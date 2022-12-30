ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamaqua, PA

Will Schultz
4d ago

He walks right out the door while the Walmart employee stands in the background there talking to someone !!completely oblivious that he has just walked out the door!!!! Employee is supposed to be there checking receipts not talking!!!

Teeks
4d ago

And I can't even get out the door with my stuff after paying for it all 🥴

Newswatch 16

Man dies after fire in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a fire last week in Luzerne County. The fire happened on December 26 at the Hitchner Apartment Building along Exeter Avenue in West Pittston. According to the Luzerne County coroner, Edward Zalepa died at the scene. The cause of his death...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Earth Conservancy fields and gates damaged in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The rain was only adding insult to injury at the fields that span between Hanover Township and Sugar Notch, left damaged by trespassing ATV riders. "Well, we were notified just this morning of some damage that happened to some of our soccer fields," said Terry Ostrowski, President and CEO of the Earth Conservancy. "So we came up here, this is on Earth Conservancy land, this is land that we allow both for use for soccer and for youth football."
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Hazleton taxi ride paid for with counterfeit money

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Last week on December 30, troopers responded to a report that a 47-year-old taxi driver from Hazelton was paid in counterfeit cash. Pennsylvania State Police say they discovered that two unidentified boys, possibly underage, attempted to pay for their taxi ride using a counterfeit $50.00 bill. PSP say that the […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

PSP arrest woman accused of Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say tried to steal from a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 30 around 2:00 p.m. troopers responded to a Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft. Police say they learned that the 38-year-old woman hid multiple […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Harassment at ski shop leads to high-speed police chase

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested and charged after police say he harassed customers and staff at a ski shop and then lead police on a chase after he fled the scene. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on December 29 before 7:30 p.m., officers were told at the Loft Ski […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man dies in West Pittston apartment fire

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Coroner confirms that a man has died due to injuries from an apartment fire in West Pittston. According to coroner Jill Mathews, Edward Zalepa, 68, died after a fire occurred on December 26 at the Hitchner Apartment in the 500 block of Exeter Avenue. Zalepa was pronounced […]
PITTSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified

Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motel owner accused of assaulting tenant

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Snyder County motel owner is accused of assaulting a tenant after confronting her about rent. Jamil A. Chaudry, 64, of Selinsgrove, now faces a felony robbery charge, as well as misdemeanors of simple assault and theft that occurred at Valley Lodge Motel in Monroe Township. Chaudry entered the female tenant's room the afternoon of Dec. 24 without permission and began to argue with her about rent,...
SELINSGROVE, PA
Newswatch 16

Bryan Kohberger to be extradited to Idaho following hearing

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger, the suspected killer of four University of Idaho students, appeared in Monroe County Court Tuesday for his extradition hearing. Kohberger waived his right to extradition in Tuesday's hearing, meaning he will be required to be transported back to Idaho within 10 days, according to Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man assaults, rapes pregnant woman

Lewisburg, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Union County for assaulting and raping a woman at a hotel in East Buffalo Township, police say. Earl Lamar Jameson, 31, of York, was at the hotel with the female accuser early the morning of Dec. 2 when they got into an argument. The argument turned physical, and Jameson headbutted the accuser and almost knocked her out, according to Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA
TheDailyBeast

Cops Stopped Idaho Murder Suspect Twice During Cross-Country Road Trip

Police in Indiana pulled over suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohlberger at least twice during his cross-country journey home from Washington to Pennsylvania for the holidays, his lawyer told a local TV station over the weekend. “I just know that they were pulled over in Indiana almost back to back—I believe once for speeding and another for following too closely to a car in front of them,” attorney Jason LaBar told Idaho’s KTVB Sunday, roughly 48 hours after Kohlberger’s arrest. His father reportedly accompanied him on the lengthy journey, arriving at their family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 17. LeBar added during his interview that he wasn’t aware whether the pair were issued any tickets. Indiana State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the stops. Read it at KTVB
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
