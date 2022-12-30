Read full article on original website
Bruins Wrap: Jake DeBrusk Lifts Boston To Winter Classic Win Vs. Penguins
BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk and the Bruins improved their point streak to 11 games with 2-1 victory following a tremendous third-period effort in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on Monday. Boston, which is 8-0-3 during those 11 games, now is 29-4-4 on...
Cam Neely Explains How Bruins Have Surpassed Preseason Expectations
The Bruins were a playoff team last season but very few expected the kind of start Boston had to the 2022-23 NHL season. The B’s are atop the NHL standings with 60 points (28-4-4) prior to Monday’s Winter Classic matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. Head coach Jim Montgomery has led Boston to be the league’s top scoring team, and Linus Ullmark is having a campaign worthy of the Vezina Trophy.
Robert Williams Dunk Causes Lengthy Delay In Celtics-Nuggets Game
The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets entered their Sunday matchup looking to play a quick game, both on a getaway day as they have games in different cities over the next couple of days. It looked like they were going to get one, then Robert Williams III had to go...
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Won't Suit Up vs. Kings
The Memphis Grizzlies are giving Desmond Bane the night off against the Sacramento Kings. Bane is coming off an 18-point performance in last night’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans but continues to nurse a big toe ailment that kept him out for over a month. Memphis isn’t taking any chances on the second night of a back-to-back.
Alex Tuch Scores Game-Winner, Has Big Day For Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres forced the Boston Bruins to go to overtime with a game-tying goal with less than two minutes left in the third period Saturday afternoon. Sabres forward Alex Tuch had a pair of goals on the night, including the game-winner. Tuch has 17 goals this season. For more,...
David Pastrnak Honors Red Sox Legend In Bruins Winter Classic Gear
David Pastrnak’s drip is unmatched in the NHL, and the Bruins forward looks prepared to make a statement off the ice ahead of Monday’s Winter Classic. The 2023 edition will feature the Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. This will be Boston’s fourth Winter Classic with its last appearance coming against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.
Dolphins Pull Off Backdoor Cover With Late Touchdown Vs. Patriots
The Patriots defense came up big in Week 17, but the game was more of a nail-biter for those who took the Dolphins with the points. New England was a consensus 2.5-point favorite across most sportsbooks, and those who took the underdog kept the faith Miami could cut into the Patriots’ 23-14 lead with 2:25 left in the game.
Bruins Players Wear Old-School Red Sox Uniforms To Winter Classic
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were prepared for more than just a hockey game at Fenway Park on Monday. After turning heads a few years ago with their “Peaky Blinders” get up, the Bruins decided to turn back the clocks yet again with their pregame outfits prior to the 2023 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Let’s Be Honest: Bruins Skated Circles Around Penguins With Winter Classic Fits
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins showed up to Fenway Park for the NHL Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins and immediately took an early lead on the all-encompassing scoreboard thanks to their pregame fits. In a situation that somewhat resembled two girls wearing the same dress to the high...
Pastrnak has custom skates, stick for Winter Classic at Fenway Park
BOSTON -- The Winter Classic is an annual celebration of hockey put on by the National Hockey League. It's also an opportunity for stylish players to have some fun.David Pastrnak, arguably the league's preeminent force in fashion choices, is certainly taking advantage of the Bruins' spot in the game this year, and he showed off his new gear ahead of Monday's event.Pastrnak's stick is styled like the Green Monster, featuring the manual scoreboard and some baseball stitching as well. The stick also has a David Ortiz logo, which Pastrnak hopes is no problem for Big Papi."I've got a David Ortiz here,...
Tyreek Hill Takes Blame For Dolphins Fourth-Quarter Pick In Loss To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill wished he had a pivotal play back in Miami’s 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. With the Dolphins searching for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter, third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, who was called upon after Teddy Bridgewater exited due to a hand injury late in the third quarter, looked Hill’s way in New England territory.
Patrice Bergeron Peels Back Curtain On Bruins’ Red Sox-Inspired Fits
BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins aren’t one to shy away from creativity when it comes in the form of pregame outfits before the organization’s most thrilling events. Bergeron and company made that crystal clear yet again Monday as they unloaded off the team bus...
Devin McCourty Offers Blunt Assessment Of Brutal Dropped Interception
If Sunday afternoon truly marked Devin McCourty’s final game at Gillette Stadium, there was some good and some bad in the Patriots safety’s Foxboro farewell. The good: New England beat the Miami Dolphins to keep its playoff hopes alive. The bad: McCourty submitted one of the worst dropped...
Penguins Rule Out Starting Goalie Due To Injury In Winter Classic Vs. Bruins
BOSTON — Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was forced to bring in some relief in the first period of the 2023 NHL Winter Classic against the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park. Penguins starting goalie Tristan Jarry left the contest with an apparent injury with 4:30 remaining in the opening...
Celtics Wrap: Nuggets Win, Nikola Jokic Makes Statement In MVP Race
The Boston Celtics fell to the Denver Nuggets, 123-111, on Sunday at Ball Arena. The C’s fell to 26-11 while the Nuggets improved to 24-12. It seemed as though neither one of these teams had any interest in playing defense on New Year’s Day. That was a winning formula for the Nuggets, who, unlike the Celtics, were able to hit a few open shots to pull away in this one.
20 Screensaver-Worthy Photos After Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic
The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins took part in a memorable 2023 NHL Winter Classic at historic Fenway Park on Monday, and just about every aspect of the event live up to the hype that came with it. Not only did the Bruins rally to score two third-period goals in...
Tom Brady Highlights Perspective In Tweet For Damar Hamlin
What happened to Damar Hamlin on Monday night in Cincinnati surely was an eye-opening moment for players across the NFL. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the eventually postponed matchup between the Bills and the Bengals. After a hit on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, the Buffalo safety collapsed to the turf and needed to have his heartbeat restored before he left Paycor Stadium in an ambulance.
David Pastrnak Held Scoreless In Bruins’ Winter Classic Victory
David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins started the new year with a bang. The Black and Gold left Fenway Park Monday with a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2023 NHL Winter Classic. David Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game, but remained...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lines, Pairings
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins get set to face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday afternoon. Bruins players showed up to Fenway Park paying tribute to the historic ballpark while rocking some old-school throwback uniforms of the Boston Red Sox. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery expressed the honor it is to play in the event while speaking with reporters Monday before 2 p.m. ET puck drop.
Kings' Malik Monk Questionable Sunday vs. Grizzlies
The Sacramento Kings will have to get past the Memphis Grizzlies without one of their key bench players. James Ham tweeted that Malik Monk is questionable for the Western Conference showdown due to a wrist injury. Monk has appeared in 34 games this season, coming off the bench each time....
