Police Find Four Guns, Variety of Narcotics in Vehicle After Witnessing Drug Deal

Officers arrested a warrant suspect and seized four firearms, a variety of narcotics and thousands of dollars in cash after witnessing an apparent drug deal in North Seattle on Tuesday.

Just before 11:00 p.m., police near North 105th Street and Aurora Avenue North saw someone in the driver’s seat of a parked car conduct a possible narcotics transaction with a passerby. When officers approached the vehicle, they could see narcotics and a handgun on the floorboard.

Police detained the three occupants of the car and learned that one of them had a Department of Corrections warrant. Officers placed him under arrest and booked him into SCORE Jail for his warrant.

Officers seized the car in order to serve a search warrant, and identified and released the other two occupants.

A judge approved a search warrant and officers recovered the following:

22.2 grams of methamphetamine

7.8 grams of cocaine

2.6 grams of fentanyl

397.3 grams of marijuana

3.4 grams of mushrooms

1.8 grams hash oil

310 alprazolam pills

30 Adderall pills

Scales

Approximately $4,000 in cash

Four handguns

Detectives will continue to investigate this case.