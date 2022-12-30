ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

PennLive.com

Central Pa. bank plans to expand into New Jersey

Millersburg-based Mid Penn Bank has its eyes on the “Garden State”. The bank based in northern Dauphin County has agreed to purchase Brunswick Bancorp/Brunswick Bank & Trust based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the hometown of Rutgers University. The deal was unanimously approved by both boards of directors,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
PennLive.com

Penn State report card for Utah: Lions close out their 2022 campaign in style against a tough foe

James Franklin’s Penn State team started the season with five victories and, after a bit of a rough stretch in the middle, ended it with five victories. Better yet, the Lions secured a signature win with a three-touchdown triumph against Utah in the Rose Bowl on Monday. All signs point to the 2023 Penn State team being one of the most dangerous squads in the Big Ten. Let’s get to the grades.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

How to get Penn State Nittany Lions Rose Bowl championship gear, available on Fanatics

No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions dominated the second half of the Rose Bowl Jan. 2 in Pasadena, California, defeating the Utah Utes 35-21. The two teams were tied 14-14 going into the 3rd quarter, but Nittany Lions freshman running back Nick Singleton broke off an 87-yard run to putting Penn State in the lead and setting the team up for a win. This is the Nittany Lions first Rose Bowl win since 1995 over Oregon.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials

A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Scenes from the Penn State Rose Bowl pep rally

Hundreds of Penn State fans gathered at the L.A. Live complex Sunday afternoon for the Rose Bowl pep rally. Fans enjoyed the first sunny day in Los Angeles in nearly a week, celebrating and dancing to the sounds of the Penn State Blue Band. PSU greats Michael Mauti, O.J. McDuffie and Craig Fayak spoke to the crowd as did University President Neeli Bendapudi and Athletic Director Pat Kraft.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

I-81 North closed after police chase ends in central Pa. crash

The northbound side of I-81 was closed Monday evening near Chambersburg after Pennsylvania State Police said a vehicle that was fleeing state troopers flipped over. According to a statement from PSP, troopers were alerted just after 6 p.m. to reports of a vehicle involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. Troopers subsequently located the vehicle traveling “at a high rate of speed” northbound on I-81 around mile marker 20, according to PSP.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

