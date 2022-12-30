Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Idaho witness photographs three lights hovering over open fieldRoger MarshIdaho State
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Related
KREM
40-year-old man arrested after firing several rounds into neighboring apartments in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — A man has been arrested after firing several rounds into the Matthews Apartments Complex in Hayden. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, officers responded around 2:30 p.m. after learning that a 40-year-old Hayden resident was screaming and firing a weapon inside of his apartment. One...
Deputies arrest man who fired shots inside Hayden apartment
HAYDEN, ID. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said a man was screaming and firing a gun inside an apartment in Hayden, Idaho. KCSO responded to the Mathews Apartments in Hayden after someone who lives at the apartment called 911 and said 40-year-old Josh Cottrell was screaming and firing a gun inside his apartment. Another caller said bullets were coming...
‘It felt like a cloud was lifted off of us’: Dad of Idaho murder victim talks about arrest of suspected killer
MOSCOW, Idaho - Less than 24 hours before a celebration of life for their daughter, the family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves learned the news they'd been waiting for: police had arrested a suspect.
FOX 28 Spokane
Stolen puppies and text threats leave Spokane family scared
SPOKANE, Wash. – Four stolen huskies, a threatening text and a Spokane family just wanting resolution. While many were celebrating the end of the year, one family was out searching day and night for four of its members stolen right out of their backyard. “Everything was broken, everything was just scattered torn off the walls,” Michelle Madera said. On Wednesday, Madera came home to a mess. “My TV was knocked down. My jewelry was gone through. My clothes were gone through. They took my fire boxes my safe boxes, my gun safe,” she said. It wasn’t just stuff that was stolen, her four husky puppies were taken right from their kennels. Thanks to social media, on Thursday they found Avalanche in Priest River. Tips came in that one pup was in St. Regis, Montana, but instead Madera had found only collars and leashes. And then most recently, her daughters dog, sunshine was found in superior, Montana. Her dog Cleo and her son’s dog Mr. Gold is still out there. “These people, they just dropped off my dogs at an underpass,” she said. The American Kennel Club cites out of around 2 million stolen dogs per year in the United States, few get found. Even fewer, have a threat attached. “They texted me saying stop looking that they were gone. And I responded that I wasn’t going to. I’m not going to give up looking for them,” she said. The alleged thief texted from a 907-area code, that’s in Alaska. Nonstop Local called but there was a message saying the number was not available. Madera did show other texts she got, including one sent right after they found Avalanche that said “Stop looking” and that they are watching her family. Even more strange one text read “Your belongs are in a box behind snows auto north Spokane better get them asap before someone helps themselves.” A friend went and actually did find a box with some of Madera’s things there. “It was only just a few things,” she said. With two kids, struggling to understand why this has happened… “They’re having nightmares that a bad guy is going to come in,” she said. She just wants her family to feel safe again. “I can’t fricking sleep. I can’t sleep. I hear everything in my house right now. I don’t feel safe and it’s frusterating,” she said. And her puppies returned. “I just want my dogs back. I don’t even care about all my other stuff that can be replaced. I just want my puppies back,” she said. Madera said safety is just too important so she’s choosing to move her family. They did contact crime check, but have not heard back yet on what will happen with that threat. This is a good reminder to microchip your pup in case they do go missing, it will be easier to find them.
Crash blocking traffic on I-90 at Sunset Hill now clear
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 at the top of Sunset Hill is now clear. Earlier, the Washington Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Police: Adult male suspect fatally shot, multiple officers injured after he crashed into vehicles including police cars
POST FALLS, Idaho (AP)—Police have confirmed a man shot by police Thursday after they say he was ramming vehicles in Post Falls, Idaho, has died. Coeur d’Alene police said Friday that an officer shot Randy Ness, 57, after police received reports of a man ramming parked cars and structures in Post Falls, KREM-TV reported. According to police, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on his pickup truck but he...
Man killed in shooting in East Central Neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says a man was shot and killed in the East Central neighborhood early Saturday morning. SPD says they responded to a shooting in East Central near East 7th Avenue and East Newark Avenue. Police say one man was fatally wounded. SPD says their Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. They are also...
Coeur d'Alene police confirms suspect in Post Falls police shooting is dead
POST FALLS, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene police have confirmed the suspect in Thursday's officer-involved shooting in Post Falls is dead. 57-year-old Randy Ness was shot by an officer after Post Falls police received reports of a man targeting and ramming parked cars and structures in the area of Railroad Avenue and Williams Street around 8:37 a.m.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police Department investigates deadly shooting in east Spokane
One man was shot to death early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department. An investigation is underway, and you can help by calling Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
Man shot, killed by Post Falls police on I-90 identified
POST FALLS, Idaho — The man who was shot and killed by Post Falls police after “intentionally” hitting several vehicles and patrol cars has been identified. Police say 57-year-old Randy Ness, of Post Falls, was shot and killed by at least one Post Falls police officer on Thursday morning. Coeur d’Alene Police say Ness was targeting and ramming parked cars...
Neighborhood on high alert as deputies search for elderly man’s killer
The medical examiner identified the victim as 83-year-old Richard Purdy who was killed in his home Monday night.
KHQ Right Now
Search warrant says argument at a birthday party led to deadly shooting in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - An argument at a birthday party sparked a deadly shooting in north Spokane, according to a search warrant filed in the Spokane County District Court. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on east Wedgwood Avenue at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 18. According to a search warrant approved on the day of the shooting, 22-year-old Tavius Cooley was shot and killed by a teenage boy, and his 18-year-old girlfriend Katelynn Lair was shot and injured.
Local law enforcement searching for stolen excavator in North Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen excavator, believed to be in the North Idaho area. The Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force says a CAT 305 E2 Mini Excavator was stolen from a job site in west Spokane County in July 2022. Some time later, the excavator was parked and...
Ozzie Knezovich reflects on time as Spokane County Sheriff
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After almost 17 years serving as Spokane County Sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich will be moving on to Wyoming to pursue new opportunities. Knezovich was appointed as Spokane County Sheriff in 2006. Prior to his time as sheriff, he also served as a patrol deputy, field training officer, property crimes detective, SWAT team operator, SWAT team supervisor, patrol supervisor and training supervisor with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
Coeur d’Alene community celebrates the lives of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen
The two were best friends and inseparable and their loss has left a huge hole.
Anonymous man pays adoption fees for hundreds of animals at SCRAPS Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One local stranger’s random act of kindness is making the adoption process easier and quicker at the SCRAPS center, getting hundreds of animals one step closer to finding new homes. Last Friday, a stranger walked into the animal shelter and paid the adoption fees of 237 animals. “He sat me down and said, ‘hey listen, I can’t...
Blue heron finds sanctuary in Spokane backyard
SPOKANE, Wash - It's not uncommon to see a blue heron in the Pacific Northwest. What's not common is to see one finding a regular meal in a Spokane backyard.
KHQ Right Now
Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
KHQ Right Now
The first few days of 2023 look to bring calm weather, until possible rain/snowfall mid-week
Although it is a new year, our weather remains the same – a mostly dry beginning to the work week, before a possible system arrives mid-week. The main weather story the last few days has been the fog we’ve seen across the region. Some areas seeing more dense fog than others, with visibility decreasing mainly during the late-night hours and early-morning hours. Through Tuesday night, folks should expect to see some low-laying fog move throughout Spokane and neighboring towns – until clearing out hopefully by Wednesday morning.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane County ponders use of last $3M in federal stimulus funds
(The Center Square) – Spokane County has $3.3 million left of the $101 million in American Rescue Plan funds received to protect public health and help communities recover economically from the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeff McMorris, community engagement and policy advisor for the county, said the remaining funds will likely...
Comments / 0