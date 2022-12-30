Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Victim in shooting on Ashland Avenue dies from injuries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person died in a shooting on Ashland Avenue Monday night, according to the South Bend Police Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports. Police were called to the 800 block of Ashland Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night for...
Lake Station woman dies from injuries sustained in crash on I-94
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Lake Station woman has died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-94 early on New Year's Day, according to Indiana State Police. At 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, dispatch received a call of a crash with injuries on westbound I-94 near mile marker 42. This is approximately three miles west of the Indiana/Michigan state line.
Michigan State Police searching for man last seen in Watervliet
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Troopers with the Michigan State Police Niles Post are asking for the public's help in finding 61-year-old Gregory Schaner, who was last seen on December 8 in the Watervliet area. Schaner is described as 6 feet one inch and 200 pounds. He does not have a...
Foggy and rainy to kick off the new year
Happy new year! We start of 2023 foggy and damp with some showers especially across northern Michiana. Temperatures today will be in the mid 40's with clouds lasting throughout the day. We stay dry but cloudy tonight and tomorrow before rain moves in Monday night. This rainfall comes with the potential for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and breezy winds. Rain lasts into Tuesday morning, but we should dry out and see some sunshine return Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will stay abnormally warm through the middle of the week, and it's likely that we see record-breaking warmth Tuesday - highs look to be in the low 60's with the previous record to beat only being 60. After Wednesday, temperatures will fall back into the lower 30's to end the week.
2023 will start off with fog, rain, and a new potential record high temperature
Tonight's weather will be quiet, but visibilities will likely drop to < ¼ mile in some places come Monday morning. Warm, saturated air and cooler ground temperatures will produce notable fog across Michiana that will last through Monday morning until it is forced to retreat around noon time. Monday starts off pretty quiet, albeit cloudy for much of the day. Temperatures will hover around the low 50s across the region with overcast skies until the evening, when the first round of rain showers will move in from the west around bedtime. The heaviest rain will fall early Tuesday morning, with an isolated thunderstorm even possible. After the rain moves out Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will climb into the low 60s, potentially setting a new record for the high temperature on January third. Mostly cloudy skies will remain going into Tuesday night. Wednesday will see temperatures return closer to what the beginning of January normally feels like for Michiana.
Michiana Crime Stoppers Increases Speedy Reward Payout
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- Michiana Crime Stoppers increased its Speedy Reward payout in the new year. The organization who's celebrating its 40th year increased its speedy reward from $200 to $300 for a tip that leads to the arrest of a fugitive. (a person who already has a warrant issued...
Thomas sentenced to 10 years for barn fires
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Sherry Thomas, the woman accused of setting multiple barns on fire in Elkhart County alongside Joseph Hershberger, was sentenced to 10 years, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office. Thomas will serve eight years in prison and two years of her sentence on probation. She also...
COVID-19 health clinic to be held January 7 in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition is hosting a COVID-19 health clinic at The Arena Michiana in Elkhart on Saturday. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offers COVID-19 and flu vaccines to those eligible to receive them. Attendees can also get tested...
Country Bake Shop closes its doors for good ahead of the new year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A local favorite for baked goods is open for just one more day. After 47 years, the Country Bake Shop on the northwest side of South Bend will not be keeping it’s doors open going into the new year, and New Year’s Eve will be it’s last day for business.
Elkhart Police investigating shooting that injured a 17-year-old
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shooting on Monday that left a teenager injured in the 1200 block of S. Main St. At 1:23 a.m., officers were called to the area of West Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street for a report of a shooting with injuries.
18-year-old killed in New Year's Eve Crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich., --- Cass County officials are investigating a New Year’s Eve car crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old. Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports his Deputies responded to the fatal crash on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway around 8:34 p.m. on Saturday evening. Authorities said 57-year-old...
Elkhart Police investigating counterfeit bill use, asking for public's help
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person in connection with a counterfeit bill investigation. According to police, the incident happened at an Elkhart store. If you have any information, please call Detective Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also send an anonymous...
