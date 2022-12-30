Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
New details released in Chicago shooting death of 9-year-old Jarvis Watts
CHICAGO - A 9-year-old is the latest young victim of violence in Chicago, and his death has been ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Now, community activists are offering to pay for the child’s funeral services, and they’re offering a reward for information that will lead to an arrest in the case.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County bridge vandalized with graffiti containing racial slurs
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are investigating after graffiti containing racial slurs was discovered on New Year's Day in northwest suburban Mount Prospect. Authorities were called around 2:45 p.m. after someone noticed the George Street bridge had been vandalized, Mount Prospect Police said in a statement. A responding officer found...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with murder in July shooting in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man last July in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Jovan Sherrod, 40, is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man on July 1 in the 4300 block of West Van Buren Street, according to police. Sherrod, of...
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old boy charged with carjacking couple with kids in the vehicle
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two armed carjackings last month in Chicago. The boy, whose name wasn’t released by police, was arrested Monday after being identified as one of the suspects who allegedly carjacked a couple on Dec. 15 in Lawndale, Chicago police said. During...
fox32chicago.com
Son stabbed father to death on New Year's Eve in West Pullman: officials
CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his 64-year-old father to death on New Year's Eve in the West Pullman neighborhood. Calvin Rice, Jr., 27, is accused of fatally stabbing Calvin Rice around 9 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 27, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the shoulder Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West 87th Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. The victim, who said he did...
fox32chicago.com
Family of man shot in head voices concern over how loved one is being treated at Chicago hospital
CHICAGO - A family is calling into question how a local hospital is treating their loved one. Roger Solis was accidentally shot in the head days ago in Chicago and was rushed to the emergency room. His family says he arrived at Stroger Hospital, and they allege he was immediately...
fox32chicago.com
3 teens shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 3:55 p.m., police say the juvenile victims were on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside pulled out a gun and fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago security guard fatally shot at hookah lounge identified as father of 6
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a gunman who killed a security guard at a hookah lounge in Ukrainian Village. Police say a man walked into the Lyon’s Den on West Division around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and exchanged gunfire with others. One person was hit and later died.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, another wounded while sitting in parked car in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death and another was wounded while sitting in a vehicle early Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The man, whose age was unknown, was sitting with a 35-year-old man around 2:36 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street when three males got out of a gray Hyundai sedan and started shooting, police said.
18-year-old high on marijuana, speeding at time of Kane County crash that killed 2 siblings: records
The man driving the vehicle that crashed into a school bus in Kane County last Halloween has been charged in the deaths of 2 siblings who were riding with him, records show.
CBS News
Wheeling man charged with painting swastikas on Elmhurst church
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with a hate crime after painting swastikas on a church in Elmhurst, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean announced Sunday. Josef Stumpfoll, 35, is charged with one count of hate crime and one count of...
2 women shot during fight, struggle over gun in Washington Park
CHICAGO - Two women were shot while fighting each other Sunday night in the Washington Park neighborhood. The women were fighting around 8:35 p.m. in the first block of East 59th Street when the 33-year-old pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said. A struggle of the gun ensued...
2 fatally shot in Orland Park home
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police said the...
Chicago Shooting: 9-year-old boy fatally shot on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 9-year-old boy is dead after he was fatally shot inside a home on Chicago's South Side, police say. The shooting happened in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street around 6:30 p.m., and there were multiple children and adults in the home, according to Commander Sean Joyce of the 22nd District. Police said the victim was with his extended family. The child, who has been identified as Jarvis Watts, was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Joyce said it is unclear how many gunshot wounds the boy suffered or who fired the shots. Detectives were still conducting interviews as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday. No gun had yet been recovered. "It's too early to tell about negligence involved," Joyce said. Area Two detectives are investigating the incident. A family member told CBS 2 the shooting was accidental.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 20, wounded in Hegewisch drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood. The 20-year-old was walking on the sidewalk before 9 p.m. in the 700 block of East 132nd Street when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound...
Man, 30, shot dead in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 30-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Wallace Street, according to police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 27, shot on porch in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded early Sunday in the West Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was standing on his porch just after midnight in the 6500 block of South Paulina Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the back, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Person shot in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A person was shot while standing on his porch early Sunday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was standing on the porch just after midnight when he was struck by gunfire, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the hand...
