Mashell Bauer
4d ago
we live on the corner of San Pablo and Guadalupe..my husband and son went outside to see what had happened..it was a huge explosive sound
Reply
2
nbcpalmsprings.com
Four Injured In Vehicle Tree Crash in Rancho Mirage; Minor, Moderate Injuries
(CNS) – Four people in a vehicle suffered minor to moderate injuries when it crashed into a tree Sunday morning in Rancho Mirage, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 6:23 a.m. to Highway 111 and Bob Hope Drive, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. All patients were...
GoFundMe created for three people killed in Palm Desert crash
Family members of the three people who died in a car crash in Palm Desert Tuesday created a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses. https://youtu.be/kN5UZfrGSUY The GoFundMe page says in part, "This is an extremely sad and difficult time for our family. These amazing, caring, loving, outstanding people were taken away from us in The post GoFundMe created for three people killed in Palm Desert crash appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Man killed in 215 Freeway shooting in Moreno Valley
Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed while driving on the 215 Freeway near Moreno Valley Saturday night. The California Highway Patrol responded to the southbound side of the freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Cactus Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired on the freeway.
foxla.com
Suspect in Banning triple shooting turns himself into police
BANNING, Calif. - A man suspected of killing two and injuring another in a shooting in Banning last week is in custody after turning himself into police, authorities announced. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was taken into custody over the weekend on Dec. 30, 2022, according to the Banning Police...
nbcpalmsprings.com
The Exciting Delivery of the Desert’s First Baby of 2023
“I remember opening my eyes slightly and seeing all the traffic going in front of us,” Mom Brenda Benitez shared. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’ just holding on to everything and trying to yell and cuss. It was something else.”. It’s a New Year’s celebration...
Crash involving tanker truck briefly I-10 traffic in Coachella
Interstate 10 traffic was briefly slowed after a crash involving a tanker truck at a nearby exit. The crash happened on the 45000 block of Dillon Road. A viewer told News Channel 3 it was at the TA Travel Center. Details on the crash remain limited, however, Cal Fire confirmed it involved two vehicles and The post Crash involving tanker truck briefly I-10 traffic in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Armed man is shot to death by police in Redlands on Jan. 1
A 32-year-old Redlands man died after being shot by police when he allegedly brandished a weapon at officers during an incident in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, according to the Redlands Police Department. Officers were called to the 800 block of Joni Lane at about 3:30 a.m. after...
Speeding driver recovering as investigators identify three people killed in Palm Desert crash
Update 12/29/22 The coroner's office identified the three people killed in the crash as Abel Alvarado, 69, of Anza, Elena Morron, 84, of Los Angeles, and Yolanda Alvarado, 65, of Anza. The Sheriff's Dept. revealed on Thursday that a 2021 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Fred Waring Dr. at a high rate of speed The post Speeding driver recovering as investigators identify three people killed in Palm Desert crash appeared first on KESQ.
4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta
A minor earthquake was reported 18 miles south of La Quinta Saturday morning. The Magnitude 4.2 quake was centered in a mountain area about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the Indio and Hemet communities and San Diego The post 4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department are currently looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle and fled from deputies after they tried to stop him. The suspect bailed on foot shortly after the car chase when the car was no longer able to be driven. There is a perimeter set up on Hovley Lane going The post Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Redlands police shoot, kill domestic violence suspect
A 32-year-old man from Redlands was shot and killed by Redlands police officers after he allegedly “made an overt act toward them” while armed with a knife. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 800 block of Joni Lane. Police responded to the scene...
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner
News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue. Nathan Otto, the founder of The post Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner appeared first on KESQ.
Manhunt underway for Banning double murder suspect
A 22-year-old man suspected of gunning down two people and wounding a third during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning was at large Friday. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning allegedly shot the two men and a woman shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Ramsey Street, just west of Sunset Avenue and less than a quarter-mile north of I-10, according to the Banning Police Department.
SunLine launches January 2023 service changes, splitting Route 1 into two shorter routes
The SunLine Transit Agency has launched a new initiative as part of its January 2023 Service Changes effective January 1, 2023. As SunLine continues to adjust services while offering cutting-edge zero-emission technology and other clean energy initiatives, a new theme has emerged: SunLine Transit Agency is Your Ride to the Future. “We continue to evolve The post SunLine launches January 2023 service changes, splitting Route 1 into two shorter routes appeared first on KESQ.
First Alert Weather: Flooding closes North Indian Canyon
North Indian Canyon is closed at the wash due to flooding. Palm Springs Police alerted the public about the closure just before 7:00 Sunday morning. The roadway is closed to traffic between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Springs Station Road. Palm Springs Police confirmed to News Channel 3 on Monday that there is still access to The post First Alert Weather: Flooding closes North Indian Canyon appeared first on KESQ.
Welcome the first baby born in the Coachella Valley for this new year.
Desert Regional Medical Center welcomes the first baby born in the Coachella Valley on New Year's Day. On January 1st, 2023, at 12:04 am, Baby Mikayla was born in her mother and father's car on their way to the hospital. "I was scared, I'm not gonna lie," says Miguel Mendoza, the father of baby Mikayla. The post Welcome the first baby born in the Coachella Valley for this new year. appeared first on KESQ.
Officers shoot, kill man allegedly armed with knife in San Bernardino, police say
An investigation is underway after San Bernardino police officers shot and killed a man who they say was armed with a knife.
getnews.info
Residential Brokers Shares 13 Vacation Resort Homes Starting At $300k In 2023
The Greater Palm Springs Region, located in sunny Southern California, comprises 9 cities known as The Coachella Valley. It’s a quick drive from major cities like Los Angeles and San Diego and a 4-hour drive from Las Vegas. Why People Love Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Region is a...
Search continues for vehicle behind deadly Christmas Day hit-and-run crash on I-10 near SR-62
The California Highway Patrol put a call out to the community for help in identifying a vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the I-10 near State Route 62 on Christmas Day. The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 10, just west of State Route 62. A driver, identified The post Search continues for vehicle behind deadly Christmas Day hit-and-run crash on I-10 near SR-62 appeared first on KESQ.
