Father speaks out after 18-year-old daughter was sexually harassed on MBTA bus

BOSTON — An 18-year-old girl says a man made sexual remarks to her on an MBTA bus while the driver allegedly did nothing.

The victim’s father says it went on for 8 to 10 minutes before the bus driver stopped at Dudley Square Station in Boston. He says during the ride his daughter FaceTimed her mom as the suspect tried to knock her phone out of her hand.

“She was frightened. She felt almost helpless,” says Martinez McNeil, Jr. the victim’s father.

The trip home on the number 15 bus will be one McNeil’s 18-year-old daughter won’t ever forget. He says after work, she got on at the corner of Columbia Road and Dudley Street when 48-year-old passenger, Carlos Pires allegedly started harassing her.

“Told her he was going to kill her, told her he was going to do things sexually with her and that he was going to force her to do them if she didn’t want to,” says McNeil.

Martinez says his daughter screamed and yelled for help but says the driver did nothing before stopping at Dudley Square Station. At one point, video onboard the bus, shows the suspect exposing himself, but McNeil says his daughter didn’t see it happen. The suspect was arrested down the street.

“She felt neglected at that moment. She said that she stared into the rearview in hopes that the driver would look up and make eye contact and she never did so she felt ignored,” says McNeil.

Boston 25 reached out to the MBTA. A spokeswoman says the operator reported the incident to transit police immediately once they became aware of it. The MBTA also says the incident continues to be under investigation.

McNeil says the MBTA has ignored his calls looking for answers and accountability.

“I need the answer from the bus driver number one why she ignored a child in distress on the bus she was operating. Secondly, I need an answer from the MBTA why are you allowing drivers to behave this way?” says McNeil.

McNeil says his daughter is shaken, but otherwise ok. She won’t be taking public transportation anytime soon. As for the suspect, transit police say they’ve had several encounters with him. In this latest case, he currently he faces numerous charges including disorderly conduct and attempted unarmed robbery.

