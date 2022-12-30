ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Thousands of fans wait to pay respects to Brazil great Pele

Thousands of fans have waited to pay their respects to Brazil great Pele as his coffin lies in state at the home of his former club Santos.Pele, who won the World Cup three times and scored over 1,000 goals in his career, died on December 29 aged 82 after a battle with cancer.On Monday, his coffin was placed on the centre circle of the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Sao Paulo, where it will lie in state before a private burial on Tuesday.Former Brazil midfielder Ze Roberto and Pele’s son Edinho were among those who placed his coffin on the pitch...
Reuters

Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele

SANTOS, Brazil, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Emotional crowds bid Brazil soccer legend Pele a final farewell on Tuesday, lining the streets of Santos to watch his coffin taken to its final resting place from the city's stadium where 230,000 mourners had filed past his open casket.
thecomeback.com

Soccer star blasts LaLiga for inactivity on racial abuse

LaLiga, the preeminent soccer league in Spain in the UEFA confederation, is coming under fire from one of the league’s biggest stars. Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior blasted the league for its inactivity on racism during league matches. Vinícius, who is black, recently was racially abused at the conclusion of a match between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid. A video on social media identified the moment.
Detroit News

Bankole Thompson: Soccer legend Pelé united, inspired millions

The news that Brazil's national treasure, Pelé, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on Dec. 29 at the age of 82 marked the end of an important chapter in sports. Pelé was regarded as the greatest soccer player in the history of the game, and his...
MICHIGAN STATE
WVNews

Pelé funeral: Fans line up to mourn Brazilian soccer great

SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Fans lined up early Monday outside the Vila Belmiro Stadium ahead of Pelé’s funeral in his hometown of Santos. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo LIVE: Star reveals offers from Europe as he’s unveiled by Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled as an Al-Nassr player this afternoon following his free transfer to the Saudi Arabian club. Ronaldo’s two-year deal makes him the highest paid footballer in the world with Al-Nassr set to fork out around $200m in a mix of salary and commercial deals for the 37-year-old.The former Manchester United, Juventus, and Real Madrid striker arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday evening and completed a medical earlier on Tuesday morning ahead of the presentation.Presented in a glitzy ceremony the five-time Ballon d’Or winner declared “in Europe, my work is done” as he embraces a new...
NBC Sports

2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
kalkinemedia.com

Ageing football stars drawn to Gulf for one last payday

Since Brazilian legend Rivelino joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in the late 1970s the Gulf region has become a lucrative haven as a final staging post for ageing stars. Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed a two-year contract with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr last Friday, is by far the biggest catch for the oil and gas-rich Gulf states.
AFP

Ronaldo's Al Nassr move underlines Portugal star's decline

Unwanted by Europe's elite clubs, Cristiano Ronaldo's steep decline has been laid bare by a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr that signals the end of his reign as one of football's most feared strikers. Al Nassr hailed Ronaldo's signing by claiming the "history making" deal would "inspire future generations" to be the best version of themselves.

