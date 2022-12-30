TAMPA, Fla. — A suspect was arrested after a man at a New Year’s Eve party in Hillsborough County was stabbed to death with a broken bottle, officials say. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that at around 5 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the Palm Flats apartment complex in the 1500 block of University Woods Place. When deputies arrived, they found a man in the roadway with multiple stab wounds. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue conducted life-saving measures on the man, but he died at the scene.

