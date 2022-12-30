Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Town of Fincastle continues 150 year old New Year's Eve bell ringing traditionCheryl E PrestonFincastle, VA
WDBJ7.com
Chase the Chill event helps residents keep warm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Local knitters and crocheters have worked throughout the year to create hats, scarves, mittens and other items for anyone who may be cold and in need of some warmth. Thursday, January 5 from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., the “Chase the Chill” event will have items...
WSLS
Food banks in Southwest Virginia expect demand to increase in 2023
ROANOKE, Va. – Food banks are expecting to see more people using their services this year but there’s an issue ... many shelves are empty. Feeding Southwest Virginia serves 26 counties across the state. CEO and President, Pamela Irvine, is worried about the limited food supply they have.
WDBJ7.com
What to expect: Post-holiday Monday is busy travel day on US roads
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday is is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year as people get home from holiday celebrations. Experts say the best time to leave is before 2 p.m. or leave after 8 p.m. “Hopefully on the second there’s not a huge...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke 100-Miler keeping area active for the 11th year
Looking for a way to stay active this winter? Roanoke Parks and Rec may have a solution for you. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with details:
WDBJ7.com
Mountain View Humane in need of pet food donations
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Mountain View Humane is asking the community for help in making sure pets in the New River Valley are fed. The clinic runs a pet food pantry which operates from community donations. Right now, the clinic is running low on dog food and is completely out...
Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — At the start of the new year, Virginia’s minimum wage jumped by a dollar. The new minimum wage has now gone from $11 to $12 per hour. While some workers say it was necessary, some small business owners say this could eventually mean higher prices for customers. Coffee shop employee, Tori […]
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg discussing ordinance change expanding small scale alcohol production
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg is considering a change to a town ordinance that would allow for different types of small-scale alcohol production in town. The current ordinance only allows for “brewpub” style establishments, which are restaurants and breweries selling most of its beer onsite. “There’s been a...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Businesses getting ready for New Year’s celebrations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, there’s the 10th annual ValleyStar Credit Union Big Lick Downtown Countdown. That’s at Center in the Square. General admission is $20. But it’s also the quiet before the storm for businesses in Downtown Roanoke. WDBJ7 stopped by 2 Chill to see...
WSLS
Rescue Mission of Roanoke helping more people as winter sets in
ROANOKE, Va. – With the holidays and winter weather, the Rescue Mission of Roanoke is seeing an increase in the number of people who are in need of their services. On any given night recently, they are seeing anywhere from 215 to 220 people sleeping at their shelter, compared to the summer when they would see around 170.
WSET
$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford’s annual Festival of Trees event sees increase in participation
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - This week is the last week to visit Bedford’s annual Festival of Trees event. Every year, local organizations decorate trees to raise money for charities of their choice. They had 28 trees last year and raised around $6,500. This year, they have 38 trees for...
WDBJ7.com
Pediatric occupational therapy is available in the comfort of your home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pediatric occupational therapy is available to be used in the comfort of home, via Dr. Lauren Vistarakula, owner and occupational therapist at Kidable Therapy. Therapists go to patients’ homes to complete therapeutic activities that help build sensory, motor, emotional and cognitive skills. Kidable will host...
wallstreetwindow.com
Danville Firefighter’s Story Goes Viral, Revealing Competitive Pay Gap Problem For City To All – Mike Swanson
Last week, Danville firefighter Mathew Page made a post on Facebook saying that he was being forced to leave his job due to a lack of pay when compared with what other localities pay their firefighters. He had been working in Danville for seven years and wrote that “it has been a great run, having had assignments to all 3 shifts and 3 of the 7 stations and worked with some of the best people I’ve ever had the privilege of meeting. What I thought was gonna be a 30 year career was cut short, not because I dislike my job, or because I’m tired of commuting over an hour one way to work. The problem started when prices of everything from gas to groceries started increasing exponentially and inflation started running rampant. I held out hope when I saw other local fire departments increasing starting salary to $10,000 dollars higher than ours. I was certain the city government would fix our pay to be more in line with everyone else soon. I told myself this every time I filled up my gas tank to go to work and it cost $15 more then the last time I filled it up. Fast forward to summer of this year, morale was getting lower and pay wasn’t moving.”
Yankee Candle Closes Virginia Factory. Is It Going Out Of Business?
Employees at a Yankee Candle factory in Forest, Virginia, will be looking for new jobs in the new year. Newell Brands, parent company of the popular candle company, announced in early November that they were closing the plant that employs 187 people. Article continues below advertisement. The Virginia factory primarily...
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off notices
Freezing temperaturesPhoto byTristan HessonUnsplash. Both Appalachian Power and Roanoke Gas warned in September of rate increases that were going to be about $20.00 extra monthly and now customers are complaining of electric bills that are $300 over what they normally pay. Distraught consumers have reached out to WDBJ 7 who contacted AP but there really is no solution at this time except for the bills to be paid. One woman who attempted to get an extension said they only gave her an additional week and her normally $150 bill is now $450.
WDBJ7.com
Danville, Blacksburg come in big in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, with one of those tickets drawn in Danville. Ticket #201325 (bought at Mills Grill & Grocery, 8481 Mount Cross Road, Danville) Ticket #116426 (bought at Wegman’s, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian)...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Parks & Rec Eureka Redevelopment Survey closing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, December 30 is the last day to fill out the first survey for Eureka Center’s redevelopment. The city of Roanoke is investing $13 million into the new center. Roanoke City Parks and Recreation Planning and Development Coordinator Katherine Slusher says this is the single...
WBTM
$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased in Danville
There’s a new millionaire in Danville. According to the Virginia Lottery a $1 million winning ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire raffle was purchased at Mills Grill and Grocery on Mount Cross Road. The winning ticket number is #201325. This is the second time since September...
WDBJ7.com
COVID cases rise following holiday gatherings
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The number of COVID cases in the Roanoke region continues to climb. During her virtual public health update Tuesday, the head of the Roanoke City Alleghany Health District said there have been almost 700 new cases in the last week. And those don’t include at-home tests.
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary School
Lee exiting Brown Robinson ParkPhoto byCheryl E Preston. Are the woods on Lick Run near 10th street filled with spirits?. Roanoke has a haunted history and many ghost stories from people who swear they are true but there are just as many skeptics. The tale I now share was told to me while I was sitting on a bench in Brown Robinson Park this afternoon. A young lady sat down beside me and asked if I could guess her age. I said 18 or 20 but she revealed that she was only 16 and gave her name but I will refer to her as Lee. As her younger brother played with my grandchildren she began to talk and I listened.
