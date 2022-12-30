Read full article on original website
Related
atptour.com
De Minaur Downs Nadal In United Cup Thriller
Alex de Minaur delivered a stunning performance under the lights in Sydney Monday when he overcame World No. 2 Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 to give Team Australia a 1-0 lead against Team Spain in Group D at the United Cup. With a capacity crowd watching on, the 23-year-old rallied...
atptour.com
Vekic, Coric Open Up 2-0 Lead For Croatia Vs. France
Eighth-seeded nation is one match win away from Perth City Final. Donna Vekic and Borna Coric each scored their second straight-sets United Cup win in as many matches on Monday in Perth. Vekic’s defeat of Alize Cornet and Coric’s victory against Arthur Rinderknech gave Team Croatia a 2-0 lead against Team France in their crucial Group F clash.
atptour.com
Popyrin Upsets Felix In Adelaide
Alexei Popyrin earned the third Top 10 win of his career on Monday when he upset World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6(5) to reach the second round at the Adelaide International 1. After coming through qualifying, the Australian quickly found his range, hammering the ball off both wings to...
atptour.com
Lehecka Loving Kvitova Link Up At United Cup
Czech pair has been supporting each other at mixed-teams event. The United Cup has provided the opportunity for new partnerships and friendships to form, with stars from the ATP Tour and Hologic WTA Tour joining forces to guide their countries to success. For Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka, it has been...
atptour.com
Brkic/Escobar Oust Djokovic/Pospisil In Adelaide
The first match of the season for Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar will certainly be a memorable one. The unseeded duo eliminated Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 to reach the second round of the Adelaide International 1. The standing-room-only crowd backed Djokovic, with several fans waving Serbian...
atptour.com
Hurkacz Tops Wawrinka, Linette Clinches City Final Spot For Poland
Hubert Hurkacz earned a critical win for Poland against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka and Magda Linette's heroics delivered the crucial third point to book Poland a spot in the Brisbane City Finals at the United Cup. With Hurkacz's win giving Poland a 2-1 lead, Linette held off Jil Teichmann to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to clinch the tie.
atptour.com
Greece Hero Sakellaridis On A Debut Win, Advice From Tsitsipas & Racquet Repairs
18-year-old Greek stunned Bergs on his ATP Tour debut in Perth. When the World No. 803 Stefanos Sakellaridis arrived in Perth as part of Team Greece for the inaugural United Cup, the 18-year-old needed some time to adjust to his surroundings. “It was the first time in my life this...
atptour.com
United Cup Day 6 Preview: Italy's Berrettini Meets Ruud With Chance To Clinch Group
A year ago, Matteo Berrettini reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open — losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal — and seemed headed for another sensational season when the hand of fate intervened. Actually, it was the Italian’s right hand that underwent surgery after Indian Wells. Berrettini was...
atptour.com
Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States
World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
atptour.com
Sakkari Holds Off Mertens To Clinch Perth City Finals Spot For Greece
Sakellaridis stuns Bergs as top-seeded nation earns 4-1 win in Group A tie. Maria Sakkari sealed a Perth City Finals place for Greece at the United Cup on Tuesday morning with a 6-1, 7-5 defeat of Elise Mertens in one hour and 23 minutes. Greece required only two points from...
atptour.com
Nadal: 'I Need Battles Like This'
While he will not leave the inaugural United Cup with a title for Team Spain, Rafael Nadal can take away the experience of two titanic tussles in Sydney as he looks to recapture his top form. The 36-year-old lost a pair of three-setters at the United Cup, to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur, as Spain were eliminated from the mixed-gender event in the group stage.
atptour.com
Ruud Rolls, But Brazil Defeats Norway At United Cup
Norway began Sunday in a deep hole against Brazil trailing 0-2 in their United Cup tie. Despite World No. 3 Casper Ruud keeping his country’s hopes alive, Norway was unable to claw all the way back. World No. 118 Laura Pigossi defeated Ulrikke Eikeri 6-3 6-4 to clinch a...
atptour.com
Evans Delivers; Great Britain Reaches City Final In Sydney
Daniel Evans booked Team Great Britain’s spot in the City Final on Sunday when he clawed past Team Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in Sydney. Evans entered the match with his nation holding a 2-1 lead in the tie. With the pressure on, the 32-year-old delivered to secure Great Britain an unassailable 3-1 lead in the tie and top spot in Group D. It will play the winner of Group C in the City Final on Wednesday.
atptour.com
Krajinovic Fends Off Home Favourite Nagal In Pune Battle
Filip Krajinovic made a winning start to his 2023 season Monday at the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune, but not before the sixth-seeded Serbian was given a mighty scare by home favourite Sumit Nagal. After Krajinovic took the opening set of the pair’s maiden ATP Head2Head meeting, Nagal converted his...
atptour.com
Berrettini Provides Inspiring Advice For Junior Players
The Brisbane United Cup press conference room was a classroom on Tuesday, and Italian Matteo Berrettini was the professor. A group of 14 local Australian junior players sat in on Team Italy’s press conference following the country’s tie victory against Norway. When asked what advice the World No. 16 Berrettini would give them, the 26-year-old went into deep thought.
atptour.com
Partnership: How Did Hurkacz Make Swiatek Crack Up?
One of the most dynamic duos in the United Cup is Team Poland’s Iga Swiatek, the WTA World No. 1, and Hubert Hurkacz. What would they take from one another’s games to improve even more?. “Ability to win a lot,” Hurkacz revealed, cracking a laugh. The 25-year-old...
atptour.com
Captain Radwanska Praises 'Role Model' Hurkacz
Much of the discussion around Team Poland at the United Cup has centred around the the captain-player pairing of former WTA No. 2 Agnieszka Radwanska and current World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. While Swiatek has delivered in Brisbane with a pair of singles wins, so too has teammate Hubert Hurkacz, who entered 2023 at No. 10 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.
atptour.com
United Cup Offers Kuzmanov & Co. A Springboard For Success
Team Bulgaria’s World No. 196 won both matches he played in Perth. The United Cup may be an 11-day event, but the impact of the inaugural mixed-teams competition could last long after the final ball is struck in Sydney on 8 January. Just ask Dimitar Kuzmanov, who this week...
atptour.com
'Sergeant Stan' Relishing Captain's Role At United Cup
Fans are used to seeing Stan Wawrinka in the spotlight. Years of bludgeoning one-handed backhands and lifting trophies on tennis’ biggest stages will do that. But this week the 37-year-old has shown fans a different side. ‘Stan The Man’ has evolved into ‘Captain Stan’ as Switzerland’s playing captain in Brisbane at the inaugural United Cup.
atptour.com
Best Photos From Day 4 At The United Cup
Harriet Dart in action for Great Britain. Paula Badosa represents Spain in Sydney. Team Great Britain stand up in support. Jiri Lehecka and Petra Kvitova celebrate together. Casper Ruud earns his first win of the season. Photo Credit: Getty Images. Isabella Shinikova and Alexandar Lazarov seal a thrilling mixed-doubles victory...
Comments / 0