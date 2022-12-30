ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Kait 8

Arkansas State basketball weekly press conference (1/3/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Both Arkansas State basketball squads look to bounce back after Saturday setbacks. Men’s basketball travels to South Alabama on Thursday and Troy on Saturday. Women’s basketball will host Troy on Thursday and Appalachian State on Saturday at First National Bank Arena. Mike Balado and...
JONESBORO, AR
A-State women’s basketball drops high-scoring affair at Georgia Southern

Five players scored in double figures for the Arkansas State women’s basketball team, but it was not enough to overtake a hot-shooting Georgia Southern squad in a 99-86 decision Saturday afternoon inside Hanner Fieldhouse. A-State (5-8, 0-2 SBC) dwindled a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to nine with under a minute...
STATESBORO, GA
Newport pitcher Makaylie Gist commits to UCA softball

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - An NEA softball standout is heading to Conway. Makaylie Gist announced her commitment to Central Arkansas on Twitter Saturday afternoon. Gist played a huge role as Tuckerman won back-to-back state titles in 2021 and 2022. Gist will pitch at Newport in 2023.
CONWAY, AR
Marion DE/LB Antanius Tiggs commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State has an NEA addition to its recruiting class. Marion defensive end/linebacker Antanius Tiggs announced his commitment to the Red Wolves on his Twitter Saturday afternoon. Tiggs played a big role on the Patriots team the past few seasons, helping Marion to deep playoff runs...
JONESBORO, AR
Jan. 3: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Rain continues to move out this morning after a night of very heavy rain. Dry weather moves in by Tuesday afternoon and dry weather continues for the rest of the week. Temperatures today will...
JONESBORO, AR
Top 8 Stories of 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2022 had its fair share of insane headlines in Northeast Arkansas. Our first memorable story took us to Monette, AR, for the rebuilding of a town after an EF-4 tornado. The Monette Manor Nursing Home took a direct hit from the storm. During the tornado, 20...
MONETTE, AR
KLEK radio host gains her wings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a social post from KLEK, Qubilah Jones passed away on Dec. 31. Jones was a host for the Jonesboro Radio station KLEK since 2016. She was a long-time community advocate that was battling Lymphedema. There are no details on arrangements at this time.
JONESBORO, AR
Man charged in deadly West Memphis hit-and-run

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Police in West Memphis arrested a man after a fatal hit-and-run over the holiday weekend. Authorities say Detario Allen was intoxicated when he hit 36-year-old Jamie Bailey on East Broadway Avenue. Police found Bailey in the roadway with severe injuries just before 7 p.m. on...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Flash flooding in Campbell turns roads into rivers

CAMPBELL, Mo. (KFVS) - Heavy rain caused flash flooding throughout the Heartland Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Photos posted on the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page show streets became more like rivers as heavy rain pounded the Bootheel. In one neighborhood, water rose to the bumpers of...
CAMPBELL, MO
Watch GMR8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Starting the day off with fog and light drizzle with the warm temperatures. Warm and moist air will continue today as a strong storm system moves into Region 8. Look for storms to increase throughout the day. We are watching for two rounds of storms.
OSCEOLA, AR
WREG

Jaylen Smith, country’s youngest black mayor, sworn in

MARION, Ark. — Jaylen Smith, the country’s youngest black elected mayor, was sworn in Sunday morning, and other elected officials gave him words of advice. It was a standing-room-only crowd Sunday morning, as Crittenden County elected officials were sworn into office just nine hours after the calendar turned from 2022 to 2023. Family and friends […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, flooding possible with storm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a foggy Monday morning, the Region 8 StormTEAM wants to make sure you’re prepared for the potential of severe weather. Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry says the threat of severe weather increased overnight. Our area woke up to temperatures in the 60s with fog and drizzle...
JONESBORO, AR
Ringing in the new year downtown

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People headed to downtown Jonesboro to say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the new year, and with it, resolutions, and reflections over the past year. Marcus Johnson and Daphanie Ehrmann were shopping around during the day and said they felt they had a pretty good year.
JONESBORO, AR
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A severe weather threat is heading toward Northeast Arkansas. With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their doors to keep you protected across Region 8. Check out the latest forecast: https://www.kait8.com/weather/. Below, you’ll find a list of storm shelters available. If you’d...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

West Memphis man killed in shooting

UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
KATV

2 teens charged with capital murder in West Memphis homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The West Memphis Police Department said two teens and a woman were arrested in the death of a 21-year-old man. Officers responded to the shooting on Ingram Boulevard and East Barton Avenue on Wednesday around 10:54 p.m., according to police. When they arrived on the scene, they found Samuel Johnson lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

