CES 2023 | Gigabyte Aorus 17X and Aorus 15X presented with high-end Intel Alder Lake-HX processors and GeForce RTX 4000 graphics cards
Gigabyte has refreshed the Gigabyte Aorus 17X gaming laptop with current-generation hardware from Intel and Nvidia weeks after it got the Alder Lake-HX treatment. Its smaller sibling, the Aorus 15X also gets the same treatment, but with a different, slightly lower-speed SKU. The price and availability of both laptops will be announced later.
HP Victus 15 has a short two-hour battery life even when on the lowest power settings
We recently reviewed the 2022 HP Victus 15 and found it to be underwhelming for the price. Though we don't expect to be blown away from a lower-end gaming laptop, its low bang for the buck just can't compete with other budget to midrange gaming laptops in the same $1000 to $1200 USD price range. Unfortunately for HP, the problems don't end there.
IWO PRO DT8 Ultra+ smartwatch available globally as Apple Watch Ultra lookalike
The IWO PRO DT8 Ultra+ smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The gadget has a similar design to the Apple Watch Ultra, with a large display, thicker watch body and an interchangeable tubular silicone strap. Also known as the DT8 Ultra Pro, the wearable has a 2.13-in (~54 mm) display with a 420 x 485 px display, surrounded by a slim bezel. You can control the device via a rotary crown and hotkey on the sides of the watch, allowing shortcuts like starting exercise.
New Garmin multisport watches with GPS and Wi-Fi leak via IMDA
New Garmin smartwatches appear to be on the way. Gadgets and Wearables recently spotted three new listings on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) website, a regulatory body in Singapore. The low-power devices are all described as “Multisport GPS Smartwatch (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ANT+)”, common features for a Garmin wearable, thus giving little information about the new gadgets.
Different Samsung Galaxy S23 display specs offered by leakers as flat-screen confusion resolved with purported real S23 Ultra shot
Once again, leakers have clashed over specifications in regard to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. This time around, it appears to be Ahmed Qwaider vs. TheGalox_, with the two posting similar display specification lists but with some vital differences. Qwaider was the first to post, and he also adds the word “officially” to his list, which is something of a risk if he ends up being inaccurate. According to him, the Galaxy S23 display specs are as follows:
Samsung Bespoke Infinite Line column smart refrigerator launches globally with Auto Open Door
Samsung has launched the new Bespoke Infinite Line column refrigerator globally. The appliance is available in fridge, freezer and wine cellar models, with the ability to combine various modules. A Flex Pantry drawer allows you to store food in different conditions to the rest of the refrigerator. The wine cellar has a Triple Temperature Zone and climate controls to keep your wine as fresh as possible.
OnePlus 11R tipped to launch with OIS for 50MP main camera
5G Android Leaks / Rumors OnePlus Smartphone Touchscreen. The 11R is rumored to launch touted as the "community-designed" member of OnePlus' premium Android smartphone line-up for 2023. This may entail the inclusion of fan-favorite specs such as an IR blaster, not to mention the brand's signature Alert Slider. Now, Yogesh...
Apple AirPods Pro Year of the Rabbit Special Edition announced
2023 is to be the Year of the Rabbit on the Chinese calendar, and Apple has decided to mark this change in advance with new Special Editions of the AirPods Pro. They follow the tradition of their predecessors with additional distinctive, cutesy graphics super-imposed on the typical blank white packaging and charging case, found just below the indicator LED in the latter case.
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra to come with 256 GB minimum storage option
Sometimes it is the small changes between smartphone generations that please fans the most, and it is likely this new leak from Ahmed Qwaider will make many future Samsung Galaxy S23 owners happy. It seems the South Korean manufacturer has decided to boost the minimum amount of storage available in its flagship smartphones from the 128 GB option of the Galaxy S22 series to a 256 GB option for the Galaxy S23 series.
Flat-screen Galaxy S23 Ultra threatens leaker reputation as new fan-made concept renders show upcoming Samsung flagship in rumored colors
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been rendered in its four. colors of phantom black, cream, green, and lavender. The well-made concept renders come courtesy of TechnizoConcept (via leaker Ahmed Qwaider), who has frequently offered up visually pleasing ideas of what the phones of the Galaxy S23 series could look like. This time around, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is dressed in the colorways that have already been mentioned in two separate leaks, with the green model shown from the front and rear.
