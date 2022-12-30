Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox17.com
Firefighters come to the rescue at house fire in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A house fire occurred Tuesday morning in Nashville at 1018 Gateway Lane, says Nashville Fire Department. They say crews saw light smoke when they got to the residence and went on to investigate. Firefighters were able to find the fire and put it out. No...
fox17.com
New problems with trash, panhandlers and theft in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Several South Nashville businesses say they are concerned that a homeless encampment right off Murfreesboro Pike at I-24 and I-40 is growing quickly. Alejandra Rayo says she must be on high alert at work every day because of the increase in the homeless population near their store Viva Market off Murfreesboro Pike.
WSMV
Bridal shop suffers water damage after frozen pipe bursts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Frozen and busted pipes over Christmas weekend caused a Nashville couture bridal shop to temporarily close its doors and look for an alternative to continue doing business. The owner of Eleven Bridal Curvy Couture said her bridal shop flooded on Christmas Day and it was brought...
WSMV
Police searching for East Nashville thieves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police is searching for thieves in a pair of East Nashville vehicle break-ins over the weekend. The first break-in happened around 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Shelby Bottoms Nature Center, victim Savannah MacIsaac said. She and her fiancé stopped there to take a walk on their way home from the airport after flying back to Nashville from Christmas vacation.
fox17.com
Music Row home catches fire after being hit by lightning
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A home on Music Row caught fire after being struck by lightning. The residential fire occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Monday night in the 900 block of Villa Place after storms raced through Nashville. The Nashville Fire Department says lightning likely started the fire. Flames were showing...
WKRN
Police searching for missing Gallatin man
Police are searching for a missing Gallatin man who was last seen leaving his residence on Dec. 30, 2022. Police are searching for a missing Gallatin man who was last seen leaving his residence on Dec. 30, 2022. Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky. Trees downed after storms pass...
Missing Shelbyville woman found safe
A missing woman from Shelbyville has been found safe.
WKRN
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville, TN hotel
Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville. https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/police-investigating-apparent-murder-suicide-at-downtown-hotel/. Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville, …. Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville. https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/police-investigating-apparent-murder-suicide-at-downtown-hotel/. Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky. Trees downed after storms...
fox17.com
One dead, one injured in Madison crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A Madison man is killed in a crash on New Year's Day. A driver lost control of his car and hit a tree on Neelys Bend Road after midnight Sunday killing him, according to Metro Nashville police. The victim is identified as 67-year-old Gregory Young. A passenger...
fox17.com
21-year-old pedestrian dies in car collision in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (1:39 p.m.)--The pedestrian in the crash in Clarksville this morning has died. He was 21 years old and his name was Jer Rion Thurmond. An investigation into the incident continues on. -------------------------------- Officers say there was a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Clarksville Tuesday...
fox17.com
Franklin police find man reported missing with dementia
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: Jan. 3 - Franklin Police Department reported that 74-year-old Ray Killingbeck with dementia has been found safe Tuesday around 3 p.m. in downtown Franklin. ---- Officers with the Franklin Police Department are asking for the public's help locating a missing 74-year-old man with dementia.
I-65 in Nashville reopens after death investigation
Alternate routes were needed early Saturday morning as Metro Police investigated a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway and the I-65/I-24 merger.
WKRN
One killed, one injured in overnight crash, Metro Police say
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, speeding was a contributing factor in a crash that left one person dead and another hurt on New Year's Day. One killed, one injured in overnight crash, Metro …. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, speeding was a contributing factor in a...
WSMV
Crash in Midtown leaves one person dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly crash from Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, the crash involved one vehicle and occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Friday in front of the Hutton Hotel on West End Avenue. Police confirmed one person died in the crash...
fox17.com
Homicide investigation underway after man dies in North Nashville
UPDATE: The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports the man found killed in a vehicle Monday night has been identified as a 42-year-old who was on parole. Police are working to notify his family and say he was found in the driver's seat of a 2014 Chevy Malibu in a yard of a vacant home.
fox17.com
MNPD: Bellevue shooting death possibly drug-related
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that a drug-related robbery is a possible motive for Monday's deadly shooting of a 22 year old man. The victim, Daniel Boner, as shot at the Aventura complex on Amberwood Circle in Bellevue. MNPD says that the investigation shows two men broke into the apartment looking for money and drugs. Bonner, who was in a bedroom in the apartment, seems to have gotten a gun after the two men broke into the apartment. MNPD says this led to him being shot. The two suspects fled after taking things from the apartment. Bonner was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.
17-year-old facing charges after returning to scene of fatal hit-and-run in Nashville
A pedestrian who was struck by a car while crossing Murfreesboro Pike died from his injuries Monday morning.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Tiny Town Road back open after single-vehicle crash
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A single-vehicle crash has closed Tiny Town Road in north Clarksville. At about 6:10 p.m., Clarksville Police were working at the scene near Arbor Street, according to Lt. Charles Gill. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word...
WKRN
High threat of recession, per Bank of America economist
Bank of America Chief U.S. Economist Michael Gapen says there is a 'high risk' of a recession to hit in 2023. High threat of recession, per Bank of America economist. Bank of America Chief U.S. Economist Michael Gapen says there is a 'high risk' of a recession to hit in 2023.
WSMV
Police identify man killed in crash on Neelys Bend Road
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said speed was a contributing factor in a fatal crash on Neelys Bend Road early Sunday morning. Police said Gregory Lee Young, 67, of Madison was driving his Chrysler Town & Country minivan east on Neelys Bend Road when he lost control in a curve at Neelys Chase Drive, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Young died at the scene.
