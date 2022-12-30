There seem always something new to find in many popular retro games, as was a recent reveal made about Mortal Kombat II in a recent interview. After fast three decades since the fighting game sequel was released, players have found some interesting content in the source code that suggests that game had a lot of cut content. It’s not very difficult to see the existence of this, as long as developers are familiar with the development of midway games in this time period admitted to many interviews they have added features to games that people never knew about or were disabled before they hit the arcades. The most famous feature of NBA Jam is that the Pistons play against the Chicago Bulls would be better suited for the game as well.

2 DAYS AGO