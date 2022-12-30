ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

St. Luke’s welcomes first baby born in 2023

The St. Luke’s University Health Network’s first baby was born at their Allentown Campus at 3:54 a.m. on January 1, 2023. Baby boy, Hunter Russell, is the son of Adrian and Kathryn Russell from Breinigsville, Pennsylvania, and was delivered by Dr. Rachel O’Connell. He weighed 7 pounds...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

St. Luke’s Surgeon First in Area with New Sleep Apnea Treatment

Patients who have suffered with sleep apnea and have difficulty using or maintaining CPAP machines now have a new option. Now available locally, Inspire is a breakthrough sleep apnea treatment that works inside the body while the patient sleeps by monitoring the patient’s breathing and delivering mild stimulation to open the airway.
wrnjradio.com

It’s a Girl! Morristown Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) –Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System welcomed their first birth of 2023. Vinoschandrika Gnanasekaran and Sri Harsha Bokka from Budd Lake welcomed their daughter at 12:31 a.m. on January 1. The baby weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
abc27.com

Midstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some families around Midstate are welcoming 2023 with new bundles of joy! WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, and UPMC Harrisburg have announced their first babies of 2023. According to WellSpan, on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Sabine & Jose's Wedding at Rodale Institute

Sabine Page and Jose Grullon met at Rutgers University, then maintained their relationship long distance afterward, Sabine off to dental school and Jose to podiatry. Sabine’s graduation was cause enough for celebration, but it would also be the day Jose proposed amid friends and family, making her both a fiancée and a doctor.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WGAL

Meet the first babies of 2023

EPHRATA, Pa. — A handful of parents around the country are celebrating. Some can say their new baby was one of the first ones born in 2023. At WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, the first baby was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday. The baby girl was 5 pounds, 10 ounces,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Concerts coming to the Midstate in 2023

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If your New Year’s resolution is to go to more concerts while staying local, we’ve got you covered. abc27 has compiled a list of concerts occurring this year in and around the Midstate. Allentown Fair:. Sep. 3 – Keith Urban. GIANT CENTER:. Jan....
ALLENTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

June V. Zimpfer, 94, Formerly of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

June V. Zimpfer (1928 – 2022) June V. Zimpfer, 94, formerly of Allentown and Hellertown, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at Alexandria Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Robert F. Zimpfer Sr. She was born in Freemansburg on Jan. 19, 1928 to the late Glenmore A. and Arietta M. (Engle) Thatcher. June was a custodian for the Saucon Valley School District for 14 years, retiring in 1991. She also worked for the former Beckett’s Catering for 19 years until 1989. June was a member of Ebenezer Bible Fellowship, Bethlehem, and attend Crosspoint Wesleyan Church, Bethlehem.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Home-care provider that serves Reading, Bethlehem areas acquired by Help at Home

Open Systems Healthcare, which provides in-home care in the Lehigh Valley and Reading area, has sold some of its operations to a larger rival. Help at Home said in a statement Tuesday that it has acquired Open Systems' operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal makes Help at Home stronger in Pennsylvania and adds a new market in Delaware.
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

Reading Hospital Among Those with High ER Visits

READING PA – The premier and most profitable healthcare property owned by Tower Health, its flagship Reading Hospital at 420 S. Fifth Ave., has been named by trade publication Becker’s Hospital Review as ranking 31st among 38 hospitals nationwide with “the most emergency department visits in 2021”, it reported Thursday (Dec. 29, 2022) in an updated story.
READING, PA
WOLF

Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend

ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
FireRescue1

Philadelphia firefighter-EMT, 50, dies of occupational cancer

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Firefighter-EMT Jeffrey DiDomenico II, 50, died on Dec. 17. He had occupational cancer of the esophagus, according to the IAFF. DiDomenico served with the department for nearly 18 years and was last assigned to Engine 45, the Philadelphia Fire Department announced on Twitter. He is survived...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Allentown bishop comments on Pope Emeritus Benedict’s passing

ALLENTOWN, Lehigh County – The Bishop of the Catholic Church’s Diocese of Allentown, which Shenandoah is part of, issued a statement today on the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. “Together with Catholics and all men and women of good will, the priests, deacons, religious men and women,...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy