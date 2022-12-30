Read full article on original website
Deborah Jean Bosley Cubbage
Deborah Jean Bosley Cubbage, 72, of Stanley, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born on February 14, 1950, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Herman Gene Bosley and Ruth Taylor Kayan. On July 20, 1973, she married Mack Andrew Cubbage, who died on December...
Jimmy Allen Morris
Jimmie Allen Morris, 82, of Luray, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was born on September 2, 1940, in Cumberland, Md., and was a son of the late James Solomon Morris and Louise James Morris. Jimmie worked as a Master Electrician for Falls Church Electric, retiring in 2009....
James Edward Lucas
James Edward Lucas, 74, of Stanley, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born on December 23, 1948, in Stanley and was a son of the late Hayward Earl Lucas and Lelia Ester Lucas. James was a member of the Leake’s Chapel Church...
David Alan Short
David Alan Short, age 58, passed away to God’s Heavenly Garden on December 28, 2022 at his home in Luray, Va. He was born in Luray on August 20, 1964, and was the son of the late Bernard Short Jr. and is survived by his mother Alice Chrisman Short, along with his stepfather William Lynwood Cubbage.
Karen Appleby Baughan
Karen Appleby Baughan passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 2022. She was born in Saginaw, Michigan on December 17, 1941, the first child of Benjamin G. and Marion Cornwell Appleby. She was a graduate of Bay City Central High School in Bay City, Michigan and Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Va., where she majored in English.
‘Live’ WWI mortar round found in Shenandoah home
January 1, 1987 — A U.S. Army team from Ft. Belvoir recently disposed of a “live” 70-year-old anti-tank mortar round found at a Shenandoah residence. According to Shenandoah Police Chief Harry Armbruster, the 1916 vintage 37-millimeter shell was found Dec. 17 at the residence of the late Myrtie M. Whiteside, 602 First Street.
Food, cash stolen from Brown’s
January 3, 1991 — Some $1,500 in food and change was stolen from Brown’s Chinese and American Restaurant in Luray sometime over the holidays, according to Luray Police Investigator R.D Strickler. Strickler said the theft was reported Dec. 27 and occurred sometime between Dec. 26-27. According to police,...
Principal arrested, again
January 2, 1992 — Four days after his arrest as a fugitive from justice, former Luray High School Principal Gary M. Rosenthal was arrested again last week on fraud charges. Luray police arrested Rosenthal around 2:10 p.m. Dec. 23 at his Springview Drive home on charges of writing two bad checks to two Winchester stores.
