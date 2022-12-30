Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Grizzlies' Ja Morant Sued, Accused of Punching 17-Year-Old During Pickup Game
A lawsuit was filed in September accusing Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant of punching a 17-year-old during a pickup basketball game, according to TMZ Sports. The alleged assault occurred on July 26 at Morant's home in Eads, Tennessee. According to the teenager, Morant hit him "with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground" and then "continued sticking him while on the ground."
Bleacher Report
Zion Williamson Won't Return for Pelicans vs. 76ers After Suffering Hamstring Injury
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was forced to leave Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a right hamstring strain. He had 26 points, six rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes on the floor. Any injury to Williamson is usually cause for alarm among Pelicans fans considering...
Bleacher Report
Sleeper NBA Draft Picks to Watch in 2023
With conference play underway, we're bound to see a handful of under-the-radar NBA prospects start to creep their way up draft boards. These prospects have already caught scouts' attention, but a strong January and February should solidify interest for this upcoming June. We're looking at a mix of breakout returners...
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings: Paolo Banchero Leading, But Race Is Tightening
Paolo Banchero holds the same spot in the NBA Rookie of the Year rankings that he did during this summer's draft: No. 1. He is the most productive player in this class and the one most easily projected into future stardom. Saying that, though, his efficiency did wane during the...
Bleacher Report
Report: Robert Sarver Must Sign Off on Suns Trade for Player With Salary Above $10.8M
Robert Sarver might be suspended and in the process of selling the Phoenix Suns, but he still looms large over any potential transactions the front office might want to make before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, one key provision of Sarver's suspension allows him to have...
Bleacher Report
Suns' Deandre Ayton After Loss to Knicks: 'I'm Not Used to the No Fight in Us'
The Phoenix Suns are in trouble. Monday's ugly 102-83 loss to the New York Knicks marked their third straight defeat and sixth in seven games, leading center Deandre Ayton to question the team's effort. "I don't even know what's going on. For me, I could tell you this: I'm not...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Mavs Interested in 2-Year, $36M Contract Extension for Christian Wood
The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in signing Christian Wood to a two-year contract extension. Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported Tuesday the deal would carry a maximum total value of $36 million. If Wood is unwilling to agree to those terms, the Mavs may explore trading him before the February deadline.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Bulls' Zach LaVine Being Monitored Ahead of Deadline
The New York Knicks are reportedly exploring a trade for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype appeared on The Ringer NBA Show and said the Knicks have been "monitoring" LaVine's status (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Ahn Fire Digital):
Bleacher Report
Fact or Fiction: Kyrie Irving to Houston Rockets, and Other NBA Rumors
The new year brings a new crop of NBA rumors, especially as we're under six weeks from the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Not all rumors are to be believed of course, as there's a continuous game of leverage being played by teams, agents, players and their camps. As we enter...
Bleacher Report
Jaylen Brown Blasts Rim Delay in Celtics-Nuggets Game: 'That's How Injuries' Happen
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown expressed dismay Sunday over a 35-minute delay caused by a bent rim during Boston's 123-111 road loss to the Denver Nuggets. The delay began with 6:43 remaining in the fourth quarter following a dunk by Celtics center Robert Williams III at 8:06, and it took several arena workers about 35 minutes to assess the situation, take the rim off the backboard and repair it before play could resume.
Bleacher Report
ESPN on Report of 5-Minute Warmup in Bills vs. Bengals: We Refrained from Speculation
ESPN responded to comments from NFL official Troy Vincent regarding whether there was initially an attempt to restart Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter. "There was constant communication in real time between ESPN and game officials," ESPN...
