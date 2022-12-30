ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Find Four Guns, Variety of Narcotics in Vehicle After Witnessing Drug Deal

By Officer Judinna Gulpan
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y219d_0jyH8LNz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMFMf_0jyH8LNz00

Officers arrested a warrant suspect and seized four firearms, a variety of narcotics and thousands of dollars in cash after witnessing an apparent drug deal in North Seattle on Tuesday.

Just before 11:00 p.m., police near North 105th Street and Aurora Avenue North saw someone in the driver’s seat of a parked car conduct a possible narcotics transaction with a passerby. When officers approached the vehicle, they could see narcotics and a handgun on the floorboard.

Police detained the three occupants of the car and learned that one of them had a Department of Corrections warrant. Officers placed him under arrest and booked him into SCORE Jail for his warrant.

Officers seized the car in order to serve a search warrant, and identified and released the other two occupants.

A judge approved a search warrant and officers recovered the following:

  • 22.2 grams of methamphetamine
  • 7.8 grams of cocaine
  • 2.6 grams of fentanyl
  • 397.3 grams of marijuana
  • 3.4 grams of mushrooms
  • 1.8 grams hash oil
  • 310 alprazolam pills
  • 30 Adderall pills
  • Scales
  • Approximately $4,000 in cash
  • Four handguns

Detectives will continue to investigate this case.

