Byrd, Elkins finish City Construction Hoops Classic
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – The City Construction Hoops Classic wrapped up with the consolation and championship games at Robert C. Byrd High School on Thursday.
Defending Class A state champion Cameron overcame Robert C. Byrd in a defensive struggle, 48-38 after the Flying Eagles fought back to take a 36-34 lead late in the fourth.
Elkins won the third-place game over East Hardy, 49-34.
