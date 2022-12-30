ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Suspect arrested after man in Florida stabbed to death with broken bottle at New Year’s Eve party

TAMPA, Fla. — A suspect was arrested after a man at a New Year’s Eve party in Hillsborough County was stabbed to death with a broken bottle, officials say. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that at around 5 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the Palm Flats apartment complex in the 1500 block of University Woods Place. When deputies arrived, they found a man in the roadway with multiple stab wounds. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue conducted life-saving measures on the man, but he died at the scene.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Woman wanted for shooting outside Pasco County bar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who allegedly shot a man outside a bar in Land O’ Lakes on New Year’s Eve, wounding him. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the White Room Bar & Lounge, 6472 Land O’Lakes Boulevard. The alleged shooter […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Sheriff: Teenager injured in Lake Wales shooting

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A teenager was shot early Monday morning in a residential area in Lake Wales, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. near Appaloosa Road. Deputies said the teen's injuries are "non-life-threatening." Few details about the...
LAKE WALES, FL
Teen shot at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a shooting at Curtis Hixon Park on Sunday, the Tampa Police Department said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Police say Good Samaritans provided first aid to the teenager before first responders arrived. The boy is...
TAMPA, FL
Sarasota Police Department warns of rash of car burglaries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is encouraging residents to lock their car doors after a group of people were caught on camera going through unlocked cars in a neighborhood near Ringling Park. Residents who live in the neighborhood said this actually isn’t the first time it’s happened....
SARASOTA, FL
Florida Woman Arrested in Carjacking of County Truck

TAMPA - State troopers arrested a woman suspected of hijacking a Hillsborough County truck and injuring a county employee Tuesday. The Hillsborough sheriff's office says a county inspector left his F-150 pickup running Tuesday morning as he looked over a new residence. The sheriff says 22-year-old McKenya Thomas got into the truck and the inspector climbed in to stop her. She sped away and threw the victim from the truck. He was treated for life threatening injuries at Tampa General Hospital and is expected to recocer.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Lakeland PD investigate deaths of mom and sons in Lake Wire

LAKELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her two young sons found in a submerged car in Lake Wire Friday. First responders were dispatched shortly before 5:30 A.M. and found a car underwater about 15 feet from shore. According to Lakeland Police, divers noticed the front driver's side window was down as the car was removed from the water. A 35-year-old woman and her sons, ages 4 and 9, were found inside.
LAKELAND, FL
Polk deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 3 million people, in one day

TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County is set to receive $30 million dollars, over the next 18 years to fight what city leaders are calling an opioid crisis in the county. The National Institute of Health said opioids are a class of drugs that include heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, and many others.
POLK COUNTY, FL
