Illinois State

The Center Square

Illinois announces $350 million for small business support, but some worry policy costs will offset assistance

(The Center Square) – Illinois is set to receive $354.6 million in federal funding for four state programs to help small businesses, the U.S. Treasury announced. The money will help Illinois small businesses attract more capital investment and expand or launch business operations, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration said in a statement.
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday

Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
WIFR

New laws for Illinois motorists in effect

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - New driving laws took effect for Illinois motorists on January 1, 2023. Drivers will start to see some benefits coming from the new legislation, including speeding and red-light fines for carjackers driving stolen vehicles and bigger fines for those caught speeding more than 20 miles over the limit in a school zone.
fox32chicago.com

Illinois gas tax officially increases in new year

CHICAGO - After being delayed for six months, Illinois’ gas tax has officially gone up. The state paused the annual increase last summer amid escalating inflation. The rate is now just over 42 cents per gallon. Drivers could also see a second increase this July. Gas prices have decreased...
97ZOK

You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager

Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
thelansingjournal.com

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month – know the signs

CHICAGO, Ill. (January 1, 2023) – January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is partnering with The Power Project to train group home and residential care facility staff across Illinois on how to identify, intervene, and prevent human trafficking among their youth in treatment. Nearly 1,000 congregate care staff in 37 facilities across the state completed Commercial Sexual Exploitation 101 training in 2022.
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
CBS Chicago

Chicago pilot program provides cash assistance to victims of gun violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Medical expenses, lost work, funerals; there are a lot of costs that follow gun violence, and now the city of Chicago has a program that could help some shooting victims cover the gap.Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently announced a new pilot program, called the Emergency Supplemental Victims' Service Fund, offering victims of gun violence anywhere from a $1,000 to $1,500.The city could expand the $275,000 program if it proves successful. It began last month, and money has already started going to the people who need it.When bullets flew through the air outside a gas station in the Austin...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's LGBTQ community could feel impact of healthcare worker strike

CHICAGO - Healthcare workers are walking the picket line at Howard Brown Health Clinics across Chicago, and the labor conflict could impact healthcare in the LGBTQ community. Hundreds of Howard Brown Health workers are on strike, supporting 61 workers who were laid off last week. The agency says it had...
CHICAGO, IL

