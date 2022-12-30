Read full article on original website
Berrettini beats Ruud to advance Italy at United Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Matteo Berrettini has beaten world No. 3 Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 to lead Italy past Norway and into the Brisbane City Final of the United Cup. Berrettini’s win gave Italy and unassailable 3-0 lead over Norway on Tuesday and ensured it will finish atop Group E at the mixed teams tournament and will face either Poland or Switzerland on Wednesday.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
UK trains disrupted again as workers stage fresh strikes
LONDON (AP) — Commuters returning to work on Tuesday after the Christmas break were advised not to travel as tens of thousands of British rail workers stage a fresh round of strikes that will disrupt services all week. Around half of the U.K.'s railway lines are closed, and only...
Ronaldo rejected offers elsewhere for top salary Saudi deal
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was presented as the superstar new signing of Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday, with the team’s president saying the Portugal great deserves to be the highest paid player on the planet. Ronaldo said he turned down “many clubs” around...
US men's coach Berhalter admits kicking future wife in 1991
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation revealed Tuesday it is investigating men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter for a 1991 confrontation in which he kicked the woman who later became his wife. The federation said it learned of the allegation on Dec. 11 and hired the law...
Bulgaria signs deal to use Turkey's gas terminals
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria on Tuesday gained access to Turkey’s terminals and gas transmission network under a long-term deal that will help the country replace supplies once provided by Russia. Bulgaria’s state gas company Bulgargaz and the Turkish gas transmission company Botas signed a 13-year deal that...
Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.
Poland's conservative premier in favor of death penalty
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has surprisingly spoken in favor of the death penalty and admitted he doesn't share the view of the Roman Catholic Church on the matter. It seemed to be an isolated view among leaders within the 27-member European Union, which doesn't...
EU, Beijing heading for collision over China's COVID crisis
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and China on Tuesday moved closer to a political standoff over the COVID-19 crisis, with Beijing vehemently rejecting travel restrictions some EU nations have started to impose that could be expanded in coming days. An EU offer of help, including vaccine donations, was...
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix Airport
Governor Ducey, Governor-elect Hobbs and Arizona migrantsPhoto byTwitter. If you’ve been to the Phoenix Airport lately, you may have seen some passengers flying to start a new life. Many migrants are dropped off at the airport as they move on to a new destination.
