Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that a drug-related robbery is a possible motive for Monday's deadly shooting of a 22 year old man. The victim, Daniel Boner, as shot at the Aventura complex on Amberwood Circle in Bellevue. MNPD says that the investigation shows two men broke into the apartment looking for money and drugs. Bonner, who was in a bedroom in the apartment, seems to have gotten a gun after the two men broke into the apartment. MNPD says this led to him being shot. The two suspects fled after taking things from the apartment. Bonner was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO