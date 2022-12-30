Read full article on original website
Sophia Formica’s 25 points lead Bishop McDevitt past Middletown
Sophia Formica scored a game-high 25 points Monday to lead Bishop McDevitt to a 49-44 win over Middletown. Formica knocked down five 3-pointers on her way to the big game.
Tyshawn Russell’s career-high 26 points lead Bishop McDevitt past Middletown
HARRISBURG - Tyshawn Russell might be headed to the SEC to play football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but if Monday’s contest was any indication, the Bishop McDevitt star is a pretty good hooper, too. After a long weekend of hoops at The Josh Palmer Holiday Tournament in Elmira,...
Central Pa. bank plans to expand into New Jersey
Millersburg-based Mid Penn Bank has its eyes on the “Garden State”. The bank based in northern Dauphin County has agreed to purchase Brunswick Bancorp/Brunswick Bank & Trust based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the hometown of Rutgers University. The deal was unanimously approved by both boards of directors,...
lebtown.com
Mill 72 will add Lebanon County location at Cedar Crest Square; to open in spring
Mill 72 Bake Shop & Café plans to expand its reach from Manheim into Lebanon County. The café and bake shop will open at 1784 Quentin Road in North Cornwall Township in the spring. Mill 72 is family owned and operated by the Miller family — parents Melanie...
WGAL
Crashes causing some problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning
There are a few trouble spots on south-central Pennsylvania roads for the morning commute. In northern Dauphin County, Route 147/River Road is shut down between Locust Street and Tourist Park Road. Cumberland County. UPDATE, CLEARED: The shoulder was closed on I-83 after Exit 40B, Carlisle Road, because of a stalled...
Penn State report card for Utah: Lions close out their 2022 campaign in style against a tough foe
James Franklin’s Penn State team started the season with five victories and, after a bit of a rough stretch in the middle, ended it with five victories. Better yet, the Lions secured a signature win with a three-touchdown triumph against Utah in the Rose Bowl on Monday. All signs point to the 2023 Penn State team being one of the most dangerous squads in the Big Ten. Let’s get to the grades.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Penn State-Utah wrap-up: A closer look at some Lions who stepped up in the Rose Bowl
Sean Clifford and Ji’Ayir Brown led by example during the Nittany Lions’ 35-21 victory over Utah in Monday’s Rose Bowl. The Nittany Lions’ team leaders will be missed, but Penn State got major contributions from young players in the win. True freshman Nick Singleton ran for...
Sean Clifford, Nick Singleton deliver Penn State a Rose Bowl win: turning point, game balls
PASADENA, Calif. — Juice Scruggs and PJ Mustiper bided their time. In the final moments of Monday’s contest, the seniors laughed, smiled and hugged teammates. They savored every last second. But they still had a job to do. Scruggs and Brown hovered around a white water cooler on...
The Route 75 railroad bridge in Juniata County will be closed for six months, PennDOT says
The bridge over the railroad in Port Royal, Juniata County, will close on Thursday, Jan. 5, and remain closed until June, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. The Route 75 bridge was supposed to close today, however, “wet, rainy weather” delayed the closure until Thursday.
Penn State rapid reaction: Nittany Lions 35, Utah 21 (Rose Bowl)
PASADENA, Calif. – Utah was right there with Penn State in the 109th Rose Bowl early in the second half. And then the Nittany Lions’ five-star freshman runner got loose.
Cumberland County police chase ends with two flown to hospital
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 3: According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Carlisle, Interstate 81 northbound was reopened shortly after 12:05 a.m. on Tuesday. A crash on Interstate 81 northbound has shut down the highway. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Monday at 6:07 p.m., troopers in...
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
abc27.com
I-81 north crash in Franklin County cleared, all lanes open
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash on I-81 in Franklin County closed all northbound lanes from between 6 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. The crash was between Exit 20 for PA 997 Scotland and Exit 29 for PA 174 – King Street.
‘I visualized a touchdown’: Penn State’s KeAndre Lambert-Smith on his Rose Bowl record-breaker
PASADENA, Calif. — In the buildup to the Rose Bowl, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison “Trey” Wallace III workshopped touchdown celebrations at Penn State’s hotel. And on Monday night, Lambert-Smith got to show off what he decided on. No, Lambert-Smith wasn’t actually hurt when he held his...
How to get Penn State Nittany Lions Rose Bowl championship gear, available on Fanatics
No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions dominated the second half of the Rose Bowl Jan. 2 in Pasadena, California, defeating the Utah Utes 35-21. The two teams were tied 14-14 going into the 3rd quarter, but Nittany Lions freshman running back Nick Singleton broke off an 87-yard run to putting Penn State in the lead and setting the team up for a win. This is the Nittany Lions first Rose Bowl win since 1995 over Oregon.
Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials
A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
Scenes from the Penn State Rose Bowl pep rally
Hundreds of Penn State fans gathered at the L.A. Live complex Sunday afternoon for the Rose Bowl pep rally. Fans enjoyed the first sunny day in Los Angeles in nearly a week, celebrating and dancing to the sounds of the Penn State Blue Band. PSU greats Michael Mauti, O.J. McDuffie and Craig Fayak spoke to the crowd as did University President Neeli Bendapudi and Athletic Director Pat Kraft.
I-81 North closed after police chase ends in central Pa. crash
The northbound side of I-81 was closed Monday evening near Chambersburg after Pennsylvania State Police said a vehicle that was fleeing state troopers flipped over. According to a statement from PSP, troopers were alerted just after 6 p.m. to reports of a vehicle involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. Troopers subsequently located the vehicle traveling “at a high rate of speed” northbound on I-81 around mile marker 20, according to PSP.
WellSpan Health First Franklin County Birth of 2023
Wellspan Health announced their first baby born in Franklin County at 11:34 a.m. this morning (1/1/23). Baby and mom are doing well. Baby Mae Virginia was born at Wellspan’s Chambersburg Hospital, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces. She is 19.5″ in length. She is the daughter of Hillary...
