EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department said they returned a stolen vehicle to a young family after an officer spotted it on patrol late Monday night. According to EPD, an officer spotted a Kia Optima northbound on Highway 99 at about 11:40 p.m. on January 2. Police said the officer noticed the vehicle had stolen license plates, and followed the vehicle. EPD said a call was made to Corvallis Police Department, who confirmed that the plates were stolen and said that the vehicle itself was also stolen from the Corvallis area. Police said the car was eventually stopped in Junction City, when multiple officers stopped the car near Eighth Avenue and Holly Street. Police said that due to the driver’s behavior, the stolen car had to be pinned in place by police vehicles.

EUGENE, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO