Three people were hospitalized after an altercation broke out in Aurora, leading to an officer discharging his weapon.
Stranded motorist’s arm struck on I-70 in Denver hit-and-run crash
Police in Denver are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a man fixing his car on the side of Interstate 70, police announced in a news release Monday.
Northglenn police investigating connection between attempted carjacking and robbery
Investigators are working to determine whether or not an attempted carjacking and a separate attempted robbery that both happened in Northglenn on Friday are connected.
Man dies after Aurora apartment shooting
A shooting in Aurora left one man dead in an apartment building Thursday, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 1600 block of Alton Street, just north of East Colfax Avenue in Aurora, at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. Responding officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and took him to the hospital, where he was later...
Cops in Thornton, Colorado Claimed; They Discovered 2 Dead and Incendiary Devices
On Christmas morning inside a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, a man shot and murdered his wife before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities. The two individuals discovered dead at the location were a married couple who had previously belonged to the Kingdom Hall congregation,...
Aurora police shoot man in leg during domestic violence call
Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Aurora police on New Year’s Eve. One man was wounded, but no officers were injured.
Rideshare driver drops woman on side of I-25 before she was killed
Questions remain about the fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 25 that happened after midnight New Year's Day.Thornton Police say a woman was dropped off on the side of Northbound I-25 near the 470 interchange by a rideshare driver. She then walked into the roadway, and was hit by two cars and killed. One of the cars did not stop. Monday, Police arrested 33-year-old Adam Wooley of Frederick and charged him with hit-and-run involving death. Wooley turned himself in as the driver of the dark pickup truck that sideswiped the woman and did not stop.However, on social media, many are focusing their...
Loveland woman arrested on attempted murder charges on New Year’s Eve
A woman was arrested on charged of attempted murder and felony menacing in Loveland on New Year’s Eve. Police arrived at a home on the 1100 block of East Seventh Street late Saturday night for reports of a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Police claim a woman fired a gun at a man, but the bullet missed, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. He was treated for unrelated, minor injuries. The woman was cuffed and taken to the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Family of cyclist killed in hit and run stand daily at intersection
A family mourns the lost of a loved one who was killed in a hit and run incident . Denver Police said the driver who hit Logan, the cyclist, did not stop.
Aurora Police searching for suspects in string of burglaries
Aurora Police Department is looking for suspects in a string of recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The burglaries are a Metro-wide issue, but Aurora businesses in particular have been targeted, with 14 reported burglaries or attempted burglaries in the past four days, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet. The burglars have...
Man charged with the murders of 2 under I-70
Police discovered Mutch sleeping about 15 feet from where the first victim was found.
1 person injured in possible arson in Adams County
One person was injured in what authorities later determined was a possible arson at a home near Commerce City in Adams County.
Major Crimes Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting in Aurora
The Aurora Police Department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday afternoon.
Aurora police seek suspects in smash-and-grab burglaries
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) has released photos of a vehicle they say was involved in a series of recent burglaries. Police said the black Lincoln MKT pictured below has been connected to a string of smash-and-grab style burglaries of ATMs and cash registers. APD said...
1 dead in I-25 crash involving pedestrian in Thornton
A person involved in an early morning crash left a portion of Interstate 25 temporarily closed in Thornton.
