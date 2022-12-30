Longhorns Defense Keeps Deficit Manageable, Washington Leads at Halftime of Alamo Bowl

The Texas Longhorns found themselves stuck in the mud offensively at Thursday's Alamo Bowl, resulting in a halftime deficit against the Washington Huskies.

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has seen the offensive explosiveness that can happen at the Alamo Bowl. He was the coach of the Washington Huskies at the 2011 edition of the game in a crazy 67-56 loss to the Baylor Bears.

But it looks like lightning won't be striking twice in the Alamo City like it did over a decade ago ... at least not for Sarkisian.

Even behind an unofficial home-field advantage, the No. 20 Longhorns failed to produce much of anything on offense in the first half of Thursday's Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, as a 42-yard touchdown by the No. 12 Huskies near the end of the first quarter made all the difference in a 13-3 deficit for Texas headed into halftime.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was efficient, as he went 14 of 20 for 126 yards in the first half but missed a few opportunities that would've changed the tide for the Horns. With a new No. 1 jersey on his back, receiver Xavier Worthy led all pass-catchers with five catches for 42 yards at the half.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was held in check compared to his usual standards, as he finished the half 16 of 30 passing for 139 yards, no touchdowns and a pick.

Washington's high-powered offense looked every bit the part on the first play from scrimmage, as Penix Jr. took the flea-flicker and unloaded a 35-yard bomb to receiver Ja'Lynn Polk.

But just three plays later, Jerrin Thompson picked-off an arrant pass from Penix to give Texas possession. Even though the Longhorns went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, turning the Huskies over right outside the red zone was a major win for the defense ... until it wasn't.

The Huskies blocked the punt and got the ball back right away at Texas' 30-yard line. Washington managed a field goal to take a 3-0 lead as the Longhorns defense held up again.

This stout start against arguably the best offense in the country was going to be difficult to sustain, something that came to fruition soon after the Longhorns tied the game at 3-3 after a 27-yard catch-and-run by receiver Casey Cain got Texas into field-goal range.

After slowing working their way toward midfield on the ensuing drive, the Huskies broke open another big one, as running back Wayne Taulapapa erupted for a 42-yard touchdown to give the Huskies a 10-3 lead.

The Longhorns went for it on 4th and 1 from the Washington 37-yard line on the ensuing drive, but a questionable pass from Ewers was well behind Worthy as the Huskies took over.

The teams then traded punts for the next four drives before the Huskies added a field goal right before the half to extend the lead to 13-3. A wide-open touchdown was in the hands of receiver Rome Odunze, he dropped the ball as Washington had to settle for three points.

The Longhorns will receive the second-half kickoff.

