kezi.com
Eugene police return stolen vehicle to rightful owners
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department said they returned a stolen vehicle to a young family after an officer spotted it on patrol late Monday night. According to EPD, an officer spotted a Kia Optima northbound on Highway 99 at about 11:40 p.m. on January 2. Police said the officer noticed the vehicle had stolen license plates, and followed the vehicle. EPD said a call was made to Corvallis Police Department, who confirmed that the plates were stolen and said that the vehicle itself was also stolen from the Corvallis area. Police said the car was eventually stopped in Junction City, when multiple officers stopped the car near Eighth Avenue and Holly Street. Police said that due to the driver’s behavior, the stolen car had to be pinned in place by police vehicles.
kezi.com
Children injured in DUII crash, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two children are being treated for injuries after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 3:33 p.m. on January 2 at an off-ramp from the Ferry Street Bridge. EPD said the driver, identified as Cassandra Lee Foster, 44, lost control of the vehicle and ran through signs and bushes before crashing into a utility pole. Police said two children who were passengers in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
kezi.com
Police arrest man in Albany who allegedly shot at officers
ALBANY, Ore. -- After a suspect allegedly fired several shots at Corvallis Police Department officers on Monday morning, numerous police officers from across the region chased him down before he was finally stopped in Albany, according to Albany Police Department. APD said that on January 2 at about 11:45 a.m.,...
Tri-City Herald
Man missing for weeks found dead in remote area near Oregon mountain, police say
A man last seen weeks ago was found dead in a remote area near an Oregon mountain, police said. Steven Mainwaring, 22, of Corvallis, was found by a Ford Bronco near Mary’s Peak, according to a Sunday, Jan. 1, Facebook post from the Corvallis Police Department. “Nothing can be...
Body of missing Corvallis man found in Mary’s Peak
Just before 5 p.m., volunteers looking for Steven Mainwaring found a Ford Bronco he was thought to be driving the last time he was seen on December 18. Deputies arrived and found Mainwaring's body near the Bronco.
kezi.com
Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
kezi.com
One person hospitalized after crash in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- One person is in the hospital after a crash in Junction City Monday night, Junction City Fire confirmed. The crash happened on Highway 36 between Highway 99 and Pitney Lane. Crews responded to the crash just before 8:30 p.m. As of 9:00 p.m., roads are still closed...
kptv.com
Inmate walks away from transition center in Marion County
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find an inmate who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center. Bradley Wolf, 37, walked away from the facility around 4:09 p.m. on December 31. Wolf was in custody for probation violations,...
kptv.com
Troopers shoot suspect after chase ends in Albany
ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - Officials said a car chase ended near the Albany Station in an officer-involved shooting, and the suspect is recovering. FOX 12 was at the scene Monday afternoon where a black sedan had crashed and nearby there was a patrol car with some damage that was towed away.
Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search
Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
hh-today.com
Underpass incident ends with a shooting
Spot news on the cop beat is not the usual fare on this website. But on a bike ride in the rain after noon on Monday, this is what I came across at the Lyon Street underpass in downtown Albany. “On Monday, January 2, 2023, at approximately 11:45 A.M., Oregon...
philomathnews.com
Deputies arrest woman in Blodgett shooting
A 57-year-old Blodgett woman was arrested late Friday in the shooting of a 62-year-old man, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced. Tina Gonzales-Ross faces charges that include attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, BCSO said. She was taken into custody at 10 p.m. Friday and lodged at Benton County Jail.
erienewsnow.com
Family of missing OSU student facing uncertainty, massive search underway
CORVALLIS, Oregon (KPTV) -- Police search and rescue teams, along with volunteers are trying to find a missing Oregon State University student. 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was reportedly last in touch with his family on Dec. 16. Mainwaring is an engineering student who...
iheart.com
Oregon State Police Plan Saturation Patrols
New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner. The Oregon State Police is imploring drivers to travel safely. Our Area Commands consider locations, days of the week, and times of day when serious injury/fatal crashes occur around the state while conducting focused Saturation Patrols. From January 1, 2022, through...
kezi.com
Substance abuse recovery center opening in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A new peer recovery center is opening to provide support to adults seeking recovery from substance abuse. Restored Connections Peer Center hosted a grand opening of its new drop-in peer recovery center at 146 east 12th Ave. in Eugene on January 2. RCPC said they received over $1 million from the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council to open the drop-in center. RCPC officials said the center is staffed by trained members of the community who are themselves recovering from substance abuse, and will use their own experiences to help others quit using substances and enter recovery.
kezi.com
Lane County public safety projects get $3.1 million in federal funding
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County government officials report that thanks to the 2023 federal omnibus spending bill, three critical public safety projects in Lane County will be getting more than $3 million in funding. According to Lane County officials, $176,000 will go to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office to replace...
kezi.com
Electric bike battery explodes: Local man shares 'frightening' experience
MONROE, Ore. -- One Monroe man is sharing his story after the battery for his electric bicycle exploded. Physically, David Goertzen is just fine. But after he heard what sounded like a stick of dynamite, he's still shaken up. "Well there I am, laying in bed, enjoying my sleepy time...
Klamath Falls News
Search continues for guardsman/student from Klamath Falls
CORVALLIS, Ore. - Law enforcement agencies are asking for help locating a missing 22-year-old who was last heard from on December 18. His family said he disappeared without a trace. According to Corvallis police, Steven Mainwaring’s last presumed location was in near Alsea, Oregon. Mainwaring is from Klamath Falls,...
kezi.com
Search underway for missing OSU student
ALSEA, Ore. -- The search continues for Oregon State University student and Oregon Air National Guardsman Steven Mainwaring, 22, who reportedly went missing in the Alsea area on December 18. About 25 people including members of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are volunteering to search for Mainwaring, and set off...
Newberg city councilor faces death threats, intimidation after objecting to hidden recording
A Newberg city councilor says she has received death threats and other hate messages after she accused a local blogger of illegally recording a conversation with her and posting the clip online. Elise Yarnell Hollamon, who has been on the city council since 2018, said Carey Martell secretly recorded their...
