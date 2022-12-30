Read full article on original website
Will Schultz
4d ago
He walks right out the door while the Walmart employee stands in the background there talking to someone !!completely oblivious that he has just walked out the door!!!! Employee is supposed to be there checking receipts not talking!!!
Teeks
4d ago
And I can't even get out the door with my stuff after paying for it all 🥴
Idaho murder case gains national attention in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The University of Idaho murders have garnered the attention of the nation since four students were brutally killed on November 13. That national attention then turned to Monroe County, Pennsylvania, where the suspect was captured and was seen in court Tuesday for an extradition hearing.
Man dies after fire in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a fire last week in Luzerne County. The fire happened on December 26 at the Hitchner Apartment Building along Exeter Avenue in West Pittston. According to the Luzerne County coroner, Edward Zalepa died at the scene. The cause of his death...
Earth Conservancy fields and gates damaged in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The rain was only adding insult to injury at the fields that span between Hanover Township and Sugar Notch, left damaged by trespassing ATV riders. "Well, we were notified just this morning of some damage that happened to some of our soccer fields," said Terry Ostrowski, President and CEO of the Earth Conservancy. "So we came up here, this is on Earth Conservancy land, this is land that we allow both for use for soccer and for youth football."
fox29.com
Suspect accused of stealing two go-carts from Northampton County Tractor Supply
LOWER NAZARETH TWP, Pa. - Police in Northampton County are trying to identify a person accused of stealing two go-carts from a Tractor Supply in early December. The Colonial Regional Police Department on Monday shared security camera images from outside the Tractor Supply on Jandy Boluevard. Investigators say on Dec....
Police searching for assault suspect in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting someone at a New Year's Eve party in Wyoming County. Officials say Thomas Michael Lisowski attacked the owner of a home in Nicholson Township with a knife during a New Year's Eve party around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
Hazleton taxi ride paid for with counterfeit money
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Last week on December 30, troopers responded to a report that a 47-year-old taxi driver from Hazelton was paid in counterfeit cash. Pennsylvania State Police say they discovered that two unidentified boys, possibly underage, attempted to pay for their taxi ride using a counterfeit $50.00 bill. PSP say that the […]
PSP arrest woman accused of Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say tried to steal from a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 30 around 2:00 p.m. troopers responded to a Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft. Police say they learned that the 38-year-old woman hid multiple […]
Harassment at ski shop leads to high-speed police chase
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested and charged after police say he harassed customers and staff at a ski shop and then lead police on a chase after he fled the scene. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on December 29 before 7:30 p.m., officers were told at the Loft Ski […]
Man dies in West Pittston apartment fire
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Coroner confirms that a man has died due to injuries from an apartment fire in West Pittston. According to coroner Jill Mathews, Edward Zalepa, 68, died after a fire occurred on December 26 at the Hitchner Apartment in the 500 block of Exeter Avenue. Zalepa was pronounced […]
Suspected Idaho killer's arrest leaves Monroe County in shock
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Days after his arrest, community members are still in shock after learning that Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four students from the University of Idaho, was found in Monroe County. Kohberger was arrested just before the new year Friday, December 30, in connection...
Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified
Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
Motel owner accused of assaulting tenant
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Snyder County motel owner is accused of assaulting a tenant after confronting her about rent. Jamil A. Chaudry, 64, of Selinsgrove, now faces a felony robbery charge, as well as misdemeanors of simple assault and theft that occurred at Valley Lodge Motel in Monroe Township. Chaudry entered the female tenant's room the afternoon of Dec. 24 without permission and began to argue with her about rent,...
Loaded firearm, fentanyl pills found during traffic stop
LARKSVILLE — A Kingston man awaiting trial in Luzerne County Court for his alleged role in a shooting between rival groups in Wilkes-Barre last year was arrested on allegations he was in possession of a loaded firearm and a large amount of fentanyl pills. Syncire Deviner Nickens, 20, of...
Polar plunging into the new year in Schuylkill County
VALLEY VIEW, Pa. — Folks in Schuylkill County wanted to ring in the new year by washing out 2022. People gathered at Pine Creek near Valley View for the area's 13th annual Polar Bear Plunge. "It is sort of a rite of passage to move in the new year,...
Bryan Kohberger to be extradited to Idaho following hearing
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger, the suspected killer of four University of Idaho students, appeared in Monroe County Court Tuesday for his extradition hearing. Kohberger waived his right to extradition in Tuesday's hearing, meaning he will be required to be transported back to Idaho within 10 days, according to Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington.
Police: Man assaults, rapes pregnant woman
Lewisburg, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Union County for assaulting and raping a woman at a hotel in East Buffalo Township, police say. Earl Lamar Jameson, 31, of York, was at the hotel with the female accuser early the morning of Dec. 2 when they got into an argument. The argument turned physical, and Jameson headbutted the accuser and almost knocked her out, according to Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. ...
Cat found under hood of car in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Chuck Petrovich has worked on cars for decades. Last week, he came to work at his shop, Cougar Auto in Peckville, to fix a customer's car. He wasn't prepared for what was under that hood. "I took it for a test drive for about a...
Cops Stopped Idaho Murder Suspect Twice During Cross-Country Road Trip
Police in Indiana pulled over suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohlberger at least twice during his cross-country journey home from Washington to Pennsylvania for the holidays, his lawyer told a local TV station over the weekend. “I just know that they were pulled over in Indiana almost back to back—I believe once for speeding and another for following too closely to a car in front of them,” attorney Jason LaBar told Idaho’s KTVB Sunday, roughly 48 hours after Kohlberger’s arrest. His father reportedly accompanied him on the lengthy journey, arriving at their family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 17. LeBar added during his interview that he wasn’t aware whether the pair were issued any tickets. Indiana State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the stops. Read it at KTVB
