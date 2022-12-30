Police Find Four Guns, Variety of Narcotics in Vehicle After Witnessing Drug Deal
Officers arrested a warrant suspect and seized four firearms, a variety of narcotics and thousands of dollars in cash after witnessing an apparent drug deal in North Seattle on Tuesday.
Just before 11:00 p.m., police near North 105th Street and Aurora Avenue North saw someone in the driver’s seat of a parked car conduct a possible narcotics transaction with a passerby. When officers approached the vehicle, they could see narcotics and a handgun on the floorboard.
Police detained the three occupants of the car and learned that one of them had a Department of Corrections warrant. Officers placed him under arrest and booked him into SCORE Jail for his warrant.
Officers seized the car in order to serve a search warrant, and identified and released the other two occupants.
A judge approved a search warrant and officers recovered the following:
- 22.2 grams of methamphetamine
- 7.8 grams of cocaine
- 2.6 grams of fentanyl
- 397.3 grams of marijuana
- 3.4 grams of mushrooms
- 1.8 grams hash oil
- 310 alprazolam pills
- 30 Adderall pills
- Scales
- Approximately $4,000 in cash
- Four handguns
Detectives will continue to investigate this case.
