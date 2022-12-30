ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Related
Bleacher Report

Grizzlies' Ja Morant Sued, Accused of Punching 17-Year-Old During Pickup Game

A lawsuit was filed in September accusing Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant of punching a 17-year-old during a pickup basketball game, according to TMZ Sports. The alleged assault occurred on July 26 at Morant's home in Eads, Tennessee. According to the teenager, Morant hit him "with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground" and then "continued sticking him while on the ground."
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Sleeper NBA Draft Picks to Watch in 2023

With conference play underway, we're bound to see a handful of under-the-radar NBA prospects start to creep their way up draft boards. These prospects have already caught scouts' attention, but a strong January and February should solidify interest for this upcoming June. We're looking at a mix of breakout returners...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Knicks Trade Rumors: Bulls' Zach LaVine Being Monitored Ahead of Deadline

The New York Knicks are reportedly exploring a trade for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype appeared on The Ringer NBA Show and said the Knicks have been "monitoring" LaVine's status (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Ahn Fire Digital):
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Jaylen Brown Blasts Rim Delay in Celtics-Nuggets Game: 'That's How Injuries' Happen

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown expressed dismay Sunday over a 35-minute delay caused by a bent rim during Boston's 123-111 road loss to the Denver Nuggets. The delay began with 6:43 remaining in the fourth quarter following a dunk by Celtics center Robert Williams III at 8:06, and it took several arena workers about 35 minutes to assess the situation, take the rim off the backboard and repair it before play could resume.
BOSTON, MA

