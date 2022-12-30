ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James

The No. 1 scorer in NBA history is sending a message this week to the No. 2 scorer in NBA history. LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday in style, combusting for a season-high 47 points in a 130-121 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The scoring explosion put...
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Detroit News

Ex-Pistons forward Jerami Grant explodes for 36 points in 29-point win over former team

Portland — The Pistons, searching for consistency and a rare back-to-back win, had the tall task of facing the Portland Trail Blazers in their first game of the new year. The Blazers featured a familiar face in their starting lineup. Jerami Grant, who spent the previous two seasons with the Pistons, was facing his former team for the first time since he was traded during the offseason.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Red Wings put forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

Detroit — The Red Wings had to make a roster decision to get under the 23-man limit for Wednesday's game, and it was a stunner. The Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday afternoon, just a little over two weeks after Vrana returned from a two-month stay in the NHL/NHLPA players assistance program.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Young Red Wings continue to make plays as roster decisions loom

Detroit — Organizations, or coaching staffs, like the idea of having to make difficult lineup or roster choices. Often, it means there are more quality players than there are spots in the lineup. The Wings, it appears, are going to have to make some awfully tough ones in the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lions bury hapless Bears, take fight for playoff spot to Green Bay

Detroit — The Detroit Lions didn't have control of their playoff destiny entering Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, ceding that opportunity in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers. All the Lions could do is handle their own business and hope for a little help. To their credit,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lions break plethora of records in smackdown of Bears

Shortly after the Detroit Lions dismantled the Chicago Bears, 41-10, in Detroit's home finale at Ford Field on Sunday, wide receiver Kalif Raymond could be found tossing his buddy, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, up in the air like a parent celebrating their child. "You got 100 and 1,000! You...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy