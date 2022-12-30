Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested after man in Florida stabbed to death with broken bottle at New Year’s Eve party
TAMPA, Fla. — A suspect was arrested after a man at a New Year’s Eve party in Hillsborough County was stabbed to death with a broken bottle, officials say. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that at around 5 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the Palm Flats apartment complex in the 1500 block of University Woods Place. When deputies arrived, they found a man in the roadway with multiple stab wounds. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue conducted life-saving measures on the man, but he died at the scene.
Teenager in critical condition after shooting at Curtis Hixon Park
A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in downtown Tampa on Sunday.
Man arrested after barricading himself in a Clearwater home
A man barricaded himself inside a home Sunday night after police received reports of gunshots in the area.
Polk sheriff: Burglars call 911 to get help moving stuff
POINCIANA, Fla. — Two people in Polk County were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing, authorities said. Deputies responded to a home Saturday after a 911 call was made but nobody spoke, the...
Woman wanted for shooting outside Pasco County bar
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who allegedly shot a man outside a bar in Land O’ Lakes on New Year’s Eve, wounding him. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the White Room Bar & Lounge, 6472 Land O’Lakes Boulevard. The alleged shooter […]
Officer 'grazed' by bullet, standoff with armed man in Clearwater ends
CLEARWATER, Fla. — An officer was "grazed" by a bullet as the Clearwater Police Department worked to safely remove an armed man from a home on Sunday evening. The officer, who hasn't been identified by the department, is expected to be OK. The man who barricaded himself inside a...
Sheriff: Teenager injured in Lake Wales shooting
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A teenager was shot early Monday morning in a residential area in Lake Wales, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. near Appaloosa Road. Deputies said the teen's injuries are "non-life-threatening." Few details about the...
7-year-old killed, 3-year-old seriously hurt in Pasco County crash
ODESSA, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl is dead and a 3-year-old is seriously injured after four cars collided on Thursday in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Troopers said a 26-year-old...
Teen shot at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a shooting at Curtis Hixon Park on Sunday, the Tampa Police Department said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Police say Good Samaritans provided first aid to the teenager before first responders arrived. The boy is...
Sarasota Police Department warns of rash of car burglaries
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is encouraging residents to lock their car doors after a group of people were caught on camera going through unlocked cars in a neighborhood near Ringling Park. Residents who live in the neighborhood said this actually isn’t the first time it’s happened....
Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing-Runaway Payton Jeanfils, Last Seen In New Port Richey
PASC COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Payton Jeanfils, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. Deputies say Jeanfils is 5’5”, around 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen on Jan. 1 around 11:30 a.m. in the Plathe Rd. area
Florida Woman Arrested in Carjacking of County Truck
TAMPA - State troopers arrested a woman suspected of hijacking a Hillsborough County truck and injuring a county employee Tuesday. The Hillsborough sheriff's office says a county inspector left his F-150 pickup running Tuesday morning as he looked over a new residence. The sheriff says 22-year-old McKenya Thomas got into the truck and the inspector climbed in to stop her. She sped away and threw the victim from the truck. He was treated for life threatening injuries at Tampa General Hospital and is expected to recocer.
17-year-old arrested for murder in shooting death of 15-year-old in St. Pete, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police in St. Petersburg have charged a teen suspect with murder in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy Thursday night. Just after 9 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of 9th Avenue South, where officers found Zykiquirio Lofton suffering from a gunshot wound. Zykiquirio...
Community supports Pasco family after daughter's death in traffic crash
Florida Highway Patrol said a van on State Road 54 near Lakepointe Parkway in Odessa failed to stop at a traffic light and crushed the car with the Edwards family inside.
Publix semi-truck driver hits, kills man crossing St. Petersburg street tricycle, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man riding a tricycle died Saturday night after being struck by a Publix semi-truck. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, James Joseph Christiano II, 29, was riding an adult tricycle from the east sidewalk of 66th Street North around 6:15 p.m. Police say when...
Lakeland PD investigate deaths of mom and sons in Lake Wire
LAKELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her two young sons found in a submerged car in Lake Wire Friday. First responders were dispatched shortly before 5:30 A.M. and found a car underwater about 15 feet from shore. According to Lakeland Police, divers noticed the front driver's side window was down as the car was removed from the water. A 35-year-old woman and her sons, ages 4 and 9, were found inside.
15 year-old victim dead in St. Petersburg shooting, suspect in custody
Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) continue to investigate a shooting incident that left a 15 year-old victim dead. The incident occurred at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 near the 1500 block of 9th Avenue S. Zykiquiro Lofton, age 15, was the victim. of a...
Deadly crash in Branford leaves passenger dead after 8-year-old girl overturns UTV
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one dead and another with minor injuries. Troopers say a utility terrain vehicle overturned in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Branford on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The driver of...
Polk deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 3 million people, in one day
TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County is set to receive $30 million dollars, over the next 18 years to fight what city leaders are calling an opioid crisis in the county. The National Institute of Health said opioids are a class of drugs that include heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, and many others.
Plant City man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash, FHP says
PLANT CITY, Fla — A Plant City man walking along the road Sunday night is in the hospital with critical injuries after he was hit by the driver of an unknown car, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said. It happened just before 8 p.m. on New Year's Day on U.S....
