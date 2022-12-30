ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Loveland police arrest suspect in fentanyl death involving 15-year-old

Police in Loveland have made an arrest in connection with the July 2022 death of a 15-year-old from fentanyl poisoning. Officers have arrested a 30-year-old male in the overdose death. On July 21, 2022, shortly before 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Street in Loveland. When officers arrived, they were given information that the teenaged male was found unresponsive and not breathing. The teen was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora where he later died. The suspect, identified as Samuel Strait, was arrested Dec. 29, 2022 and faces charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution to a minor, both felonies. 
LOVELAND, CO
The Denver Gazette

Man dies after Aurora apartment shooting

A shooting in Aurora left one man dead in an apartment building Thursday, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 1600 block of Alton Street, just north of East Colfax Avenue in Aurora, at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. Responding officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and took him to the hospital, where he was later...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Rideshare driver drops woman on side of I-25 before she was killed

Questions remain about the fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 25 that happened after midnight New Year's Day.Thornton Police say a woman was dropped off on the side of Northbound I-25 near the 470 interchange by a rideshare driver. She then walked into the roadway, and was hit by two cars and killed. One of the cars did not stop. Monday, Police arrested 33-year-old Adam Wooley of Frederick and charged him with hit-and-run involving death. Wooley turned himself in as the driver of the dark pickup truck that sideswiped the woman and did not stop.However, on social media, many are focusing their...
THORNTON, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland woman arrested on attempted murder charges on New Year’s Eve

A woman was arrested on charged of attempted murder and felony menacing in Loveland on New Year’s Eve. Police arrived at a home on the 1100 block of East Seventh Street late Saturday night for reports of a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Police claim a woman fired a gun at a man, but the bullet missed, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. He was treated for unrelated, minor injuries. The woman was cuffed and taken to the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LOVELAND, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora Police searching for suspects in string of burglaries

Aurora Police Department is looking for suspects in a string of recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The burglaries are a Metro-wide issue, but Aurora businesses in particular have been targeted, with 14 reported burglaries or attempted burglaries in the past four days, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet. The burglars have...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Aurora police seek suspects in smash-and-grab burglaries

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) has released photos of a vehicle they say was involved in a series of recent burglaries. Police said the black Lincoln MKT pictured below has been connected to a string of smash-and-grab style burglaries of ATMs and cash registers. APD said...
AURORA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy