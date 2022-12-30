Read full article on original website
Latex gloves are no longer allowed in Illinois food service, next is health care in 2024
Metro East food service providers are now barred from using latex gloves as a new state law takes effect. The Illinois General Assembly passed the Latex Glove Ban Act this year, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in June. The goal of the new law is to protect workers and customers who may be allergic to latex.
Free legal services for Illinois veterans who appeal disability claims
(The Center Square) – A new partnership with the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs has been established to provide free legal services to veterans who are denied disability compensation. When veterans need to appear in court to appeal a decision rejecting them for disability benefits, an attorney from...
Illinois announces $350 million for small business support, but some worry policy costs will offset assistance
(The Center Square) – Illinois is set to receive $354.6 million in federal funding for four state programs to help small businesses, the U.S. Treasury announced. The money will help Illinois small businesses attract more capital investment and expand or launch business operations, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration said in a statement.
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
New laws for Illinois motorists in effect
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - New driving laws took effect for Illinois motorists on January 1, 2023. Drivers will start to see some benefits coming from the new legislation, including speeding and red-light fines for carjackers driving stolen vehicles and bigger fines for those caught speeding more than 20 miles over the limit in a school zone.
Illinois gas tax officially increases in new year
CHICAGO - After being delayed for six months, Illinois’ gas tax has officially gone up. The state paused the annual increase last summer amid escalating inflation. The rate is now just over 42 cents per gallon. Drivers could also see a second increase this July. Gas prices have decreased...
CDC: Life expectancy rate in Illinois ranks in middle among other states
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The life expectancy rate in Illinois ranks in the middle of the pack among other states, according to data from the CDC. Illinois’s life expectancy rate is 76.8 years in 2020, down from 79 years in 2019 and 78.8 in 2018. The state falls in a similar range to a few other […]
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager
Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
An anti-cash bail bill in Illinois has been blocked by the state's highest court
Illinois high courtPhoto byEKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA/ pexels.com. The Supreme Court of Illinois issued a last-minute order Saturday night that stopped a new law that would have gotten rid of cash bail for criminal defendants across the state. This means that the law won't go into effect until Sunday.
Illinois’ gas tax holiday ends, prices jump overnight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois lifted the suspension of the gas tax yesterday, meaning motorists will pay an extra 42 cents per gallon. The annual gas tax was set to go into effect on July 1st, 2022, but Gov. JB Pritzker paused it until January 1st, 2023, due to tremendous demand for […]
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month – know the signs
CHICAGO, Ill. (January 1, 2023) – January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is partnering with The Power Project to train group home and residential care facility staff across Illinois on how to identify, intervene, and prevent human trafficking among their youth in treatment. Nearly 1,000 congregate care staff in 37 facilities across the state completed Commercial Sexual Exploitation 101 training in 2022.
A Higher Minimum Wage Now In Effect in Illinois. Here's How Much it Is in 2023
The minimum wage in Illinois just went up -- again. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, minimum wage in the state is now $13 an hour. In 2022, it was $12 an hour. For workers who regularly earn tips, the rate will increase to $7.80, however, the state says "these workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips, or the employer is required to make up the difference."
COVID-19 cases surge in 16 Black zip codes amid high-risk warning
A Crusader analysis shows the positivity rates in 16 Black zip codes on December 26 jumped to the highest level in two weeks, as rising cases force city officials to urge residents to get vaccinated and wear masks in public settings. With anticipated upcoming vaccination clinics, Chicago is on the...
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
Chicago pilot program provides cash assistance to victims of gun violence
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Medical expenses, lost work, funerals; there are a lot of costs that follow gun violence, and now the city of Chicago has a program that could help some shooting victims cover the gap.Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently announced a new pilot program, called the Emergency Supplemental Victims' Service Fund, offering victims of gun violence anywhere from a $1,000 to $1,500.The city could expand the $275,000 program if it proves successful. It began last month, and money has already started going to the people who need it.When bullets flew through the air outside a gas station in the Austin...
New Illinois Driving Laws For 2023 Are Now in Effect. Here's What They Are
If you hold an Illinois driver's license, several new driving laws in effect for 2023 may impact you. According to Chicago personal injury attorney Lance D. Northcutt, one of the bigger changes is a shift in language for a number of laws related to traffic collisions. The change replaces the word "accident" with "crash."
Our Chicago: New year, new laws in Illinois
It's a new year and nearly 200 new laws go into effect here in Illinois.
Is a front license plate required in Missouri?
As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see some vehicles without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused as to whether that Is that allowed in Missouri and Illinois?
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus Operators
If you're looking to start the new year with a new job, check out these CTA positions. The Chicago Transit Authority is still looking for candidates to fill bus mechanics and operators' roles. According to the transportation company's website, these job listings are among the few positions currently open.
Chicago's LGBTQ community could feel impact of healthcare worker strike
CHICAGO - Healthcare workers are walking the picket line at Howard Brown Health Clinics across Chicago, and the labor conflict could impact healthcare in the LGBTQ community. Hundreds of Howard Brown Health workers are on strike, supporting 61 workers who were laid off last week. The agency says it had...
