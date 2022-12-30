Read full article on original website
The soccer player who got assassinated for accidentally scoring on his own goal
It was in 1994 when the FIFA World Cup was hosted by the United States. Andrés Escobar, a 27-year-old soccer player was a defender for the Colombian national team. He was much respected by Colombian soccer fans as he tried to promote a positive change in Colombia during a very violent time for the country.
Thousands of fans wait to pay respects to Brazil great Pele
Thousands of fans have waited to pay their respects to Brazil great Pele as his coffin lies in state at the home of his former club Santos.Pele, who won the World Cup three times and scored over 1,000 goals in his career, died on December 29 aged 82 after a battle with cancer.On Monday, his coffin was placed on the centre circle of the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Sao Paulo, where it will lie in state before a private burial on Tuesday.Former Brazil midfielder Ze Roberto and Pele’s son Edinho were among those who placed his coffin on the pitch...
Al-Nassr fans replicate Cristiano Ronaldo celebration as they welcome star signing
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Saudi club late last month, having left Manchester United for the second time
Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele
SANTOS, Brazil, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Emotional crowds bid Brazil soccer legend Pele a final farewell on Tuesday, lining the streets of Santos to watch his coffin taken to its final resting place from the city's stadium where 230,000 mourners had filed past his open casket.
thecomeback.com
Soccer star blasts LaLiga for inactivity on racial abuse
LaLiga, the preeminent soccer league in Spain in the UEFA confederation, is coming under fire from one of the league’s biggest stars. Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior blasted the league for its inactivity on racism during league matches. Vinícius, who is black, recently was racially abused at the conclusion of a match between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid. A video on social media identified the moment.
Detroit News
Bankole Thompson: Soccer legend Pelé united, inspired millions
The news that Brazil's national treasure, Pelé, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on Dec. 29 at the age of 82 marked the end of an important chapter in sports. Pelé was regarded as the greatest soccer player in the history of the game, and his...
Fifa’s Infantino will ask every country to name stadium in honour of Pelé
Fifa will ask every country in the world to name a stadium in honour of Pelé, its president, Gianni Infantino, said on Monday. Pelé, the Brazil great who won the World Cup three times and scored more than 1,000 goals, died last Thursday aged 82. Infantino, who is...
WVNews
Pelé funeral: Fans line up to mourn Brazilian soccer great
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Fans lined up early Monday outside the Vila Belmiro Stadium ahead of Pelé’s funeral in his hometown of Santos. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.
Cristiano Ronaldo LIVE: Star reveals offers from Europe as he’s unveiled by Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled as an Al-Nassr player this afternoon following his free transfer to the Saudi Arabian club. Ronaldo’s two-year deal makes him the highest paid footballer in the world with Al-Nassr set to fork out around $200m in a mix of salary and commercial deals for the 37-year-old.The former Manchester United, Juventus, and Real Madrid striker arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday evening and completed a medical earlier on Tuesday morning ahead of the presentation.Presented in a glitzy ceremony the five-time Ballon d’Or winner declared “in Europe, my work is done” as he embraces a new...
CBS Sports
Pelé laid to rest in Brazil as an estimated 200,000 plus turn out to mourn soccer legend's passing
Brazil was in mourning on Tuesday as legendary soccer player Pelé was laid to rest after his death last week at the age of 82. Arguably the greatest of all time, he made his name with Santos FC and won three FIFA World Cups for his country and over 200,000 mourners paid tribute to him before his burial.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
kalkinemedia.com
Ageing football stars drawn to Gulf for one last payday
Since Brazilian legend Rivelino joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in the late 1970s the Gulf region has become a lucrative haven as a final staging post for ageing stars. Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed a two-year contract with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr last Friday, is by far the biggest catch for the oil and gas-rich Gulf states.
Ronaldo's Al Nassr move underlines Portugal star's decline
Unwanted by Europe's elite clubs, Cristiano Ronaldo's steep decline has been laid bare by a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr that signals the end of his reign as one of football's most feared strikers. Al Nassr hailed Ronaldo's signing by claiming the "history making" deal would "inspire future generations" to be the best version of themselves.
