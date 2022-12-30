Tonight's weather will be quiet, but visibilities will likely drop to < ¼ mile in some places come Monday morning. Warm, saturated air and cooler ground temperatures will produce notable fog across Michiana that will last through Monday morning until it is forced to retreat around noon time. Monday starts off pretty quiet, albeit cloudy for much of the day. Temperatures will hover around the low 50s across the region with overcast skies until the evening, when the first round of rain showers will move in from the west around bedtime. The heaviest rain will fall early Tuesday morning, with an isolated thunderstorm even possible. After the rain moves out Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will climb into the low 60s, potentially setting a new record for the high temperature on January third. Mostly cloudy skies will remain going into Tuesday night. Wednesday will see temperatures return closer to what the beginning of January normally feels like for Michiana.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO