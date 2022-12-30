Thousands of fans have waited to pay their respects to Brazil great Pele as his coffin lies in state at the home of his former club Santos.Pele, who won the World Cup three times and scored over 1,000 goals in his career, died on December 29 aged 82 after a battle with cancer.On Monday, his coffin was placed on the centre circle of the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Sao Paulo, where it will lie in state before a private burial on Tuesday.Former Brazil midfielder Ze Roberto and Pele’s son Edinho were among those who placed his coffin on the pitch...

23 HOURS AGO