Starfield was supposed to be one of last year’s biggest video games, until it was not. The first new IP of Bethesda Softworks in decades has been delayed to this year to give a lot of time to the development team for the best it can be polishing. But with expectations high that Starfield will deliver on expectations, fans are not quite pleased with it, knowing when exactly it will be out. What we know is that the release will soon hit the door of the year, which will only help when it’s released, will at all help. It seems like that the official support page of the game that is going live might sound like a move to Starfield.

11 HOURS AGO